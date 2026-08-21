S&P Dow Jones Upgrades Poland to Developed Market Status, Effective 2027

S&P Dow Jones Reclassifies Poland: Key Details and Reactions

Overview of the Upgrade

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Global financial market index provider S&P Dow Jones Indices reclassified Poland as a developed market on Thursday, upgrading it from emerging market status in a move that will take effect with the September 2027 index reconstitution.

Poland's Response and Economic Context

Official Reaction

Poland's Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski welcomed the decision in a post on X, calling it "another confirmation of Poland's growing position" and describing the country as the fastest-growing large EU economy.

Background to the Upgrade

The index provider flagged the potential upgrade in mid-July after Poland met its developed market criteria.

S&P noted in July that Poland had shown resilience amid recent economic and political challenges.

Other Countries Under Review

Egypt's Status

Egypt, the only other country under review in the 2026 consultation, was not reclassified and remains classified as an emerging market.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)