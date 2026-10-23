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Euro zone consumers raise near-term inflation expectations, ECB says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone consumers raise near-term inflation expectations, ECB says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Euro Zone Consumers Raise Near-Term Inflation Expectations, ECB Reports

ECB Survey Reveals Shifts in Consumer Inflation Expectations

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumers nudged up their inflation expectations for the next 12 months in September, while leaving their longer-term outlook unchanged, a European Central Bank survey showed on Friday.

Short-Term Inflation Outlook

The median respondent in the ECB's Consumer Expectations Survey put inflation in the next 12 months at 3.1% in September from 3.0% a month earlier.

Long-Term Inflation Projections

Expectations for price growth three and five years ahead were unchanged at 2.9% and 2.5% respectively.

Survey Methodology and Reporting

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa
Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The uptick to 3.1% in 12‑month inflation expectations reflects consumers’ sensitivity to recent cost pressures, notably from surging energy prices. (investing.com)
  • Expectations for inflation three years ahead stayed at 2.9% and five‑year expectations held at 2.5%, indicating unchanged long‑term inflation outlook. (investing.com)
  • This rise in short‑term inflation expectations coincides with heightened uncertainty linked to geopolitical developments and may reinforce the ECB’s inclination towards sustained monetary tightening. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the ECB survey reveal about near-term inflation expectations in the Euro zone?
The ECB survey showed Euro zone consumers expect 3.1% inflation over the next 12 months, up from 3.0% the previous month.
Did long-term inflation expectations change according to the ECB's survey?
Long-term expectations for price growth three and five years ahead remained unchanged at 2.9% and 2.5% respectively.
When was the ECB Consumer Expectations Survey conducted?
The survey reflects data collected in September.
Who reported the findings of the ECB survey?
The findings were reported by Francesco Canepa and edited by Ros Russell.

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