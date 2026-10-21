GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
From groceries to home loans, high oil prices permeate daily life - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

From groceries to home loans, high oil prices permeate daily life 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Inflation Energy

How High Oil Prices Are Affecting Global Inflation, Home Loans, and Daily Expenses

The Ripple Effects of Rising Oil Prices on Economies and Households

By Seher Dareen and Anushree Mukherjee

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The shock of oil prices at a five-month high of $110 a barrel and gas prices in Asia and Europe hitting their highest levels since December 2022 is making its mark on household budgets.

As well as raising the costs of transport and heating, it adds to pressure on food, clothing and packaging prices and contributes to elevated levels of inflation and borrowing costs.

The following graphics illustrate some of the ways in which the rally is having an impact on daily life around the world.

Impact on Fuel and Transportation Costs

Record Diesel Prices and Government Responses

The Iran war has already pushed global diesel prices to record highs. Average British diesel pump prices hit £2.00 ($2.64) per litre for the first time this month and US prices hit a record of $6.53 a gallon in September.

In response, US President Donald Trump has allowed red-dyed diesel, which is used in equipment and vehicles ​that are not usually operated on public roadways and is exempt from highway taxes, to be accessed by anyone until the end of the year.

Rising Inflation and Borrowing Costs

Central Banks and Interest Rate Hikes

The impact extends to mortgage rates as energy prices contribute to rising inflation, which major central banks are attempting to rein in by raising interest rates.

British inflation and borrowing rose more than expected last month. The increase in August, which the Office for National Statistics said was due to higher petrol and diesel costs, took inflation to its highest since October 2025.

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate to a 15-year high last month, leading the country's mostly variable housing loan rates to rise in tandem, weighing on home prices.

Effect on Home Loans in Australia and the United States

When buying a house with an average loan of A$731,000 ($513,966) on a 30-year mortgage, a rise in interest rates from 5.5% in 2025 to 6.2% now raises annual repayments by around A$3,900 ($2,742).

Meanwhile in the United States, mortgage purchase activity has weakened as 30-year mortgage rates climbed from around 6.1% to about 7.5%, increasing borrowing costs for prospective homebuyers. Most people opt for fixed rates.

Heating and Household Expenses

Rising Heating Bills in the US and UK

Other parts of household budgets also suffer, particularly those relying on heating oil for winter.

In the state of New York, heating bills will likely rise by 47% from last year, National Energy Assistance Directors Association data shows.

In Britain, where gas is the main fuel used for heating, households could see a 10% year-on-year rise in bills this quarter, EnergyUK estimates.

Broader Effects on Consumer Goods and Food Prices

Packaging, Plastics, and Clothing Costs

Since most plastics are made from oil or natural gas and then converted into polymers for making everything from bottles to sneakers, as well as polyester fabric for clothing, the increase in crude prices is having a wider effect.

For common grocery items, packaging of any type, whether plastic, paper or glass, typically represents 5% to 15% of a product's manufacturing cost, according to consultancy MAT.

​US plastic prices rose 7% in August versus October 2025. In the US, consumer prices accelerated in September, with a surge in gasoline prices accounting for more than half of the rise.

Global Food Inflation and Supply Chain Disruptions

​Global food inflation is poised to accelerate further and persist well into 2027 on shipping disruptions and higher costs for fertiliser, which is also made from natural gas, data from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization showed.

($1 = 1.4223 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in London, Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Stella Qui in Sydney, Suban Abdulla and Richa Naidu in London; Additional reporting by Anajan Anil in Bengaluru and Marta Noguiera in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude sits at roughly $110/bbl, fueling spikes in pump and heating oil prices globally; UK diesel reached £2/litre in early October 2026 (apnews.com).
  • In New York, heating oil averages about $6.42/gal, more than double year‑ago levels, raising winter energy bills substantially (eia.gov).
  • Disruptions to fertilizer and shipping are driving up global food inflation—urea fertilizer jumped from ~$490 to ~$780/MT in a month, worsening food costs through 2027 (agra.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How do high oil prices affect household budgets?
Increased oil prices raise the costs of transport, heating, and food, putting pressure on household budgets and contributing to overall inflation.
What impact do rising energy prices have on mortgage rates?
Higher energy prices push up inflation, leading central banks to raise interest rates, which in turn increases mortgage and borrowing costs.
Why are grocery and packaging costs rising due to oil prices?
Most plastics used in packaging are made from oil or gas. Rising crude prices increase packaging and product costs for groceries and other consumer goods.
How are heating bills being affected in the US and UK?
Heating bills in New York could rise by 47% and UK gas bills by 10% year-on-year, mainly due to higher fuel and energy costs.
Will food inflation continue to be a global issue?
Yes, global food inflation is expected to persist into 2027, fueled by higher transportation, energy, and fertilizer costs.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EQT to buy molecular testing firm Qiagen for $10.8 billion

EQT to buy molecular testing firm Qiagen for $10.8 billion

Image for Germany's SAP hits €10 billion quarterly revenue milestone, lifts 2026 view

Germany's SAP hits €10 billion quarterly revenue milestone, lifts 2026 view

Image for Meta puts Muse agent at heart of AI strategy, plans new stock to power investments

Meta puts Muse agent at heart of AI strategy, plans new stock to power investments

Image for BlackRock adds robotics ETF to growing ranks of AI-themed products

BlackRock adds robotics ETF to growing ranks of AI-themed products

Image for CVC explores deal to take Verisure private a year after IPO, FT reports

CVC explores deal to take Verisure private a year after IPO, FT reports

Image for Moncler reports flat Q3 revenue, held back by weaker tourist spending in Europe

Moncler reports flat Q3 revenue, held back by weaker tourist spending in Europe

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Price of Russian oil used for tax calculations jumps 60% above the budget level
Price of Russian oil used for tax calculations jumps 60% above the budget level
Image for EU leaders to discuss 2027 money for Ukraine, next EU budget on November 26-27
EU leaders to discuss 2027 money for Ukraine, next EU budget on November 26-27
Image for Europe risks startup exodus as regulation, funding and skill gaps hamper AI adoption, AWS EMEA head says
Europe risks startup exodus as regulation, funding and skill gaps hamper AI adoption, AWS EMEA head says
Image for Puig beats sales forecasts as makeup growth offsets skin care dip
Puig beats sales forecasts as makeup growth offsets skin care dip
Image for UK regulator ends Home REIT investigation
UK regulator ends Home REIT investigation
Image for As Russia penalises European firms over Ukraine, US rivals largely spared
As Russia penalises European firms over Ukraine, US rivals largely spared
Image for Explainer-What is PHP and why did it take government websites offline?
Explainer-What is PHP and why did it take government websites offline?
Image for US-based Circle8 gets second deadline extension for SThree takeover bid
US-based Circle8 gets second deadline extension for SThree takeover bid
Image for Europe's financial regulators query Google over cloud outage that hit banks
Europe's financial regulators query Google over cloud outage that hit banks
Image for Borrowing Against a Concentrated Stake? Read the Call Terms First
Borrowing Against a Concentrated Stake? Read the Call Terms First
Image for Factbox-Websites taken offline over PHP risks
Factbox-Websites taken offline over PHP risks
Image for Apple will have limited iPhone Duo units available in stores on Friday
Apple will have limited iPhone Duo units available in stores on Friday
View All Finance Posts