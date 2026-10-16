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G7 to launch exercises to guard against AI cyber attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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G7 to launch exercises to guard against AI cyber attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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G7 to Conduct AI Cyber Attack Simulation Exercises for Financial Security

By Leika Kihara

G7 Finance Leaders Plan AI Cybersecurity Tabletop Exercises

Agreement Reached Amid Rising Cybersecurity Concerns

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Finance leaders of the G7 grouping agreed to hold tabletop exercises to guard against AI cyber attacks, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said, as policymakers increasingly seek to coordinate responses to growing cyber security risks.

The agreement comes after the International Monetary Fund warned this week that confidence could be undermined by an AI-enabled cyber attack on a critical service of a financial institution.

Details of the Tabletop Exercises

"The G7 finance deputies had been discussing the idea of doing tabletop exercises on frontier AI, which was signed off at the ministerial level," Katayama told reporters on Thursday.

She made the remarks after attending a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the G7 advanced economies held on the sidelines of the IMF's annual gathering in Bangkok, the Thai capital.

Simulation Features and Objectives

The plan will feature simulations evolved by G7 finance authorities to test how they can respond to AI-driven cyber attacks, said a Japanese finance ministry official who attended the finance leaders' meeting.

The results will test effectiveness of existing protocols and be used to revise manuals to better tackle such incidents, the official told reporters.

The exercises by G7 finance ministries and central banks could include private financial institutions depending on the nature of simulations, the official added.

Global Efforts to Address AI-Driven Cyber Risks

Banking regulators globally are stepping up efforts to contain growing AI risks, Reuters reported, with some pointing to the potential for cyberattacks on banks or rogue agents undermining global financial stability.

Bank of England's Cyber-Recovery Initiatives

Among them is the Bank of England, which is working with banks on deep cyber-recovery options, its deputy governor said on Thursday, adding that they can no longer assume their defences are immune to AI-enabled cyberattacks.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • G7 will conduct tabletop exercises involving finance ministries, central banks — and potentially private banks — to bolster AI cyberattack preparedness (marketscreener.com)
  • This initiative follows an IMF warning that an AI‑enabled cyberattack on critical financial services could undermine confidence and financial stability (investing.com)
  • The Bank of England is urging banks to implement “bare‑metal” recovery plans, recognizing that traditional defenses may not suffice against sophisticated AI‑enabled cyber threats (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did G7 finance leaders agree to regarding AI cyber attacks?
G7 finance leaders agreed to conduct tabletop exercises to prepare for and defend against AI-driven cyber attacks in the financial industry.
Why is the G7 conducting AI cyber attack simulations?
The simulations are aimed at testing and improving the effectiveness of existing protocols against AI-enabled cyberattacks on financial institutions.
Who may participate in the G7's AI cyber attack tabletop exercises?
G7 finance ministries, central banks, and potentially private financial institutions depending on the scope of the simulation exercises.
What recent warning was issued by the International Monetary Fund?
The IMF warned that confidence could be undermined by an AI-enabled cyber attack on a critical service of a financial institution.
How are global banking regulators responding to AI risks?
Regulators, such as the Bank of England, are enhancing recovery options and improving defenses as banks face increasing threats from AI-driven cyberattacks.

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