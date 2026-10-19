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FTSE 100 slips as banks, miners drag - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 slips as banks, miners drag

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Stocks United Kingdom

FTSE 100 Drops Amid Banking Sector Probe and Mining Stock Weakness

Market Overview and Key Developments

Oct 19 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday after financial heavyweight Barclays fell following a media report that the Bank of England was probing the firm, while investors assessed the impact of oil prices on the economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.9% to 10,787.93 points by 0958 GMT, after three consecutive sessions of gains. The midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.3%.

Banking Sector Under Scrutiny

Here are more details:

Barclays Investigation

• The Financial Times reported the Bank of England is examining whether Barclays traders misrepresented illiquid private credit loans to understate their risk

• Barclays shares lost 2.7%, while the heavyweight broader sector was down 1.8%

Performance of Other Sectors

Mining and Industrial Stocks

• Industrial metal miners and aerospace and defence stocks were also down about 2% each

Energy and Oil Prices

• Brent crude futures, though down 2% on the day, were trading over $107 a barrel, keeping inflation concerns at the forefront [O/R]

• Energy shares rose 0.4%, among the only gainers on the index, besides some tech stocks

Investor Sentiment and Economic Outlook

• "France apart, (European) government bond yields are stable, and oil prices have pulled back from recent highs, but both remain elevated to reflect the ongoing uncertainty around Ukraine and the Middle East," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell

• Investors will be watching for UK September inflation and retail sales figures this week, just as they head into another earnings season

Upcoming Government and Corporate Events

• Finance Minister John Healey's first budget speech is due next week. Other media houses previously reported he is planning income tax on family business transfers and windfall taxes on banks.

Company-Specific Updates

• Serica Energy fell 2.6% after flagging a further delay to the restart of its Triton production vessel and lowering its annual production forecast

• Volex bottomed the FTSE 250 after its half-year trading update, while Pets at Home rose about 6% after Peel Hunt's rating upgrade

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Barclays tumbled ~2–2.6% after reports the Bank of England’s PRA is investigating whether traders misclassified illiquid private credit derivatives to lower capital requirements, igniting concerns ahead of its Oct 22 Q3 results (aol.com).
  • Industrial metal miners, aerospace and defence stocks fell around 2%, contributing to the FTSE 100's 0.9% slide to 10,787.93 by 09:58 GMT; FTSE 250 also edged down ~0.3% (se.marketscreener.com).
  • Brent crude, despite falling ~2% intraday, stayed above $107/barrel—underscoring persistent inflation threats and supporting defensive energy names that saw modest gains (~0.4%) (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • In equities headlines: Serica Energy fell ~2.6% after delaying Triton FPSO restart and cutting its annual production forecast; Volex dropped ~3–4% despite upbeat half‑year results; Pets at Home surged ~5.7% on a Peel Hunt upgrade to ‘Buy’ and new 52‑week highs amid active buyback support (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Investors await UK inflation and retail sales data due later this week, and key fiscal developments as Finance Minister John Healey’s inaugural budget looms amid talk of business‑transfer and windfall taxes (uk.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 decline on October 19?
The FTSE 100 dropped mainly due to falls in banking and mining stocks, including a sharp decline in Barclays after reports of a Bank of England investigation.
What is the Bank of England investigating regarding Barclays?
The Bank of England is reportedly examining if Barclays traders misrepresented illiquid private credit loans to understate their risk.
How did oil prices affect the FTSE 100?
Despite a slight drop in Brent crude prices, oil remained above $107/barrel, fueling ongoing inflation concerns and impacting market sentiment.
Which sectors performed better on the FTSE 100?
Energy shares and some tech stocks were among the few gainers on the FTSE 100 index during the session.
What upcoming events are investors watching in the UK?
Investors are awaiting UK September inflation and retail sales data, along with Finance Minister John Healey's first budget announcement.

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