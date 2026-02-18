Denmark's king visits Greenland, showing unity in the face of Trump threats
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
King Frederik's visit to Greenland emphasizes unity amid Trump's acquisition interest, fostering diplomatic talks.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Denmark's King Frederik arrived in Nuuk on Wednesday as he embarked on his second visit to Greenland within a year, underscoring unity with the Danish territory in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's push to acquire the Arctic island.
The visit comes after Greenland, Denmark and the U.S. late last month launched diplomatic talks to resolve the crisis between the parties, following months of tension within the NATO defence alliance over Trump's repeated comments.
Denmark's prime minister said on Friday that she and her Greenlandic counterpart held a constructive meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but warned that Trump's desire to acquire Greenland hadn't changed.
The king wore a black customized puffer jacket with the Danish and Greenlandic flag on the left side of his chest.
KING ALSO VISITING SCHOOL AND MILITARY HQ
He hugged Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and the head of the Inatsisartut, the Greenlandic parliament, Kim Kielsen, who received him on the tarmac.
King Frederik will later on Wednesday visit a school and the headquarters of Denmark's Joint Arctic Command in Nuuk, as well as Royal Greenland, the island's largest company and seafood producer.
The Danish royal family traditionally makes annual visits to Greenland, often appearing in the island's national dress, which includes a white anorak for men and an elaborate beaded collar in bright colours for women, as well as sealskin boots.
King Frederik has spent extended periods of time in Greenland, including a four-month expedition on the island's ice sheet.
On Thursday, the king will visit Maniitsoq on the west coast, around 140 km (87 miles) north of Nuuk. On Friday he will visit the Arctic Basic Training programme in the western town of Kangerlussuaq.
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen; Editing by David Holmes)
