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Finance

Australia's Snowy Hydro project cost blows out to estimated $18 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Australia's Snowy Hydro Project Costs Surge to $18 Billion, Faces Delays

Snowy Hydro 2.0: Cost Overruns and Project Delays

Escalating Costs and Timeline Extensions

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Snowy Hydro hydropower expansion project could cost as much as A$25 billion ($18 billion), around 12 times its original estimate, and it may not be completed until the end of the decade, a review published on Friday has found.

The cost blowout is the latest setback for the country's biggest renewable energy project, which is designed to add 2,000 megawatts of generation capacity to help replace coal-fired power.

Initial Budget and Revised Estimates

Snowy Hydro 2.0 had an initial budget of A$2 billion when announced in 2017. Four years after construction began in 2019, the cost was raised to A$12 billion with a 2028 completion date.

The review published on Friday by government-owned Snowy Hydro said the project would now cost at least A$22.2 billion, with a contingency allowance taking the potential total to A$25 billion.

Projected Completion and Construction Progress

The project was also expected to begin operating in late 2029, with machine tunnelling now 65% complete, according to the review.

Project Overview and Technical Challenges

Snowy 2.0 is an expansion of an existing hydropower scheme in the state of New South Wales and is being built by a consortium led by Italy's Webuild SpA.

The installation will pump water uphill into a dam when there is cheap power and release it downhill to generate power when prices are high, shoring up the national grid as Australia's power supply becomes more dependent on intermittent renewable energy.

Setbacks and Contractor Issues

Construction, though, has been plagued by a series of setbacks, including a ground collapse during tunnelling and issues with contractors, pushing the price tag higher and the completion date further out.

Government Response and Future Outlook

Energy Minister Chris Bowen and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said in a joint statement the project was facing higher costs and "significant geological challenges", but that the government was committed to completing it.

"Abandoning the project would undermine grid reliability, scrap 5,000 jobs and lead to higher bills," they said in the statement.

"Once complete, the pumped hydro expansion of the Snowy Scheme will provide more than half of the total energy storage the grid needs by 2050."

Financial Context

($1 = 1.4245 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • The project’s target cost has surged to A$22.2 billion, with contingencies raising potential expenses to A$25 billion—about 11–12 times the A$2 billion estimate in 2017 (esdnews.com.au).
  • Completion has been delayed to late 2029, with first power expected in early to mid‑2029, moving beyond the prior December 2028 target (esdnews.com.au).
  • The expansion remains critical for Australia’s renewable energy transition, acting as a long-duration storage “battery” to underpin grid reliability; abandoning it risks job losses, higher energy bills, and weakened energy security (abc.net.au).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current estimated cost of Australia's Snowy Hydro project?
The Snowy Hydro project could cost up to A$25 billion (US$18 billion), significantly higher than the original estimate.
When is the Snowy Hydro 2.0 project expected to be completed?
The project is now expected to begin operation in late 2029, after multiple delays.
What is Snowy Hydro 2.0 designed to achieve?
Snowy Hydro 2.0 aims to add 2,000 megawatts of generation capacity, helping to replace coal-fired power and support Australia's renewable energy supply.
Why has the cost of Snowy Hydro 2.0 increased so much?
The cost has risen due to significant geological challenges, ground collapses during tunnelling, contractor issues, and unforeseen setbacks.
What impact will abandoning the project have?
According to the government, abandoning Snowy Hydro 2.0 could undermine grid reliability, eliminate 5,000 jobs, and lead to higher energy bills.

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