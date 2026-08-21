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S&P Dow Jones Indices upgrades Poland to developed market status - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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S&P Dow Jones Indices upgrades Poland to developed market status

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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S&P Dow Jones Upgrades Poland to Developed Market Status, Effective 2027

S&P Dow Jones Reclassifies Poland: Key Details and Reactions

Overview of the Upgrade

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Global financial market index provider S&P Dow Jones Indices reclassified Poland as a developed market on Thursday, upgrading it from emerging market status in a move that will take effect with the September 2027 index reconstitution.

Poland's Response and Economic Context

Official Reaction

Poland's Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski welcomed the decision in a post on X, calling it "another confirmation of Poland's growing position" and describing the country as the fastest-growing large EU economy.

Background to the Upgrade

  • The index provider flagged the potential upgrade in mid-July after Poland met its developed market criteria.
  • S&P noted in July that Poland had shown resilience amid recent economic and political challenges.

Other Countries Under Review

Egypt's Status

Egypt, the only other country under review in the 2026 consultation, was not reclassified and remains classified as an emerging market.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland met both quantitative and qualitative developed-market thresholds, including market size, liquidity and economic stability, and S&P DJI flagged the potential upgrade in mid‑July (spglobal.com).
  • The reclassification will be implemented during the September 2027 index reconstitution, offering at least nine months’ notice in line with S&P DJI’s methodology (spglobal.com).
  • Egypt, also under review, was not reclassified and remains an emerging market (spglobal.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Poland's developed market status take effect?
Poland's developed market status will take effect with the September 2027 index reconstitution.
Who announced Poland's upgrade to developed market status?
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the reclassification of Poland as a developed market.
What was Poland's previous market classification?
Poland was previously classified as an emerging market.
How did Poland's Finance Minister react to the upgrade?
Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski welcomed the upgrade, calling it confirmation of Poland's growing position.
Which other country was reviewed but not upgraded?
Egypt was also reviewed in the 2026 consultation but remains classified as an emerging market.

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