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Finance

Exail Technologies Q3 revenue rises 21% on maritime robotics, photonics strength 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Exail Technologies Q3 Revenue Up 21% as Maritime Robotics, Photonics Surge

Exail Technologies Q3 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Revenue Growth and Key Drivers

Oct 14 (Reuters) - French underwater drone maker Exail Technologies on Wednesday posted third-quarter revenue of €121 million ($134,60 million) euros, up 21% organically, driven by its maritime robotics and navigation systems business. 

Order Intake and Segment Performance

• Order intake rose 15% year-on-year to €97 million

Navigation & Maritime Robotics

• Navigation & Maritime Robotics revenue jumped 24% to €99 million

Advanced Technologies

• Advanced Technologies revenue fell 7% to €26 million on a reported basis

Photonics Solutions and Organic Growth

• It, however, grew 12% organically, helped by photonics solutions, which benefited from strong demand for specialty optical fibers, modulation solutions, lasers and quantum instruments, the company said

Outlook and Additional Information

• Exail confirmed its full-year targets

($1 = 0.90 euros)

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Matthieu Huchet in Gdansk; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Revenue growth driven by Navigation & Maritime Robotics (+24% to €99 million) and Advanced Technologies (+12% organically), photonics strong.
  • Order intake up 15% to €97 million, reflecting sustained commercial momentum.
  • Company confirmed full‑year targets amid strong first‑half performance and ongoing Thales acquisition process (backlog >€1 billion, double‑digit growth guidance).

Frequently Asked Questions

What contributed to Exail Technologies' Q3 revenue growth?
The increase was mainly driven by strong performance in maritime robotics and navigation systems.
How much did Exail Technologies' Q3 revenue rise year-on-year?
Exail Technologies posted a 21% organic growth in third-quarter revenue, reaching €121 million.
Which segments showed the strongest growth for Exail Technologies?
Navigation & Maritime Robotics saw a 24% revenue jump, while photonics solutions boosted organic growth in Advanced Technologies.
Did Exail Technologies' Advanced Technologies segment grow?
While reported revenue fell 7%, organic growth in the segment was 12%, driven by strong photonics demand.
What did Exail say about full-year targets?
Exail Technologies confirmed its full-year targets following the strong Q3 performance.

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