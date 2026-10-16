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Germany hikes taxes on guilty pleasures to boost revenue - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany hikes taxes on guilty pleasures to boost revenue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Finance Taxation Germany Public Health

Germany Increases Taxes on Cigarettes, Sugary Drinks and Alcohol in Revenue Push

Germany's New Tax Measures to Boost Revenue and Public Health

By Emanuele Berro

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Germany is raising taxes on cigarettes, sugary drinks and alcohol in a push expected to generate billions of euros for state coffers while promoting public health.

Details of the Tax Increases

Tobacco Tax Hike

Lawmakers on Thursday approved a sharp increase in tobacco taxes, a measure expected to raise more than €12 billion ($13.5 billion) between 2027 and 2030 and push the average price of a pack of cigarettes above €11 by the end of the decade.

Sugar Tax on Soft Drinks

A day earlier, the cabinet approved a sugar tax on soft drinks from July 2027. Drinks containing at least five grams of sugar per 100 millilitres would be taxed at €0.26 per litre, rising to €0.32 for products with higher sugar content.

The finance ministry expects the levy to raise €690 million in 2027 and €925 million in 2028.

The revenue will help offset cuts to federal health insurance subsidies. The ministry estimates sugary drink consumption results in annual healthcare costs of about €2.1 billion.

Alcohol Duties

Berlin also plans to raise duties on spirits, sparkling wine and alcopops by 20% from 2027, generating hundreds of millions of euros more while leaving beer and still wine untouched.

Political and Public Reactions

Opposition Criticism

Opposition parties criticised the tobacco tax increase as an additional burden on consumers and warned it could fuel the black market.

Global Trends in Sin Taxes

The measures, targeting products often seen as affordable indulgences rather than necessities, reflect a broader trend among governments using taxes on tobacco, alcohol and sugary drinks to steer consumer behaviour and raise revenue.

Britain is tightening its sugar levy by lowering the threshold at which drinks become taxable and expanding its scope, while France has steadily increased tobacco taxes and aims to lift cigarette prices to about €13 a pack by 2027.

Historical Context

The Sparkling-Wine Duty

Origins and Endurance

Among the German taxes set to rise is one of the country's oldest. The sparkling-wine duty, or Sektsteuer, was introduced in 1902 and has survived the fall of the empire, two world wars and successive governments.

($1 = 0.8891 euros)

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Tobacco tax hikes (2027‑2030) could push average cigarette prices to around €12 by 2030 and raise over €12 billion in revenue.
  • A sugar levy on soft drinks starting July 2027 — €0.26–€0.32/L depending on sugar content — is expected to bring in up to ~€925 million by 2028.
  • Duties on spirits, sparkling wine (Sektsteuer, in force since 1902) and alcopops rise 20% from 2027, boosting excise revenues while promoting health.

Frequently Asked Questions

What products are affected by Germany's new tax increase?
Cigarettes, sugary drinks, and alcoholic beverages like spirits, sparkling wine, and alcopops will see higher taxes.
How much revenue is expected from the increased tobacco tax?
The tobacco tax is expected to raise over €12 billion between 2027 and 2030.
When will the sugar tax on soft drinks come into effect in Germany?
The sugar tax on soft drinks will start in July 2027.
Will all alcoholic beverages in Germany be taxed more heavily?
No, the tax increase will affect spirits, sparkling wine, and alcopops, while beer and still wine remain untaxed.
Why is Germany increasing these taxes?
Germany aims to raise revenue for the state while promoting public health by discouraging unhealthy consumption.

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