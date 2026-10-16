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EU to propose import curbs on other Chinese sectors, says EU chief - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU to propose import curbs on other Chinese sectors, says EU chief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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EU to Propose Import Curbs on Chinese Sectors Amid Trade Deficit Concerns

EU's Response to Trade Imbalance with China

By Philip Blenkinsop

Commission's Proposed Measures

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose curbs on imports from China going beyond the safeguard measures it agreed with Beijing to halve inbound shipments of Chinese hybrid cars, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

Structural Imbalance and Industry Concerns

Von der Leyen told a news conference after an EU summit that the deal struck with China would not fix the structural imbalance. The EU's goods trade deficit with China is running at more than €1 billion ($1.12 billion) a day.

"And this is why we need to act," she said. "Our industries have called for action and we have heard them and we will respond, including some more safeguards."

She said this was clearly supported by EU leaders.

Member States' Perspectives

French and German Initiatives

French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters after the summit that the EU should focus on measures for chemicals, plastics and ferro-alloys. 

Von der Leyen said that she welcomed a Franco-German paper published last month, which proposed the European Union reinforce its economy by enacting a new rapid-action measure to strike back against countries that harm it.

Development of New Instruments

She said the Commission would develop a new instrument to rapidly limit access to the EU single market where this was in the bloc's interest.

She also said the EU's executive Commission would make a proposal in December for a new instrument that would limit EU companies' reliance on single sources for certain critical supplies.

Solidarity Mechanism and Future Proposals

The Commission would also propose a "solidarity mechanism" to help countries or sectors that are subject to coercion or retaliation from outside the EU.

($1 = 0.8913 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Charlotte Van Campenhout; additional reporting by Inti Landauro and Andrew Gray; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • EU plans to extend safeguards beyond hybrid vehicles to sectors like chemicals, plastics and ferro‑alloys, as advocated by France’s Macron.
  • EU trade deficit with China is running at over €1 billion daily—€360 billion in 2025—and remains a major structural imbalance.
  • The Commission will propose by December a new tool to limit single-source reliance for critical supplies and a “solidarity mechanism” to protect firms or countries facing external coercion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new import curbs is the EU planning against China?
The European Commission will propose new restrictions on Chinese imports that extend beyond hybrid vehicles to address the trade deficit and support EU industries.
Why is the EU introducing further trade measures against China?
The EU is responding to a persistent goods trade deficit of over €1 billion a day with China and industry calls for more action to protect European sectors.
Which sectors might be affected by future EU import curbs?
Possible targeted sectors include chemicals, plastics, ferro-alloys, and other areas where the EU is dependent on single supply sources.
When will the European Commission propose new trade instruments?
The Commission plans to make a proposal in December to limit reliance on single sources and introduce safeguards for affected sectors.
What support might be available for EU sectors facing external retaliation?
The European Commission intends to propose a solidarity mechanism to help countries or sectors subject to external coercion or retaliation.

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