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Meta releases Muse Wonder AI models to challenge Anthropic and OpenAI - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta releases Muse Wonder AI models to challenge Anthropic and OpenAI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Meta Launches Muse Wonder AI Models to Compete With OpenAI and Anthropic

Meta Unveils Advanced AI Models to Strengthen Competitive Edge

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Meta on Monday launched Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, calling them its most capable AI models yet, as the social media firm looks to compete more forcefully with OpenAI and Anthropic.

Meta's shares rose about 4% in afternoon trading.

Background and Strategic Moves

CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Commitment

• The launch comes after CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged billions of dollars and aggressively poached researchers over the past year to catch up in Silicon Valley's intensifying AI race

Product Integration and Availability

• Meta said Muse Wonder would soon power its Muse personal AI agent, initially for subscribers, while the more powerful Muse Wonder Full model is available to subscribers of its AI coding tool Muse Code

AI Development and Market Impact

Overhaul of AI Efforts

• "Fourteen months ago, we began an overhaul of our AI efforts, and in that time we've gone from rebuilding our foundations to pushing the frontier," Meta said in a blog post

Revenue Opportunities and Privacy Concerns

Monetization Potential

• Meta's successful rollout of its personal AI agent Muse last month could open a lucrative path to turn its heavy AI investments into new revenue streams with subscriptions, despite facing concerns over user privacy

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta’s Muse Wonder series marks its first frontier-class models, showcasing enhanced memory, coding, and agentic capabilities—spanning professional and personal tasks (about.fb.com).
  • Muse Wonder is accessible via pay-as-you-go API pricing (~$4 per million input tokens, $20 per million output tokens), while the more capable Muse Wonder Full is restricted to Muse Code subscribers (techcrunch.com).
  • The release signals Meta’s intensified push into the AI race, following last year’s reorganization and big investments—positioning Muse to monetize via subscriptions and compete strongly with OpenAI and Anthropic (theinformation.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Meta's new AI models called?
Meta has launched Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full as its newest and most capable AI models.
Why did Meta launch Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full?
Meta launched these AI models to compete more forcefully with AI leaders like OpenAI and Anthropic.
How did Meta's stock respond to the AI model launch?
Meta's shares rose about 4% in afternoon trading following the launch announcement.
What is the purpose of Muse Wonder AI models?
Muse Wonder will power Meta's Muse personal AI agent for subscribers, while Muse Wonder Full is for Muse Code tool subscribers.
How does Meta plan to monetize its AI investments?
Meta aims to generate new revenue streams from AI through subscriptions to its personal AI agent and coding tools.

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