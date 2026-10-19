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China's economic growth picks up in third quarter, beating expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's economic growth picks up in third quarter, beating expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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China’s Q3 2023 Economic Growth Beats Expectations with 4.5% Expansion

China’s Economic Performance and Contributing Factors in Q3 2023

Q3 GDP Growth Surpasses Forecasts

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's economic growth rebounded to 4.5% year-on-year in the third quarter, beating expectations and easing the pressure on policymakers for delivering more aggressive stimulus measures to meet the annual target.

The third-quarter gross domestic product growth rate, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, beat the forecast for 4.4% growth in a Reuters poll, and improved from the more-than-three-year low of 4.3% in the April-to-June period.

Export Reliance and Domestic Demand Challenges

Beijing has leaned heavily on exports for growth this year, but that engine faces growing pressure as domestic demand remains weak and trade tensions with the European Union escalate.

Structural Shifts in the Economy

China's strategy of redirecting credit and resources from property towards high-tech industries has created a two-speed economy, where strong factory output and exports mask weak consumption and private investment.

Year-to-Date Economic Indicators

For January-September, the economy grew 4.6%, within the range of the government's annual growth target of 4.5%-5.0%.

On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded 1.2% in the third quarter, surpassing expectation for a 1.1% rise and accelerating from 0.9% in April-June.

Trade Surplus and International Relations

China's trade surplus widened more than expected in September as exports surged, keeping the country on track to surpass last year's record surplus of $1.2 trillion and likely intensifying trade tensions with major partners.

A deal with the EU to rein in Chinese hybrid-vehicle shipments could weigh on the booming auto trade.

Government Measures and Policy Responses

Support for Key Sectors

Beijing has recently expanded support ‌for home buyers, unveiled measures to steer cheaper credit into sectors including infrastructure and technology and allocated 550 billion yuan ($82.28 billion) in unused ​government debt quotas to ease local governments' financial strain and expand infrastructure investment.

Authorities also stepped up fiscal support, including expanding loan interest subsidies for small private firms and consumers and tapping an 800 billion yuan policy-based financing tool to spur infrastructure investment.

Infrastructure and Fixed-Asset Investment Trends

Still, infrastructure investment shrank 4.2%.

Fixed-asset investment declined 7.2% in the first nine months, dropping at the same pace as in January-to-August period.

Retail Sales and Property Investment

Retail sales grew 1.1% in September, improving from the 0.4% rise in August and compared with an expected 0.6% rise. It marked the quickest growth since March.

Property investment fell 20.6% in the first nine months in September.

Limited Stimulus and Export Strength

Policymakers refrained from releasing large-scale stimulus, as strong goods exports, aided by a global AI-fuelled tech boom, should help the country to reach its annual growth target.

Industrial Output and Currency Exchange

Industrial output expanded 5.5% in September, accelerating from the 5.2% growth in August and was in line with expectations. It marked the quickest growth in six months.

($1 = 6.6846 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 GDP grew 4.5% year-on-year, beating Reuters poll forecasts of ~4.4% and up from 4.3% in Q2 2026 (reddit.com).
  • Quarter-on-quarter expansion was 1.2%, accelerating from Q2’s 0.9%, indicating improving momentum (reddit.com).
  • Exports surged, further widening the trade surplus toward a record, while domestic weakness—especially in property and private investment—remains a drag, reinforcing the imbalance in China’s two‑speed economy (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was China's GDP growth rate in the third quarter of 2023?
China's GDP grew by 4.5% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, surpassing expectations.
What factors contributed to China's economic growth in Q3 2023?
Strong exports, factory output, and government support measures contributed to the growth, despite weak domestic demand.
Did China meet its annual growth target for 2023?
China's economy grew 4.6% from January to September, within the government's target range of 4.5%-5.0%.
How did China's trade surplus perform in September 2023?
China's trade surplus widened more than expected in September due to a surge in exports.
What areas of the economy saw declines despite overall growth?
Infrastructure investment and property investment both declined in the first nine months of 2023.

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