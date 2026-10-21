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Husqvarna looks east as Chinese rivals chip away at robot lawnmower lead - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Husqvarna looks east as Chinese rivals chip away at robot lawnmower lead

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Husqvarna's Robotic Lawnmower Lead Challenged by Chinese Rivals and Market Shifts

Market Dynamics and Strategic Responses in the Robotic Lawnmower Industry

By Jesus Calero

Production Shifts and Competitive Pressures

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Husqvarna is shifting some production of robotic lawnmowers from Britain to the Czech Republic and weighing increased manufacturing in Asia, its CEO said on Wednesday, as cheaper rivals chip away at its lead in the market it pioneered three decades ago.

Drought across much of Europe left less grass to mow during the third quarter, hurting sales at a time when consumers were already holding back on garden equipment purchases.

But the problems go beyond the weather.

Market Share and Sales Channels

"We have lost some volume this year," CEO Glen Instone told Reuters, saying Husqvarna had lost more European market share in units sold than in sales value.

The Swedish company has held its ground among traditional dealers, but faces much tougher competition in shops and online, sales channels in which it has historically been less active.

Pricing Strategies and Product Positioning

That is forcing it to reconsider how much it can cut prices without undermining the premium positioning that has long distinguished its products.

Instone said Husqvarna would likely have to lower the roughly €1,000 ($1,122) starting price of its Husqvarna-branded robotic mowers, though he ruled out competing with machines costing less than €500.

Global Manufacturing Considerations

The challenge extends to how and where Husqvarna makes its machines. It is moving some production from its Newton Aycliffe factory in Britain to Czechia because of lower manufacturing costs, Instone said.

Instone said Husqvarna was also considering production in Asia, although longer shipping times and the need to hold more stock could eat into potential savings from such a move.

The company said earlier on Wednesday it was moving production of some battery-powered handheld tools from two European factories to Asia, including its own plant in China and external suppliers, with the move to be fully effective in 2028.

Just last year, Husqvarna had begun moving production from China to Europe to reduce its exposure to US tariffs.

Trade Investigations and Market Protection

Its Czech subsidiary also initiated an EU investigation into alleged dumping of Chinese robotic mowers last year, although Instone said Husqvarna could compete without additional duties.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Despite 935 million Swedish crowns ($94.4 million) of realised savings this year, weak sales and rising costs have continued to erode Husqvarna's earnings. But Instone said further savings could restore profitability in 2027 even without European demand recovery.

The company's shares plunged around 10% to a 14-year low in Stockholm following a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

Currency Exchange Rates

($1 = €0.8910)

($1 = 9.9050 Swedish crowns)

Reporting Information

(Reporting by Jesus Calero in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Husqvarna’s European market share held at about 12.5% in 2025, but faces growing pressure from Chinese rivals launching aggressively in the EU market (gminsights.com).
  • To counter margin pressure, Husqvarna is relocating production from Britain to Czechia and outsourcing handheld battery tools to Asia by 2028, aiming at cost savings (marketscreener.com).
  • Industry dynamics: Chinese brands are rapidly scaling in Europe—annual sales doubled from ~800 K in 2021 to ~2 M in 2026—and an EU anti‑dumping probe is underway (scmp.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Husqvarna shifting production from Britain to the Czech Republic?
Husqvarna is moving some production to the Czech Republic to benefit from lower manufacturing costs.
How are Chinese rivals affecting Husqvarna's robotic lawnmower market share?
Cheaper Chinese rivals are increasing competition, leading to lost European market share for Husqvarna.
Is Husqvarna considering production in Asia?
Yes, Husqvarna is weighing increased manufacturing in Asia, but is cautious about shipping times and inventory needs.
Will Husqvarna lower prices for its robotic lawnmowers?
Husqvarna may lower the starting price of its mowers but does not plan to match the lowest-priced rivals.
How have sales and earnings been impacted at Husqvarna?
Sales have weakened due to drought and competition, and earnings have been eroded despite major savings this year.

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