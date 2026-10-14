GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
LSEG taps Nvidia for faster historical market data processing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

LSEG taps Nvidia for faster historical market data processing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

LSEG Partners with Nvidia to Boost Speed of Historical Market Data Analysis

Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Financial Data Processing

Overview of the Partnership

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday it has partnered with Nvidia to help financial institutions process and analyse large volumes of historical market data faster and at scale using the US chipmaker's technology.

LSEG’s Expanding Offerings and AI Integration

LSEG, which operates the London Stock Exchange and provides data and analytics, has been expanding its offerings to support diverse demand whilst retaining licenses and control as AI also affects how businesses trade and consume data.

Benefits of Nvidia’s Technology

Analysis showed that computing on Nvidia's specialised processors without creating copies of the dataset could help study every trade and price quote in seconds for insights, the company said. This would make research faster and closer to real-time as equity trading moves to 24-hour cycles, it added.

Customer Insights and Data Utilization

"This collaboration expands how customers can draw insight from LSEG's trusted, governed Tick History. Customers want to work with detailed historical data at speed," said Ron Lefferts, co-head of data & analytics at LSEG.

Scale and Scope of LSEG’s Tick History

According to the company, its Tick History has about 110 trillion rows of data across 100 million instruments spanning 30 years and 580 exchanges, trading venues and contributors. 

Future Developments and LSEG’s Market Position

LSEG is the largest customer of Reuters, which provides news for its Workspace news and data platform and other products. It plans next year to launch LSE 24, a night-time trading site for some exchange-traded products.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • LSEG’s Tick History spans ~110 trillion rows across 100 million instruments over 30+ years and 580+ venues
  • Using Nvidia cuDF and Polars enables analysis of years of historical data in seconds, supporting faster research, execution and AI workflows
  • This collaboration fits within LSEG’s 'Everywhere AI' strategy, bringing governed data processing closer to decision-making environments

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of the partnership between LSEG and Nvidia?
The partnership aims to help financial institutions process and analyze large volumes of historical market data faster and at scale using Nvidia's technology.
How will Nvidia's technology improve market data analysis?
Nvidia's specialized processors can help analyze every trade and price quote in seconds, allowing for quicker and closer-to-real-time research.
What type of data does LSEG's Tick History contain?
Tick History contains about 110 trillion rows of data across 100 million instruments, spanning 30 years and 580 exchanges and venues.
How does this partnership benefit customers?
Customers can draw insights from LSEG’s detailed, governed historical data at speed without needing to create dataset copies.
What future plans did LSEG announce?
LSEG announced plans to launch LSE 24, a night-time trading site for some exchange-traded products next year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Spain's final 12-month EU-harmonised inflation at 5% in September

Spain's final 12-month EU-harmonised inflation at 5% in September

Image for UK's Ashmore first-quarter inflows beat expectations on emerging market resilience

UK's Ashmore first-quarter inflows beat expectations on emerging market resilience

Image for Equinor makes North Sea oil discovery

Equinor makes North Sea oil discovery

Image for SpaceX limits Starlink operations in Ukraine, disrupting military missions, presidential aide says

SpaceX limits Starlink operations in Ukraine, disrupting military missions, presidential aide says

Image for Bank of England's Pill says he's sceptical about market pricing four rate hikes

Bank of England's Pill says he's sceptical about market pricing four rate hikes

Image for Recruiter Robert Walters returns to net fee growth on UK strength

Recruiter Robert Walters returns to net fee growth on UK strength

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Stripchat loses legal fight against EU tech label 
Stripchat loses legal fight against EU tech label 
Image for Renk wins €130 million Leopard 2 contract extension from KNDS
Renk wins €130 million Leopard 2 contract extension from KNDS
Image for Czech lower house gives initial backing to windfall tax on refinery sector
Czech lower house gives initial backing to windfall tax on refinery sector
Image for Exclusive-EU seeks closer Vietnam ties on critical minerals in China hedge, documents show
Exclusive-EU seeks closer Vietnam ties on critical minerals in China hedge, documents show
Image for Nvidia pledges $250 million to UK AI safety research
Nvidia pledges $250 million to UK AI safety research
Image for UK regulator proposes to cut water bills by $319 million
UK regulator proposes to cut water bills by $319 million
Image for Irish public sector workers strike for first time since 2009 over pay deadlock
Irish public sector workers strike for first time since 2009 over pay deadlock
Image for Pressured at home, EU leaders weigh China trade steps
Pressured at home, EU leaders weigh China trade steps
Image for German wholesale prices rise 8.7% in September
German wholesale prices rise 8.7% in September
Image for Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models
Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models
Image for MPS investors should reject twin bids, special dividend, proxy adviser ISS says
MPS investors should reject twin bids, special dividend, proxy adviser ISS says
Image for UK finance minister Healey set to pay for budget measures without more borrowing, FT reports
UK finance minister Healey set to pay for budget measures without more borrowing, FT reports
View All Finance Posts