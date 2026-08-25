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Finance

US military transport plane lands in Moscow, Kremlin says it has no information yet

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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US Military Transport Arrives in Moscow, Kremlin Lacks Information

Details of the US Military Plane's Arrival in Moscow

Flight Path and Arrival

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. military transport plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Tuesday, data from the flight tracking service Flightradar24 showed.

The large Boeing Globemaster with the U.S. registered tail number 07-7181 had flown direct from Riga, in Latvia, and landed in Moscow at around 0700 GMT.

Cargo and Passenger Status

Reuters was unable to verify whether it carried any cargo or passengers.

Kremlin's Response

The Kremlin said it had no information on the plane.

Background and Previous Flights

Aircraft's Recent Movements

The aircraft had arrived in Riga on August 23 from the U.S. Camp Springs airbase near Washington DC, data from Flightradar24 showed.

Previous US-Russia Direct Flights

The last direct flight of a U.S. registered jet to Russia from Europe took place in January this year, carrying special envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner for peace talks with Vladimir Putin on Ukraine.

Ongoing Diplomatic Discussions

The Kremlin said last week that there was no information yet on another visit to Moscow by Kushner and Witkoff, as talks between the U.S. and Russia on Ukraine have largely stalled amid the war in Iran.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The aircraft, a C‑17A Globemaster III, flew from Joint Base Andrews via Riga to Vnukovo on August 25, reflecting rare direct U.S. military access to Russia since 2022 (defence-blog.com).
  • The Kremlin, as of now, has no knowledge of the purpose or details of the flight (defence-blog.com).
  • This follows a single direct U.S. flight to Russia earlier this year in January carrying envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, marking potential high‑level but opaque diplomatic activity (reutersconnect.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the US military transport plane land in Moscow?
The US military transport plane landed at Vnukovo airport in Moscow.
What type of aircraft was used for the flight to Moscow?
A Boeing Globemaster with the US tail number 07-7181 was used for the flight.
Did the Kremlin provide any information about the plane's purpose?
The Kremlin stated that it had no information regarding the US military plane.
When was the last direct US flight to Russia from Europe before this?
The last direct US-registered flight from Europe to Russia occurred in January of this year.
Where did the flight to Moscow originate before landing in Russia?
The plane flew directly from Riga, Latvia, to Moscow's Vnukovo airport.

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