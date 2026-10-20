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Britain seeks to break Apple's grip on contactless payments - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain seeks to break Apple's grip on contactless payments

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Britain Seeks Competition in Contactless Payments Amid Apple Pay Dominance

Regulatory Push for Greater Competition in Digital Payments

By Paul Sandle

UK Competition and Markets Authority Targets Apple Pay

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it was seeking to loosen Apple's grip on contactless payments by proposing that the company lower fees and remove technical barriers, helping rival services compete with Apple Pay.

The Competition and Markets Authority said its proposals would result in "substantially lower access fees" and easier access to Apple's contactless technology, opening the market to competition from digital banks and other providers.

Comparison with European Union Measures

The proposed measures are less onerous than those imposed by the European Union in 2024, which included giving third-party wallet developers free access. Since then, companies including Vipps, PayPal, Klarna, Curve and BBVA have launched alternative payment apps, the CMA said.

Potential Impact on Innovation and Fintech Sector

CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said the proposals would open the door to more innovation and more choice, as well as boosting Britain's important fintech sector.

Barriers to Entry for Rivals

"We have heard that high fees, strict terms, and technical restrictions relating to Apple's contactless technology make it too difficult for challengers to innovate and compete," she said.

"By removing barriers to entry, we can help create the conditions for brilliant British businesses with great ideas to develop new products and services here - from payment apps and digital IDs to travel passes and digital keys."

Consultation and Market Trends

The CMA is consulting on the proposals until November 17, before making a final decision.

Contactless payments have grown rapidly in popularity, accounting for 39% of all payments, compared with just 3% a decade ago, the CMA said. More than 60% of adults use a digital wallet, with Apple Wallet the most popular in Britain, it added.

Apple's Response to Regulatory Pressure

Apple said it had already made it possible for developers to offer contactless payments in their apps through NFC, which allows an iPhone to talk to a payments terminal or reader, and through its secure element, which stores sensitive material such as card credentials and cryptographic keys.

The company said this allowed developers to create products and services, including in-store payments, transit passes and event tickets, while ensuring users' sensitive data remained protected by the highest security standards.

Apple's Stance on Security and Privacy

"We do not believe the CMA should require Apple to adopt an approach with lower privacy and security protections," an Apple spokesperson said.

"We will continue to engage constructively to reach an outcome that is in the best interest of our users."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The CMA is seeking ‘substantially lower access fees’ and easier access to Apple’s NFC technology to allow rival wallets to compete (consultation open until Nov 17, 2026).
  • Contactless payments now account for nearly 39 % of all payments in the UK, with over 60 % of adults using digital wallets—and Apple Wallet remains the most popular. Digital wallet adoption has surged from 42 % in 2023 to 57 % in 2024.
  • By designating Apple with strategic market status, the CMA can pursue less onerous interventions than the EU’s 2024 mandates, though the EU requires free third‑party wallet access. The UK’s proposal builds on prior steps like SMS designation in October 2025 and earlier consultations on NFC access.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes is the UK proposing for Apple’s contactless payments?
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority proposes lowering Apple Pay fees and making it easier for competitors to access Apple's contactless technology.
How would these measures affect digital wallet providers?
Digital banks and other providers would face fewer barriers, allowing more competition and innovation in contactless payment services.
How does Apple's current system restrict competitors?
Apple's high fees, strict terms, and technical barriers such as limited NFC access make it difficult for rival services to innovate or compete.
How have contactless payments grown in Britain?
Contactless payments now account for 39% of all payments in the UK, up from 3% a decade ago, with over 60% of adults using a digital wallet.
What is Apple’s response to the CMA’s proposals?
Apple argues that lowering privacy and security protections could harm users, but remains open to discussions with the CMA.

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