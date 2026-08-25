US Military Transport Arrives in Moscow, Kremlin Lacks Information

Details of the US Military Plane's Arrival in Moscow

Flight Path and Arrival

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. military transport plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Tuesday, data from the flight tracking service Flightradar24 showed.

The large Boeing Globemaster with the U.S. registered tail number 07-7181 had flown direct from Riga, in Latvia, and landed in Moscow at around 0700 GMT.

Cargo and Passenger Status

Reuters was unable to verify whether it carried any cargo or passengers.

Kremlin's Response

The Kremlin said it had no information on the plane.

Background and Previous Flights

Aircraft's Recent Movements

The aircraft had arrived in Riga on August 23 from the U.S. Camp Springs airbase near Washington DC, data from Flightradar24 showed.

Previous US-Russia Direct Flights

The last direct flight of a U.S. registered jet to Russia from Europe took place in January this year, carrying special envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner for peace talks with Vladimir Putin on Ukraine.

Ongoing Diplomatic Discussions

The Kremlin said last week that there was no information yet on another visit to Moscow by Kushner and Witkoff, as talks between the U.S. and Russia on Ukraine have largely stalled amid the war in Iran.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alex Richardson)