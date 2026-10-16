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Finance

Oil edges down as investors weigh possible US sanctions on 'shadow fleet'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Oil Sanctions

Oil Prices Slip as Possible US Sanctions on 'Shadow Fleet' Raise Questions

Market Movements and Geopolitical Influences

By Sam Li and Lewis Jackson

Oil Price Trends and Recent Changes

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged down on Friday morning as investors weighed Middle East risks and possible US steps to ease restrictions on the world’s "shadow fleet" of tankers.

Brent crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.39%, to $105.51 a barrel by 0012 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 were down 54 cents, or 0.55%, to $97.43.

WTI settled up more than 3% on Thursday after a large US crude stock draw helped support prices, while Brent crude was little changed.

International Energy Agency Actions

The International Energy Agency agreed on Thursday to release over 20 million barrels of diesel to the market and any oil remaining from a record release of emergency reserves pledged in March to boost supply and cool soaring prices.

Investor Sentiment and Market Response

During the previous trading session, oil prices rose overnight in a sign that "investors were dissatisfied with these measures," Haitong Futures in a note on Friday.

"What would really cool the oil market is an easing of tensions in the Middle East."

US Policy and Sanctions on the Shadow Fleet

The Trump administration is considering lifting sanctions on some so-called shadow fleet vessels that have transported oil and petroleum products from countries including Russia, Iran and Venezuela, in an effort to reduce record-high global freight rates, a US official said on Wednesday.

The discussions come days after President Donald Trump temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian diesel fuel, a move met with a torrent of criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European countries and some of Trump's fellow Republicans in the US Senate.

Middle East Tensions and Regional Impact

Meanwhile, escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis and renewed attacks on ships in the region supported prices.

Recent Attacks and Escalations

Attacks around the waterway have surged over the past 10 days, with Iran saying it was stepping up strikes in response to the US blockade of its ports and tougher sanctions introduced last month.

The Houthis fired missiles at the presidential palace complex in the southern city of Aden on Thursday, killing two guards, while the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen detailed dozens of attacks on Saudi infrastructure in the escalating conflict.

(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude fell to $105.51/barrel and WTI to $97.43, as investors reacted to Middle East instability and possible U.S. policy shifts on shadow fleet sanctions (investing.com).
  • The IEA plans to release over 20 million barrels of diesel “as soon as possible” under its March 2026 Collective Action to ease tightened fuel markets (iea.org).
  • Escalating Houthi attacks—including missile strikes on Aden’s Al‑Maashiq presidential palace killing security guards—are stoking supply fears and supporting oil prices amid regional unrest (aljazeera.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices edge down on Friday morning?
Oil prices slipped as investors weighed risks in the Middle East and possible US steps to ease restrictions on the shadow fleet of tankers.
What is the US considering regarding the shadow fleet?
The US is considering lifting sanctions on some shadow fleet vessels that have transported oil from countries like Russia, Iran, and Venezuela.
How did recent US crude stock draws affect oil prices?
A large US crude stock draw supported WTI prices, which settled up more than 3% in the previous trading session.
What actions has the International Energy Agency taken recently?
The International Energy Agency agreed to release over 20 million barrels of diesel to the market to help boost supply and cool prices.

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