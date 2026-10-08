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MMG accuses EU antitrust regulators of ignoring evidence backing Anglo American deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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MMG accuses EU antitrust regulators of ignoring evidence backing Anglo American deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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MMG Claims EU Antitrust Ignored Evidence in Anglo American Nickel Deal

By Foo Yun Chee

MMG Defends Nickel Deal Against EU Antitrust Concerns

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed mining and metals company MMG accused EU antitrust regulators on Thursday of ignoring evidence that its bid for Anglo American's Brazilian nickel business would not divert supplies from Europe to China.

Hearing Before EU Regulators

The comments came after a day-long hearing at which MMG and Anglo American defended the $500 million deal before EU antitrust regulators, including the European Commission's top merger official, Guillaume Loriot.

MMG's Response to Commission's Inquiry

"The Commission's decision to open an in-depth inquiry and the allegations of a plan to divert supply of ferronickel from Europe are fundamentally unsupported," MMG's executive general manager for corporate relations Troy Hey told reporters.

Allegations of Selective Evidence Use

"The Commission has selectively used two partial and misleading quotations from over 200,000 documents supplied by MMG and its major shareholder — while ignoring all the other evidence, economic and market analysis to the contrary," he said.

Concerns Over European Nickel Supply

The Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, warned last month that MMG could redirect ferronickel supplies away from Europe, potentially harming the bloc's stainless steel producers. The case comes amid broader EU concerns about dependence on China for critical minerals.

Market Developments and Independent Analysis

Hey also accused the Commission of ignoring market developments since opening a full-scale investigation in November and the independent market analysis it had commissioned.

Support from Commodities Traders

He said commodities traders Glencore and Trafigura had written to the Commission saying they were confident MMG would continue supplying them.

MMG's Willingness to Address Concerns

Hey said MMG was willing to address all of the Commission's concerns, suggesting it may be prepared to offer remedies in the coming weeks.

Potential Impact on Anglo American's Brazilian Operations

Anglo American Brazil Chief Operating Officer Ruben Fernandes and Chief Financial Officer Cristina Morgan were expected to tell regulators at the hearing that blocking the deal would likely force the mine to close, according to prepared remarks seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • MMG criticized the European Commission for selectively quoting from its large submission and ignoring broader economic analysis and traders’ support, such as letters from Glencore and Trafigura.
  • The EU’s investigation stems from its concern that MMG, majority‑owned by China Minmetals, might redirect ferronickel supply from Europe, potentially harming regional stainless‑steel production.
  • MMG signaled readiness to offer remedies and assured long‑term supply to European customers, while Anglo American warned blocking the deal could lead to mine closure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is MMG accused of diverting nickel supply from Europe to China?
EU regulators fear MMG's acquisition of Anglo American's Brazilian nickel business could divert ferronickel supply from Europe to China, impacting EU stainless steel producers.
What evidence does MMG say the EU regulators ignored?
MMG claims the EU used selective quotes from over 200,000 supplied documents and ignored broader evidence and independent market analysis supporting continued supply to Europe.
How has MMG responded to EU Commission concerns?
MMG has expressed willingness to address EU regulators’ issues and may offer remedies in the coming weeks to keep the deal on track.
How might blocking the deal affect Anglo American's operation?
Anglo American executives warned regulators that rejecting the deal could result in the Brazilian nickel mine's closure.
What have commodities traders said about MMG's intentions?
Major traders Glencore and Trafigura reportedly told the Commission they are confident MMG will continue supplying ferronickel to Europe.

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