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Kremlin says Russia restarts diesel exports after deal with Trump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says Russia restarts diesel exports after deal with Trump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Russia Resumes Diesel Exports After Trump Deal, Impacting Global Markets

Key Developments in Russia's Diesel Export Agreement

Background of the Diesel Export Ban and Recent Agreement

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian diesel had begun to reach global markets following an agreement with US President Donald Trump.

Trump said last week that Russia had agreed to supply diesel to global markets in an effort to lower fuel prices, while Moscow partially lifted its ban on diesel exports from October 10 following the agreement.

Statements from Russian Officials

"The diesel has started reaching global markets and is expected to have a positive effect on stabilising oil markets, although it will not be enough to fully stabilize them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call.

Export Logistics and Destinations

LSEG data showed on Wednesday that Russia had resumed diesel export loadings from the Baltic port of Primorsk.

Shipping Data and Destinations

According to the shipping data, a tanker carrying around 40,000 metric tons of ultra-low sulphur diesel was loaded on October 13 and was heading towards Morocco.

Political Reactions and Criticism

US Political Context

Trump is keen to lower US diesel prices ahead of US midterm elections on November 3.

International and Domestic Criticism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European officials and some of Trump's fellow Republican politicians strongly criticised the deal.

Russia has rejected European criticism of the diesel deal as "cynical," given that Europe continues to buy some Russian oil and liquefied natural gas.

Details of the Diesel Supply Agreement

Volumes and Timelines

Trump said on Friday that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 metric tons (2.25 million barrels) of diesel to US and global markets.

Comparison with US Demand

That is less than a day's supply for the US transport sector alone, according to US Energy Information Administration data, which shows daily use of around 2.94 million barrels.

Trump also said Russia would supply another 500,000 tons in November and a further 1 million tons "immediately thereafter", which is less than four days' demand for US transport.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Andrew Osborn and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • A tanker carrying ~40,000 metric tons of ultra‑low‑sulphur diesel departed from Primorsk on October 13, marking the restart of Russian diesel exports after a partial lifting of the export ban from October 10 following agreement with President Trump (noticias.uol.com.br).
  • Russia could ramp up exports to its usual pace of 3–3.5 million tonnes per month by year‑end, according to Deputy PM Alexander Novak (noticias.uol.com.br).
  • The diesel deal, labeled as aimed at lowering fuel prices ahead of the US midterm elections, has been met with condemnation by Ukraine, European leaders, and some Republicans, who warn it may bolster Russia’s revenues and undermine sanctions (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia restart diesel exports?
Russia resumed diesel exports after an agreement with US President Donald Trump to help lower global fuel prices.
What quantity of diesel is Russia supplying under the deal?
Russia will supply more than 300,000 metric tons immediately, another 500,000 tons in November, and a further 1 million tons thereafter.
What is the expected impact of the Russian diesel exports?
The exports are expected to help stabilize oil markets, though not enough to fully stabilize them according to Kremlin officials.
Who criticized the Russia-Trump diesel deal?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European officials, and some Republican politicians strongly criticized the deal.
From which port did Russia resume diesel export loadings?
Diesel export loadings resumed from the Baltic port of Primorsk.

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