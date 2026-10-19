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Exclusive-India probing Pernod, Diageo Scotch imports under India-UK trade pact, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-India probing Pernod, Diageo Scotch imports under India-UK trade pact, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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India Investigates Pernod Ricard, Diageo Over Scotch Imports, Tariffs

Indian Tax Probe Into Scotch Imports and Tariff Classification

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian tax officials are investigating whether liquor giants Pernod Ricard and Diageo wrongly classified some bulk Scotch imports, allowing them to pay lower tariffs introduced under the recently agreed India-UK trade pact, five industry sources familiar with the matter said.

Import tariff disputes have long been a sore point for foreign investors in India and embroiled companies like Samsung, LG and Volkswagen. They often involve large back-tax demands raised years after the items were imported, with Indian officials saying they are only enforcing the law.

Recent Tax Inspections and Company Responses

Last week, tax inspectors made an unexpected visit to Pernod's India headquarters near New Delhi where they questioned company executives about their Scotch imports, three of the people said. 

Diageo's Indian unit, United Spirits, in a stock exchange filing last week said its offices in multiple locations were searched on Friday as part of an "industry-wide exercise" by authorities, without saying what the search related to. The other two people said Diageo is also being investigated for how it classifies some Scotch imports.

Statements from Pernod Ricard and Diageo

Pernod told Reuters in a statement that it is cooperating with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and providing all information requested, adding it was committed to addressing any questions from the authorities. Diageo, also in a statement, said it is cooperating with Indian authorities, and has always complied with local laws. In its stock exchange disclosure, it said it had provided all documents and clarifications.

The Indian revenue directorate did not respond to a request for comment. 

Reuters is first to report that tax inspectors visited Pernod's India office, and publish details of the probe, including that it is linked to the UK-India tariff declarations. 

Bulk Scotch Imports and Tariff Dispute

Market Overview and Import Practices

BULK SCOTCH IMPORTS

Diageo and France's Pernod Ricard dominate India’s $65 billion alcohol market. Both companies import bulk Scotch concentrates in containers to mix with other ingredients to make brands like Royal Stag, Blenders Pride and McDowell’s.

Tariff Changes Under India-UK Trade Pact

Under the trade pact, which took effect on July 15, India agreed to slash import taxes on certain Scotch imports to 75%, from 150%. 

The tax inspectors argued that the duty relief did not apply to bulk concentrates, four of the people said.

"The tax department is concerned that bulk imports are being wrongly classified," one of them said.

Impact on the Industry and Ongoing Issues

UK's Role in India's Spirits Market

ICONIC PRODUCT

The UK accounts for almost 75% of India's imported spirits market, primarily driven by Scotch whisky, Crisil Ratings said this year.

In July, the British government said "iconic UK products" including whiskies and gin would benefit from India's tariff changes. It added that the UK's whisky exports to the country were worth more than £200 million in 2022.

Ongoing Legal and Regulatory Challenges

Pernod is already facing antitrust cases in India, its biggest market by volume, and a $314 million back-tax demand for allegedly undervaluing some imports. The company denies wrongdoing. 

Diageo in August agreed to reformulate some of its most popular drinks after the country's food ​safety regulator banned them in some states for adding flavours against regulations.   

Recent Developments in the Investigation

During the visit to Pernod's India office on Thursday, tax inspectors reviewed some documents related to bulk Scotch imports, but have not been in contact since, said one of the people. 

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The India‑UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, effective 15 July 2026, halved Scotch whisky tariffs from 150% to 75%, and will phase them down further to 40% over 10 years (gov.uk).
  • Investigators suspect that bulk Scotch concentrates—used locally and imported in containers—were wrongly classified to benefit from the tariff reduction, which authorities say applies only to certain defined categories (publications.parliament.uk).
  • India may reconsider or rebalance the Scotch whisky concession under the FTA amid broader trade tensions, including UK’s steel safeguards, potentially complicating implementation of the tariff cuts (business-standard.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Indian tax officials investigating Pernod Ricard and Diageo?
Authorities are probing whether Pernod Ricard and Diageo wrongly classified bulk Scotch imports to pay lower tariffs under the recent India-UK trade pact.
What change did the India-UK trade pact make to Scotch whisky imports?
The pact, effective from July 15, slashed import taxes on certain Scotch imports to 75%, down from 150%.
Which companies dominate India’s alcohol market?
Diageo and Pernod Ricard dominate India’s $65 billion alcohol market, especially in the Scotch whisky segment.
What is the tax department's concern regarding bulk Scotch imports?
Tax officials believe the duty relief does not apply to bulk Scotch concentrates and are investigating possible misclassification.
How have Pernod Ricard and Diageo responded to the investigation?
Both companies have stated they are cooperating with Indian authorities and providing all requested information.

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