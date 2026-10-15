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Asian markets sell off as AI trades crumble after hot US CPI data - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian markets sell off as AI trades crumble after hot US CPI data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Asian Markets Plunge as AI Stocks Tumble Following Hot US CPI Data

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Market Reaction to US Inflation Data

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Markets started the day on the back foot as trading kicked off in Asia on Thursday, as a quicker-than-expected increase in US consumer price inflation upped expectations for the Federal Reserve to act later this year and pushed stocks lower.

Asian Stock Indices Performance

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.2%, led by a 5.6% plunge in South Korea's KOSPI, while the Nikkei 225 fell 1.3%. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.3%. 

Technology Sector Weakness

"Asia faces another difficult session," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd in Melbourne. "KOSPI and Nikkei futures point to renewed technology weakness, with leveraged ETF flows and AI infrastructure credit risk firmly in focus." 

Wall Street's Overnight Performance

Overnight, stocks on Wall Street logged their third day of declines after US consumer price inflation accelerated by more than expected in September.

Impact on AI and Semiconductor Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.9% and a gauge of semiconductor stocks extended losses into a sixth day, as the prospect of higher interest rates pummelled shares of Oracle, CoreWeave and other AI stocks sensitive to higher borrowing costs.

Analyst Insights on Tech Selloff

"While the initial selloff was triggered by the hotter-than-expected CPI, tech was the main driver of today’s selloff," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note. "AI was again the main challenge ... with financing risks and IPO timelines still at the centre of the story."

Interest Rate Expectations and Currency Movements

The CPI data lifted expectations of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve over the course of the year ahead, possibly as soon as later this month. Fed funds futures are now pricing an implied 31.6% probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the US central bank's next two-day meeting on October 28, compared to a 22.1% chance a day earlier, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond fell 4.4 basis points to 5.144%. Against the yen, the US dollar slid 0.2% to 157.925 yen, while the euro was up 0.3% at $1.1194.

Australian Dollar and Employment Data

The Australian dollar declined 0.2% to $0.6956 after employment unexpectedly decreased by 39,300 jobs in September, against expectations of an increase of 20,000.

Upcoming Events and Investor Focus

Investor attention turns to speeches from Fed officials speaking in Bangkok, including Chair Kevin Warsh, for clues on the US central bank's next move, as well as US producer prices and retail sales data due for release later on Thursday. AI chip giant TSMC will also release earnings for the third quarter later in the Asian trading session.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • US CPI rose 0.6% in September (the largest monthly gain since May), pushing annual inflation to 3.7%—a notable jump that rattled markets and reinforced hawkish Fed expectations (apnews.com).
  • Asian equities sold off, with the MSCI Asia‑Pacific ex‑Japan index down ~1.2%, South Korea’s KOSPI plunging ~5.6%, and Japan’s Nikkei falling ~1.3%—AI‑related and tech stocks bearing the brunt amid higher rate concerns (apnews.com).
  • Futures now price a >60% chance of a 25‑basis‑point Fed rate hike at the October 28–29 meeting, up sharply from earlier, as inflation surprises mount (gmteight.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian markets sell off on October 15?
Asian markets sold off due to hotter-than-expected US consumer price inflation data, which raised expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes.
How did the US CPI data affect AI and technology stocks?
Tech and AI stocks dropped sharply as higher CPI data increased the risk of interest rate hikes, making financing more expensive for these firms.
Which Asian stock markets saw the biggest declines?
South Korea's KOSPI plunged 5.6% and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.3%, leading the declines in Asia-Pacific markets.
What is the probability of a US Fed rate hike after the CPI release?
Fed funds futures priced a 31.6% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the next Fed meeting, up from 22.1% before the CPI data.
What key financial data or events are investors watching next?
Investors are monitoring Fed officials' speeches, US producer prices, retail sales data, and TSMC's earnings release.

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