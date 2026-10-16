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AkzoNobel, Axalta offer remedies in bid for EU approval for $25 billion deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AkzoNobel, Axalta offer remedies in bid for EU approval for $25 billion deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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AkzoNobel and Axalta Offer Concessions for EU Approval of $25 Billion Merger

EU Antitrust Review and Merger Details

By Foo Yun Chee

Remedies Offered to Secure Approval

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dulux paint maker AkzoNobel and US peer Axalta Coating Systems have offered remedies in an effort to secure EU antitrust approval for their $25 billion merger, a European Commission filing showed on Friday.

Extension of Commission's Deadline

The companies put in their offer on Thursday, automatically triggering a 10 working day extension of the Commission's deadline to November. The EU competition enforcer did not provide details of the concessions in line with its policy.

Proposed Sale of Vehicle Refinish Business

The companies will offer to sell AkzoNobel's vehicle refinish business to address competition concerns and expect to secure EU clearance at the end of the preliminary review, sources told Reuters last week.

Next Steps in the Approval Process

Commission's Feedback and Decision

The Commission is expected to seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to give the deal the green light, demand more or open a full-scale investigation.

Market Competition Overview

Axalta exclusively makes coatings, with a strong presence in the US market. BASF's coatings business, Nippon Paint, Sherwin-Williams and Kansai Nerolac compete with AkzoNobel and Axalta.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • The remedy involves divesting overlapping vehicle refinish operations to address EU antitrust concerns surrounding the $25 billion merger. (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • Notification of the proposed concentration was filed with the European Commission on September 17, 2026, with an initial provisional deadline of October 22, 2026; the remedies offered on October 15 extended the review via a 10‑working‑day extension. (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • If accepted, the Commission is expected to consult rivals and customers and may clear the deal by the end of the preliminary phase unless further issues prompt a full investigation. (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What deal are AkzoNobel and Axalta seeking EU approval for?
AkzoNobel and Axalta are seeking EU approval for a $25 billion merger deal.
What remedies have AkzoNobel and Axalta offered to the EU?
They have offered to sell AkzoNobel's vehicle refinish business to address competition concerns.
Why does the European Commission review mergers like AkzoNobel and Axalta's?
The European Commission reviews major mergers to ensure they do not harm competition within the EU market.
Which companies compete with AkzoNobel and Axalta in the coatings market?
Competitors include BASF, Nippon Paint, Sherwin-Williams, and Kansai Nerolac.
When is the European Commission expected to decide on the merger?
The Commission's deadline was extended, with a decision expected at the end of the preliminary review in November.

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