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Richemont in talks to join bid for diamond miner De Beers, Bloomberg reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Richemont in talks to join bid for diamond miner De Beers, Bloomberg reports 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Richemont Considers Joining Consortium Bid to Acquire De Beers

Richemont's Potential Acquisition and Industry Implications

Background of the Report

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Swiss luxury group Richemont, owner of Cartier, is in talks to join a consortium to make a bid for diamond miner De Beers, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing five people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Richemont did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Strategic Importance of De Beers Acquisition

Supply Chain Control

Acquiring De Beers, one of the world's biggest diamond miners, would give Richemont more control over a crucial part of its supply chain as the diamond mining industry emerges from a slump. 

Consortium Details

According to the Bloomberg report, Richemont, which also owns high-end jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels, is discussing joining the Global Diamond Consortium, a group headed by former De Beers Chief Executive Gareth Penny.

Negotiation Status

Negotiations were advanced but there was no guarantee Richemont would join, it quoted the people as saying. 

Other Potential Bidders

US jewellery retailer Signet could also join the bid, Bloomberg said.

Signet did not immediately reply to a request for comment. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anuja Mistry, writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Richemont, owner of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, is exploring a deeper vertical integration through potential acquisition of De Beers’s mining operations—enhancing control over its rough diamond supply (as per Bloomberg via Reuters)
  • The Global Diamond Consortium, led by Gareth Penny and backed by Namibia, Angola and diamond traders, is the preferred bidder for Anglo American’s 85% stake in De Beers, with a deal structure including roughly $750 m upfront, $250 m later, plus a $500 m capital injection (rapaport.com)
  • Botswana, which owns 15% of De Beers, is negotiating to increase its stake to around 25%, which would affect consortium shareholding and deal dynamics (zonebourse.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Richemont reportedly planning regarding De Beers?
Richemont is in talks to join a consortium to bid for diamond miner De Beers, as reported by Bloomberg.
Who is leading the consortium bidding for De Beers?
The Global Diamond Consortium, headed by former De Beers CEO Gareth Penny, is leading the bid.
Why would Richemont be interested in acquiring De Beers?
Acquiring De Beers would give Richemont greater control over a critical part of its supply chain, especially as the diamond industry recovers.
Are there other companies involved in the potential De Beers bid?
Yes, US jewellery retailer Signet could also join the consortium bid for De Beers.
Has Richemont confirmed its participation in the De Beers bid?
No, Richemont has not confirmed its participation and did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

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