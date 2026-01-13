Headlines
Hungarian president sets April 12 as date for parliamentary election
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
BUDAPEST, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's President Tamas Sulyok set April 12 as the date for the country's parliamentary election, the president's office said in statement on Tuesday.
For the first time since taking power in 2010, nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban will face a strong opposition challenger, Peter Magyar, whose centre-right party is leading in most polls.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves)
