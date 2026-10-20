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Ferragamo third-quarter revenue falls as wholesale drops - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ferragamo third-quarter revenue falls as wholesale drops

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Ferragamo Q3 Revenue Drops 3.5% as Wholesale Sales Fall 19.1% Year-Over-Year

Ferragamo Q3 2023 Financial Performance Overview

Revenue and Sales Highlights

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Revenues at Italian luxury group Ferragamo fell 3.5% at constant exchange rates in the third quarter as wholesale sales dropped 19.1% from a year earlier, ​the company said on Tuesday.

"The market backdrop remained particularly challenging during the third quarter, impacted by ongoing geopolitical tensions and a generally subdued consumer environment over the summer," Ferragamo said a statement.

Key Financial Figures

  • Revenues totaled €207 million ($232.61 million), slightly below an ​Equita-cited consensus of €209.6 million

Regional Sales Performance

  • Net sales were down 5.2% in the EMEA region and 11.1% in the Asia Pacific, while in North America the figure was up 2.4% at constant exchange rates.

Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer Channels

  • Wholesale sales dropped 19.1% in the third quarter, while direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel remained flat.
  • The drop ​in wholesale sales reflects the company's decision ​to focus on DTC ​and key accounts, the company said, confirming an established trend.
  • DTC channel accounted for 79.5% of ​total sales as of September 30.
Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8899 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Key Takeaways

  • Revenues declined 3.5% at constant exchange rates to €207 million in Q3, slightly below consensus of €209.6 million cited by Equita (Reuters Oct 20) cite turn0search0 turn0search5 turn0search6
  • Wholesale sales plunged 19.1%, reflecting Ferragamo’s deliberate shift toward direct‑to‑consumer and key accounts, while DTC held steady and now comprises nearly 80% of total sales (79.5% as of Sept 30) (Reuters Oct 20) cite turn0search0
  • Regionally, EMEA saw net sales fall 5.2%, Asia‑Pacific dropped 11.1%, but North America grew 2.4% at constant exchange rates, highlighting the geographic divergence in performance (Reuters Oct 20) cite turn0search0
  • In the broader context, Ferragamo’s strategic shift away from wholesale has been building since at least early 2026, with DTC showing resilience—growing mid‑single digits in Q2 and H1—while wholesale remained under pressure (Modaes Q1 2026; eMarketStorage Q2 2026) cite turn0search8 turn0search17
  • Analysts such as Barclays had anticipated the weak Q3 amid soft Chinese demand, wholesale headwinds, and downgraded full‑year guidance shortly before official results (Teleborsa Sept 18 2026) cite turn0search5

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Ferragamo's revenue in the third quarter?
Ferragamo reported third-quarter revenues totaling €207 million ($232.61 million).
How much did Ferragamo's wholesale sales drop in Q3?
Wholesale sales dropped 19.1% in the third quarter compared to the previous year.
How did Ferragamo's direct-to-consumer channel perform?
The direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel remained flat and accounted for 79.5% of total sales as of September 30.
Which regions saw declines in Ferragamo's net sales?
Net sales declined by 5.2% in the EMEA region and 11.1% in Asia Pacific, while North America saw a 2.4% increase.
What factors impacted Ferragamo's Q3 performance?
Ongoing geopolitical tensions and a subdued consumer environment during summer challenged Ferragamo's third-quarter performance.

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