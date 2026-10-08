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China pushes for equal dialogue in resolving trade differences with EU - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China pushes for equal dialogue in resolving trade differences with EU

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance trade China European Union Economy

China Advocates Equal Dialogue With EU to Address Trade Differences

China and EU Seek Solutions to Economic and Trade Disputes

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Open cooperation and equal dialogue are the way to resolving the economic and trade differences between China and the European Union, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Key Diplomatic Meetings and Discussions

European Trade Commissioner’s Visit to Beijing

• European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is in Beijing until Friday and will meet China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao

Focus on Trade Deficit and Critical Minerals

• The meeting follows three months of discussions over the EU's goods trade deficit with China of more than €1 billion ($1.12 billion) a day, as well as Chinese curbs on ​exports of rare earths and other critical minerals

Statements from Chinese Officials

Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks

• "We hope that the European side can work towards solutions together with China," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing, flagging healthy and stable economic and trade relations as common interests of both sides

Announcement of French Diplomatic Visit

• The ministry also announced the visit of the French President's Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne from October 9 to 13. Bonne will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss strategic communication and global issues

China’s Outlook on Future Cooperation

• "China looks forward to strengthening coordination and cooperation on bilateral and multilateral issues through this dialogue," Mao said

Additional Information

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8930 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • China advocates open cooperation and equal dialogue to address deepening trade imbalances and export curbs, framing healthy EU‑China economic ties as a shared interest.
  • The EU faces a record goods trade deficit with China exceeding €1 billion per day (over €360 billion in 2025), intensifying pressure on EU policymakers to rebalance trade and secure critical mineral access.
  • Under a new Trade and Investment Consultations mechanism, both sides are institutionalizing dialogue—four workstreams on trade balancing, export controls, IPR and WTO reform aim to deliver tangible results and strengthen stability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of the China-EU trade meeting?
The meeting aims to resolve economic and trade differences and promote open cooperation through equal dialogue.
Who is representing the EU and China in the trade talks?
European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao are participating in the talks.
What are the key issues discussed between China and the EU?
Key issues include the EU's goods trade deficit with China and Chinese curbs on exports of rare earths and critical minerals.
What is the significance of the French President's Diplomatic Adviser visiting China?
Emmanuel Bonne's visit aims to enhance strategic communication and cooperation between France and China on global issues.

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