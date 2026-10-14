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Finance

Beauty retailer Douglas appoints new CEO as Sander van der Laan retires

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Douglas Appoints Jean-Marc Bellaiche as CEO as Sander van der Laan Retires

Leadership Transition at Douglas

Retirement of Sander van der Laan

Oct 14 (Reuters) - German beauty retailer Douglas said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Sander van der Laan has decided to retire, and that it has appointed Jean-Marc Bellaiche as CEO effective November 1 for a term of four years.

Appointment of Jean-Marc Bellaiche

Effective Date and Term Details

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Sander van der Laan led Douglas since November 1, 2022, having previously driven growth at Action and Albert Heijn (douglas.group)
  • Successor Jean‑Marc Bellaiche is a seasoned executive with a background as a Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group, specializing in fashion, luxury and digital distribution (groupe-printemps.com)
  • The leadership change comes as Douglas continues its omnichannel “Let it Bloom” strategy amid moderate performance in the premium beauty market (douglas.group)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CEO of Douglas?
Jean-Marc Bellaiche has been appointed as the new CEO of Douglas.
When does the new CEO take office at Douglas?
Jean-Marc Bellaiche will become CEO of Douglas effective November 1.
Why is there a change in leadership at Douglas?
Sander van der Laan, the current CEO of Douglas, has decided to retire.
How long is the term for Douglas's new CEO?
Jean-Marc Bellaiche's term as CEO is for four years.

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