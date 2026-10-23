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Capital Haus on the Complexity of Global Wealth Advice - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Capital Haus on the Complexity of Global Wealth Advice

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on October 23, 2026

5 min read
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Capital Haus says the conversations shaping its wealth-management approach extend beyond portfolio performance and market direction. In the firm’s account, clients with international financial interests may need to consider currencies, liquidity, different jurisdictions and multigenerational planning alongside investment selection.

That perspective highlights a practical challenge for investors whose assets, family commitments and spending needs span more than one country. The relevant question is how individual decisions fit into the investor’s overall circumstances, rather than whether an investment looks attractive on its own.

Looking beyond investment selection

Brendan Gow, founder and Executive Chairman of Capital Haus, places service at the centre of the client relationship. His view is that advice should reflect the client’s overall position, alongside attention to investment performance.

The firm describes a shift from discussions focused primarily on rates, portfolio positioning and capital allocation towards conversations involving a wider range of connected decisions. This is Capital Haus’s observation of client requirements, rather than a quantified measure of change across the wealth-management industry.

Families may live in one country, hold assets in another and invest through several currencies. These arrangements can create opportunities, but they also require attention to the interaction between investment exposure, spending commitments and access to cash.

ASIC’s Moneysmart guidance on developing an investing plan provides independent context for this broader assessment. It recommends reviewing assets, debts, income and expenses, and considering goals, investment time frames and risk tolerance. Those considerations remain relevant whether an investor uses a single market or several.

Opportunities come with trade offs

An investment can offer potential returns while creating a mismatch elsewhere in a financial plan. A long-term private investment, for example, may be unsuitable for money needed at short notice. International exposure may help diversify a portfolio, while also changing the effect of currency movements on returns.

Moneysmart’s explanation of diversification discusses spreading investments across assets, industries and countries to manage portfolio risk. Diversification does not make every investment suitable or eliminate the possibility of losses.

Private markets require particular attention to the terms of the investment. Depending on the product, investors may face losses, substantial fees, valuation uncertainty and restrictions on selling or withdrawing their money. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor.gov explanation of private equity funds notes that these investments are often illiquid and may require investors to commit capital for several years. This is context for private equity funds, rather than a description of every private-market product or a Capital Haus offering.

Cross-border investing also brings considerations beyond diversification. Investor.gov’s international investing overview, written for US investors, identifies differences in information availability and potential additional costs. Local rules, tax treatment and investor protections need to be assessed in the relevant jurisdiction; the US guidance does not establish requirements for investors everywhere.

Connecting advice to client objectives

George Rahhal, Capital Haus’s Global Executive Director, frames opportunity in terms of its fit with the long-term objectives of clients and the business. His perspective is that access to a wider investment universe should be accompanied by selection, context and discipline.

For clients, this raises questions about both the investment and the advice relationship. What is the purpose of the allocation? How does it affect liquidity or concentration? Who is responsible for assessing its suitability, and what costs or conflicts might influence the recommendation?

ASIC’s Moneysmart guidance on choosing a financial adviser recommends checking qualifications, registration, fees, services and links to financial products. It also encourages clients to understand how advice relates to their objectives. These considerations can help clients clarify the scope of the advice relationship and how it supports their financial plans.

Clients with assets or family interests across jurisdictions may need investment advice to be coordinated with appropriately qualified tax, legal and accounting specialists. This coordination can help bring the different aspects of a cross-border financial plan into focus.

The company perspective on changing expectations

Capital Haus describes investment management, research and international-market activity as elements of its model. The firm says it is developing these capabilities, alongside technology, to address the requirements it sees among clients. Its stated focus is on supporting the connected investment and planning decisions involved in managing wealth across borders.

Gow expects younger wealthy clients to seek faster advice, greater innovation and opportunities beyond stocks and bonds. That remains his expectation, rather than a universal description of younger investors. Preferences, financial knowledge and capacity for loss differ between individuals and families.

Technology and wider access can support the advice process, but speed and choice are not sufficient measures of quality. Recommendations still need to account for costs, risks, liquidity and the investor’s circumstances. Research and specialist input are useful when their contribution to a particular decision is clear.

Capital Haus’s central argument is that portfolio construction should sit within an assessment of geography, currency exposure, family objectives and long-term needs. The broader implication is practical: effective advice should explain how a decision fits the financial plan, what trade offs it introduces and when it should be reviewed.

Disclaimer: This article provides general information and does not constitute personal financial, investment, tax or legal advice.

References

Capital Haus

Brendan Gow company biography

George Rahhal company biography

Moneysmart developing an investing plan

Moneysmart investment diversification

Investor.gov private equity funds

Investor.gov international investing

Moneysmart choosing a financial adviser

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