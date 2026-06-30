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Exclusive-Nestle to cut artificial colourings from all products by end-2026 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Nestle to cut artificial colourings from all products by end-2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Nestle Aims to Eliminate Artificial Colourings from Global Products by 2026

Nestle's Global Initiative to Remove Artificial Colourings

By Richa Naidu

Company Announcement and Timeline

VEVEY, Switzerland, June 30 (Reuters) - Nestle plans to remove artificial food colourings from all products worldwide by the end of 2026, a senior executive told Reuters on Tuesday, making it the first major food company to take such a step.

The previously unreported target comes as food companies face mounting pressure to offer healthier products amid the rapid rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and growing consumer scrutiny of food ingredients.

It extends Nestle's efforts beyond the United States, where it has already eliminated artificial colourings from its portfolio.

Exclusive Interview with Nestle's Technology Chief

"By the end of the year we will have the global Nestle portfolio free of artificial colours," Stefan Palzer, Nestle's technology chief, told Reuters in an exclusive interview at the firm's Swiss headquarters in Vevey.

Industry Trends and Consumer Demands

Food manufacturers and retailers have increasingly moved to strip out ingredients such as FD&C synthetic dyes and sweeteners including corn syrup from their products.

Investor and Consumer Perspectives

Amid investor concerns that packaged food companies could lose out as consumers shift towards healthier diets, Nestle has increasingly focused on products aimed at weight-conscious consumers and those concerned about processed foods.

Challenges in Transitioning to Natural Colourings

"It was not a slam-dunk," Palzer said of the decision, adding that Nestle had spent years investing in the transition.

"We had to do a lot of R&D work because you have to screen all the natural solutions then you have to test those natural solutions during production, and then also test their shelf-life."

"We did it because consumers don't appreciate artificial ingredients. They want simpler recipes."

Regulatory and Health Considerations

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and the Food and Drug Administration said in April last year that the agency aims to remove ingredients including artificial food colourings, citing concerns over possible links to conditions such as ADHD, obesity and diabetes, although many scientists say more research is needed.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu. Editing by Adam Jourdan and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Nestlé is the first major global food company committing to remove artificial colours worldwide by end‑2026, beyond its U.S. reformulation.
  • Nestlé’s U.S. division has already fully eliminated FD&C synthetic dyes by mid‑2026, replacing them with natural alternatives without compromising quality.
  • The move responds to rising consumer demand for cleaner labels and follows broader industry and regulatory momentum toward healthier ingredients amid the GLP‑1 weight‑loss drug trend.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Nestle remove artificial colourings from its products?
Nestle plans to remove artificial colourings from all of its products worldwide by the end of 2026.
Why is Nestle eliminating artificial colourings?
Nestle is responding to consumer demand for healthier products and greater transparency in food ingredients.
Is Nestle the first major food company to remove artificial colourings globally?
Yes, Nestle will become the first major food company to take this step worldwide.
What challenges did Nestle face in removing artificial colourings?
Nestle invested heavily in R&D, screening natural solutions and testing shelf-life to ensure quality.
Has Nestle already removed artificial colourings in some regions?
Yes, Nestle previously eliminated artificial colourings from products in the United States.

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