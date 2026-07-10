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Baker Hughes wins conditional EU nod for $13.6 billion Chart deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Baker Hughes wins conditional EU nod for $13.6 billion Chart deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Energy Markets

Baker Hughes Gets Conditional EU Clearance for $13.6 Billion Chart Deal

EU Antitrust Approval and Deal Overview

By Foo Yun Chee

Acquisition Details and Strategic Goals

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services ‌firm Baker Hughes BKR.O secured EU antitrust approval on Friday for its $13.6 billion acquisition of Chart Industries GTLS.N after agreeing to sell a Chart business.

Baker Hughes announced the ​deal in July last year ⁠to boost its presence in ​industrial technology servicing liquefied natural ​gas and data centres and to leverage its industrial and energy technology portfolio.

European Commission's Review and Concessions

The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, said concessions offered by Baker Hughes addressed its concerns about the company's ability and incentive to favour Chart's LNG business.

Divestments and Compliance Measures

It said the companies will divest Chart's proprietary process technology and its small-scale process technology business and will also ensure the interoperability of their equipment with third parties' LNG equipment. The remedies will be valid for 10 years.

About Chart Industries

Chart makes ​industrial equipment such as valves ​and ⁠measurement technology for gas and liquid molecule handling and has ⁠65 ​manufacturing locations with ​more than 50 service centres globally.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

Key Takeaways

  • EU approval hinges on divesting Chart’s proprietary and small‑scale LNG process technology, plus ensuring third‑party interoperability, for 10 years.
  • The $13.6 billion all‑cash deal, announced July 29, 2025, positions Baker Hughes to expand in high‑growth sectors like LNG, data centers, decarbonization, and industrial tech.
  • S&P downgraded Baker Hughes’ credit placement to Watch Negative due to increased leverage from the acquisition, though synergies of $325 million/year are expected within three years.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Baker Hughes and Chart Industries deal?
The Baker Hughes and Chart Industries deal is valued at $13.6 billion.
Why did the European Commission approve the Baker Hughes-Chart Industries deal?
The approval was granted after Baker Hughes agreed to sell part of Chart's business to address antitrust concerns.
What businesses will be divested as part of the deal approval?
Chart's proprietary process technology and its small-scale process technology business will be divested.
How long will the remedies related to the Baker Hughes deal be valid?
The remedies imposed for the deal's approval will be valid for 10 years.

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