Deposit protection can support confidence in the banking system, but coverage limits, legal entities and account structures matter when businesses manage operating liquidity.

Cash is sometimes described as the safest asset on a company's balance sheet. That is only partly true. A bank deposit may preserve its nominal value under ordinary conditions and allow rapid payments, yet the company still depends on the bank, the account's legal treatment and the systems required to access funds. Deposit insurance can reduce certain losses when an eligible institution fails. It does not remove every liquidity, concentration or operational risk faced by a business.

This distinction becomes important when payroll, supplier payments, taxes and loan repayments fall due at fixed times. Corporate treasurers need enough accessible money to meet those obligations, but they also need to know what protection applies to balances held with each institution. The rules differ across jurisdictions, entity types and banking licences. A useful treasury policy begins with those facts rather than a single reassuring label attached to 'cash'.

What deposit insurance does and does not cover

In the United States, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's deposit guidance explains that eligible checking, savings, money-market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit can be covered when held at an FDIC-insured bank. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and crypto assets are not FDIC-insured deposits. US Treasury securities are backed by the US government but are not themselves insured by the FDIC. The distinction is about the nature of the claim and the protection mechanism, not simply whether an asset appears in a treasury dashboard.

The standard US coverage rule is $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, per ownership category. That statement is often repeated without enough attention to the ownership rules. A corporation holding several accounts at one bank does not ordinarily receive a fresh $250,000 limit for each account. The legal entity and applicable ownership category determine aggregation. The FDIC's guidance for corporations and partnerships describes how balances held by the same qualifying business are generally combined at one insured institution.

Coverage also does not guarantee that every payment will run on schedule through any disruption. Account access can depend on technical systems, bank processes, correspondent arrangements and practical incident response. A business should therefore distinguish protection against a qualifying bank failure from availability of operational liquidity on a particular day. Both matter, but they are different questions.

Why separate accounts may not mean separate protection

Consider a hypothetical US corporation with $400,000 in an operating account and $300,000 in a reserve account at the same FDIC-insured bank. If both balances belong to that one corporation under the same relevant ownership category, the deposits are generally aggregated. The total is $700,000, of which $250,000 is insured under the standard business-account limit and $450,000 is above that limit, assuming no special arrangements or complicating circumstances. Labelling one account 'payroll' and the other 'reserves' does not itself create extra coverage.

This is not an argument that every company should hold only $250,000 at a bank. The amount required to operate can be many times larger, and bank creditworthiness, payment services and liquidity needs all affect treasury decisions. It is instead a reminder that a company must assess the risk consciously. It should understand where uninsured balances arise, whether that concentration is accepted under policy and what actions it could take if confidence in a provider changes.

Entity structure makes a difference. The FDIC explains that separately formed corporations or other qualifying entities may receive separate treatment when they are engaged in genuine independent activity. Artificial arrangements formed solely to increase insurance do not necessarily qualify. Sole proprietorship deposits are generally insured under the owner's single-account category rather than the corporation category. A company's legal and treasury teams should therefore use the real ownership structure, not accounting labels, when estimating coverage.

United Kingdom: a different limit and licensing test

The UK operates a separate deposit-protection regime. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme's deposit-limit guidance states that the standard deposit protection limit increased to £120,000 from 1 December 2025 for eligible deposits per eligible person, per authorised firm. It also warns that different banking brands can share a single banking licence, affecting how balances are counted for compensation purposes.

A UK corporate treasurer cannot simply multiply £120,000 by the number of current accounts or brand names on a banking panel. Eligibility, depositor identity and the authorised firm need checking. Some businesses qualify, but protection is not a universal promise covering every company, institution or product. The FSCS also describes temporary high-balance rules, which are subject to particular conditions and should not be assumed to protect ordinary corporate working capital.

Concentration has more than one dimension

A business may divide cash between two accounts but remain exposed to the same banking licence. It may use several banking groups but rely on one bank for payments, collections, merchant acquiring and access to a revolving credit facility. Operational concentration can remain high even if deposit balances are diversified. Treasury mapping should therefore cover both the money on deposit and the services whose interruption would affect cash flow.

Concentration analysis is also relevant to banks themselves. The Federal Reserve's commercial bank examination guidance discusses concentration and funding risks in financial institutions. Its supervisory analysis is not a prescriptive allocation rule for corporate depositors, but it illustrates why reliance on a small number of funding or counterparty relationships deserves attention on both sides of the banking relationship.

The operational cost of inaccessible cash

Consider a company that holds enough money for two months of payroll but cannot access its main payment system on payday. The economic value of its deposit has not necessarily changed, yet the business has an immediate problem. Employees, suppliers and tax authorities need settlement, not merely a statement showing that the company remains solvent. Operational resilience should therefore feature alongside deposit-insurance calculations.

Basic controls may include tested alternative payment routes, named emergency signatories, reliable account records and procedures for moving cash when a service interruption occurs. A second banking relationship can provide options, but only if the company has completed the necessary onboarding, set up permissions and tested payments. An unused secondary account with outdated authorisations may offer little practical resilience when needed.

Liquidity, return and protection are not interchangeable

Treasury managers typically face competing objectives: ensuring liquidity, managing credit exposure and earning an appropriate return on surplus cash. Maximising any one objective can undermine another. Deposits may offer simplicity and payment functionality, while alternative short-term instruments may have different settlement arrangements, custody structures, market risks and legal protections. They should not be described as interchangeable simply because they appear low-risk.

For example, a money-market deposit account is a bank deposit product potentially covered by FDIC insurance within applicable limits, whereas a money-market mutual fund is an investment product and is not FDIC-insured. The FDIC's frequently asked questions explicitly distinguishes deposit types from investment products. Confusing the two could cause a treasury policy to overstate its protection, especially when multiple instruments are grouped under a generic 'cash equivalent' heading.

The right approach is to define why money is held. Cash required for immediate operations needs different access characteristics from reserves intended for a longer period. The business should assess how quickly funds can be mobilised, what contractual restrictions apply, which entity legally owns the asset and what loss or delay scenarios the board is willing to tolerate. These are governance questions as much as investment decisions.

A practical coverage and resilience review

A useful annual review begins by listing every cash-holding entity, its accounts, institution, authorised banking entity, currency and purpose. It then reconciles balances to legal ownership and tests the relevant protection rules. For US entities, the FDIC provides an Electronic Deposit Insurance Estimator to help users explore potential coverage under specified assumptions; complex structures may still require specialist confirmation.

The next step is to map operational dependencies. Which bank processes payroll? Which settles card receipts? Which provides lending facilities? How long would the business continue paying obligations if one service became unavailable? A scenario exercise can reveal whether backup arrangements are real or merely written into policy. Reviews should also cover intragroup cash pooling, deposit sweeps and third-party account arrangements, where beneficial ownership and bank placement may not be obvious from a consolidated report.

Finally, monitoring and escalation should be proportionate. Senior finance staff need a concise view of uninsured balances, critical bank exposures, liquidity buffers and the status of alternative payment arrangements. Boards need to understand what risk is deliberately accepted and what is not. No policy can eliminate all banking risk, but clear ownership of it makes surprises less likely.

Protection is a floor, not a complete treasury strategy

Deposit insurance is an important part of financial stability, but it is not a complete operating-cash strategy. For businesses, the practical challenge is to connect legal coverage limits with counterparty selection, concentration, liquidity planning and payment-system resilience. An accurate deposit-protection calculation can reveal exposure; it cannot replace contingency planning or sound governance.

The strongest treasury teams avoid treating either bank size or a high account balance as proof of security. They know which legal entity holds the money, which protection scheme applies, which services are critical and what options remain if access to a provider becomes uncertain. In a financial system where operational continuity and confidence matter as much as the yield on cash, that knowledge is a business asset in its own right.

References

FDIC, Your Insured Deposits

FDIC, Corporation, Partnership and Unincorporated Association Accounts

FDIC, Deposit Insurance FAQs

FDIC, Electronic Deposit Insurance Estimator

FSCS, Deposit protection limit

Federal Reserve, Commercial Bank Examination Manual