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L'Oreal shares bounce on third-quarter sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

L'Oreal shares bounce on third-quarter sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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L'Oreal Shares Surge After Third-Quarter Sales Beat Market Estimates

Strong Third-Quarter Performance Drives Share Price Increase

Market Reaction to Earnings Report

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shares in L'Oreal opened 4.8% up on Friday after the French cosmetics group reported third-quarter sales well ahead of expectations, helped by strong demand for premium products in China and elsewhere.

Sales Figures and Analyst Expectations

Sales from July to September rose 7.7% on an adjusted like-for-like basis to €11.56 billion ($12.95 billion), topping a consensus analyst forecast of 5.9% growth in a Visible Alpha poll, L'Oreal said late on Thursday.

Share Price Performance and Currency Exchange

The shares were up 3.2% at 426.6 euros ($478.22) by 0710GMT. They are up 16% year to date.

($1 = 0.8921 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dominique PattonEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • All divisions (Professional Products, Dermatological Beauty, Luxe, Consumer Products) outperformed expectations, with Professional Products and Dermatological Beauty showing particularly strong growth(loreal-finance.com).
  • Premium brands—such as Kérastase, SkinCeuticals, Helena Rubinstein—and luxury fragrances like Prada and YSL drove demand in China and North Asia(loreal.com).
  • E‑commerce surged (~17%), well ahead of the online market, further boosting performance across regions(loreal.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did L'Oreal shares rise after the third-quarter report?
L'Oreal shares rose due to stronger than expected third-quarter sales, particularly from high demand for premium products in China and other regions.
How much did L'Oreal's third-quarter sales increase?
L'Oreal's third-quarter sales rose 7.7% on a like-for-like basis, reaching €11.56 billion.
How have L'Oreal shares performed year to date?
L'Oreal shares are up 16% year to date.

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