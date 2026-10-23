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Finance

Germany labour union calls for warning strikes in private bank sector

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Labour Unions Germany Wage Negotiations

Germany’s Verdi Union Calls Warning Strikes in Private Banking Sector amid Wage Talks

Verdi Union’s Strike Action and Wage Negotiations

Announcement of Warning Strikes

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Germany's Verdi labour union on Friday said that it was calling warning strikes in the private banking sector as it negotiates with employers for a pay increase. 

  • Verdi said the strikes would be in the coming weeks and across the country.
  • It said that it was trying to increase pressure on employers ahead of a second round of wage talks scheduled for November 2.

Union’s Wage Demands

Details of the Wage Increase Sought

  • Verdi wants a 6% wage increase for a deal covering 12 months.

Union’s Justification

“Those who contribute to the banking industry's success every day are rightly expecting their fair share," said Jan Duscheck, Verdi's chief negotiator.

Employers’ Response

Bank Employers’ Association Position

  • The bank employers' association AGV Banken didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but has previously rejected the union's demands as too high.
Reporting

(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Verdi demands a 6% wage increase over a 12‑month deal, plus €300 for junior staff, convertible days off, and AI‑era protections (dgb.de)
  • First round on 8 October ended without employer offer; second round scheduled for 2 November (dgb.de)
  • Employers via AGV Banken reject demands as too high amid economic risks; warning strikes aim to boost union leverage (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Verdi calling for warning strikes in the private bank sector?
Verdi is calling for warning strikes to increase pressure on employers during wage negotiations for a 6% pay raise.
When will the warning strikes in Germany’s private banking sector take place?
The strikes are scheduled for the coming weeks across Germany, ahead of the next wage talks on November 2.
What are Verdi’s demands in the wage negotiations?
Verdi is demanding a 6% wage increase for a deal covering 12 months for employees in Germany's private banks.
How have the bank employers responded to Verdi's wage demands?
The bank employers' association AGV Banken has previously rejected Verdi's demands, calling them too high.

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