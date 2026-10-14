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Eutelsat shares jump as Ukraine flags curbs on Starlink military-grade service - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Eutelsat shares jump as Ukraine flags curbs on Starlink military-grade service

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Satellite Europe

Eutelsat Shares Soar After Ukraine Imposes Restrictions on Starlink Use

By Gianluca Lo Nostro and Hugo Lhomedet

European Satellite Operators Gain Amid Starlink Restrictions

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shares in European satellite operator Eutelsat rose sharply on Wednesday after Ukraine said SpaceX's Starlink had introduced restrictions on its military-grade service, fuelling investor bets that European providers could benefit from growing strains between Washington and Kyiv.

Market Reaction to Starlink Restrictions

Eutelsat, which is seen as Europe's best shot at taking on Starlink, gained 13.1% by 1136 GMT, while Luxembourg-based rival SES, which also provides satellite connectivity services, rose 3.9%.

Investor Expectations and Geopolitical Factors

Analysts said the move reflected investor expectations that European governments and customers could seek alternatives to US-owned space assets if access to American services becomes less certain.

Bernstein Analyst's Perspective

"I think this is related to the US administration's favourable Russia/unfavourable Ukraine stance that has developed in recent days, meaning no or limited access to US-owned satellite services and intelligence sharing, putting European providers back in the spotlight as potential alternatives," Bernstein analyst Aleksander Peterc said.

Comparing Eutelsat and Starlink

Eutelsat is currently the only other company in the world besides SpaceX that provides space-based internet services through its OneWeb network of satellites in low Earth orbit. But Starlink, which targets consumers directly, has around 10,000 satellites in orbit compared with Eutelsat's more than 600.

Challenges in Transitioning from Starlink to OneWeb

Investors appear to be betting that geopolitical tensions could drive demand towards European satellite operators. Experts caution, however, that existing Starlink users cannot simply migrate to OneWeb and that any transition would require the deployment of new terminals and supporting infrastructure.

Expert Analysis on Operational Constraints

"OneWeb may provide useful complementary capacity, but considering it as a straightforward substitute overlooks significant operational and infrastructure constraints," independent satellite consultant Christian Freiherr von der Ropp said.

Replacing Starlink or Starshield would require the deployment of large numbers of new user terminals, he said, while adding OneWeb's smaller constellation and different network architecture could limit its usefulness in some military applications.

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Eutelsat shares jumped ~13% (and SES ~4%) as investors speculated European providers could benefit if US services become less accessible to Ukraine (marketscreener.com)
  • Ukraine’s reported overnight restrictions affect StarShield terminals moving above ~160 km/h, disrupting drone missions and fueling concerns over US leverage (euronews.com)
  • Eutelsat’s OneWeb – Europe’s main alternative to Starlink – offers complementary capacity, though analysts caution switching isn’t straightforward due to infrastructure and terminal differences (ecipe.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Eutelsat shares rise sharply?
Eutelsat shares soared after Ukraine reported restrictions on Starlink’s military-grade service, increasing investor confidence in European satellite alternatives.
How do OneWeb and Starlink compare?
Starlink has around 10,000 satellites and targets consumers directly, while Eutelsat’s OneWeb has over 600 satellites and requires new infrastructure for users to migrate.
Can current Starlink users easily switch to OneWeb?
Existing Starlink users cannot simply migrate to OneWeb due to differing network architectures and the need for new terminals and supporting infrastructure.
What operational challenges are involved in replacing Starlink?
Switching from Starlink or Starshield to another provider like OneWeb would require the large-scale deployment of new user terminals and infrastructure.

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