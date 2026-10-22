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Review finds KPMG Australia mishandled whistleblower claims, pause on government work extended - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Review finds KPMG Australia mishandled whistleblower claims, pause on government work extended

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Banking corporate governance Australia

KPMG Australia Whistleblower Review Finds Governance Issues; Federal Pause Extended

By Christine Chen

KPMG Australia Probe Reveals Whistleblower Mishandling and Governance Weaknesses

SYDNEY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A probe into KPMG Australia has found it mishandled whistleblower allegations of client data leaks and let cultural and governance weaknesses persist for years, but stopped short of recommending a permanent ban on the firm from federal government work.

The Department of Finance, which commissioned the review by former bureaucrat Ian Watt, said KPMG has instead agreed to not bid for new federal work until February next year while the firm undertakes further governance reforms, extending a pause in place since June.

Key Findings of the Review

"The review considers that KPMG should not be treated as permanently unsuitable for Commonwealth work, but nor should confidence be restored on the strength of assurances and encouraging early signs alone," it said.

The review was launched to probe KPMG's governance, culture and ethics following a whistleblower's allegations that staff misused confidential information to bid for new audit contracts.

Whistleblower Allegations and KPMG’s Response

"KPMG mishandled the whistleblower matter. Its response was misguided, fragmented, prolonged and, at critical points, lacked clear ownership," the report released on Thursday said.

KPMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Impact on Confidence and Governance

The report said despite the whistleblower raising concerns of unethical conduct arising from commercial pressure and a fear of retaliation, KPMG primarily treated it as an "employment matter" and was more focused on the legal implications and organisational risks, paying inadequate attention to whether the allegations might be accurate.

"These shortcomings significantly damaged the whistleblower's confidence in KPMG's handling of the claims. It also damaged client and public confidence and KPMG's credibility," it said.

KPMG's mishandling of the whistleblower's complaint also reflected broader weaknesses in its culture and governance, which have persisted for years at the firm.

Historical Governance Issues and Recommendations

The report said that by 2020, KPMG had already identified issues around "the primacy of financial returns, inconsistent ethical leadership, reluctance to challenge senior personnel, barriers to reporting misconduct and weaknesses in ethical decision-making". But there was little evidence the firm adequately addressed them, it found.

It recommended the government should not allow KPMG to bid for new contracts again until it independently verified it was implementing reforms and that they were "changing behaviour in practice".

Financial and Reputational Impact

Federal government work made up A$207.1 million, or 9.5%, of KPMG's revenue in the 2026 financial year, the report said.

Since the scandal became public in March, KPMG has lost major blue-chip clients and replaced key leaders, including its CEO, chairman and audit chief.

(Reporting by Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • The Watt-led probe confirmed KPMG’s response to a whistleblower was fragmented, delayed and poorly managed, damaging confidence among the whistleblower, clients and the public (finance.gov.au).
  • KPMG had identified cultural issues—such as prioritizing financial outcomes over ethics and weak reporting mechanisms—as early as 2020, yet failed to address them effectively (finance.gov.au).
  • Rather than a permanent ban, KPMG has voluntarily extended its pause on bidding for Commonwealth work until February next year (from the prior September/October deadline), pending independent verification of its reforms (kpmg.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the review find about KPMG Australia's handling of whistleblower claims?
The review found that KPMG Australia mishandled whistleblower allegations, treating them more as an employment issue and failing to address the ethical concerns raised.
Will KPMG Australia face a permanent ban from federal government work?
No, the review stopped short of recommending a permanent ban but extended the pause on bidding for new federal contracts until February next year.
What issues did the review highlight in KPMG Australia's governance?
The review highlighted cultural and governance weaknesses, including issues with ethical leadership, reluctance to challenge senior personnel, and barriers to reporting misconduct.
What reforms is KPMG Australia expected to implement?
KPMG is expected to undertake further governance reforms and have them independently verified before regaining eligibility for new government contracts.
How has the whistleblower scandal impacted KPMG Australia?
Since the scandal, KPMG Australia has lost major clients and replaced key leaders, including its CEO, chairman, and audit chief.

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