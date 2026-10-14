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Finance

Czech lower house gives initial backing to windfall tax on refinery sector

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Czech Parliament Approves Initial Windfall Tax on Refinery Sector for 2026-2027

Overview of the Proposed Windfall Tax Legislation

Legislative Process and Parliamentary Approval

PRAGUE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Czech lower house gave initial backing to an extraordinary tax on the refining sector to be applied in 2026 and 2027 and set at 50% of the increase in gross margins versus 2025.

Details of the Parliamentary Vote

• Lawmakers voted on the proposal of a windfall tax on the sector in the first of three readings late on Tuesday, and the legislation now goes to a parliamentary committee

Scope and Impact of the Windfall Tax

Entities Affected by the Tax

• The tax is expected to apply to the sole operator of Czech refineries, Poland's Orlen

Opposition and Industry Response

• Orlen, opposition politicians and the country's Industry Confederation have opposed the measure

Government Rationale and Expected Revenue

• The government says it is needed due to the increase in refineries' margins because of the situation in global markets, which has raised fuel prices

• The finance ministry expects to raise 5.5 billion crowns ($253.08 million) for the budget from the proposed extraordinary tax on refineries in 2026

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 21.7320 Czech crowns)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jason Hovet;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • The tax applies in 2026–2027 at a 50% rate on increases in gross refining margin versus 2025, with revenue estimated at CZK 5.5 billion in 2026 (vlada.gov.cz)
  • Orlen Unipetrol warns the tax threatens investment, energy security and raises constitutional retroactivity concerns (orlenunipetrol.cz)
  • The Finance Ministry argues the measure is non‑retroactive, inspired by Poland’s similar approach, and that taxable entities could not have anticipated the 2026 margin surge (oenergetice.cz)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new windfall tax proposed in the Czech Republic?
The windfall tax is a 50% levy on increases in refinery gross margins over 2025 levels, set to apply in 2026 and 2027.
Who will the Czech windfall tax on refineries primarily affect?
The tax is expected to apply mainly to Orlen, the sole operator of Czech refineries.
How much revenue is expected from the refinery windfall tax?
The Czech finance ministry aims to raise 5.5 billion crowns ($253.08 million) from the tax in 2026.
Why is the government introducing a windfall tax on refineries?
The tax aims to address increased refinery margins and higher fuel prices resulting from global market changes.

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