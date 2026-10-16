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As AI rally wobbles, stock market's spotlight turns to earnings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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As AI rally wobbles, stock market's spotlight turns to earnings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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AI Stock Rally Faces Uncertainty as Investors Await Major Earnings Reports

Market Volatility and Investor Sentiment Amid AI-Driven Rally

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Stumbles in the market-leading AI trade are set to test investor confidence in the rally in the coming week as Wall Street focuses on quarterly results due from key players including Meta Platforms.

AI-linked stocks, central to the bull market that just marked its four-year anniversary, struggled in recent days, with sharp declines in shares of semiconductor companies and tech hardware firms such as Dell Technologies.

Meta, among the hyperscalers spending massively to build AI data centers, highlights the upcoming week of quarterly reports, along with semiconductor firms Lam Research and Texas Instruments.

"It certainly feels like the narrative in the market is a little bit jittery," said Garrett Melson, portfolio strategist with Natixis Investment Managers Solutions. "Clearly there's a lot of uncertainty around where AI stands right now."

Risks and Caution in the AI Sector

Worries rippled through markets over risks tied to the financing of the AI build-out boom, which has lifted profits for a wide swath of companies and boosted economic growth. Investors were watching developments with CoreWeave, an AI cloud company with about $50 billion in debt. This week, its shares tumbled.

In other recent signs of caution, strategists at Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets separately pulled back on their recommendations of the tech sector. On October 9, Deutsche Bank strategists said the rotation into tech had "run far and the risk-reward no longer looks favorable in the near term."

Despite the swoon in heavyweight tech and AI stocks, the S&P 500 remained down only about 1% from its record high set this month. Other sectors, which lagged as tech soared in recent weeks, were now picking up the slack.  

"This is very much an on-off switch type of market," Melson said. "When AI is working, it sucks all the oxygen out of the room for the rest of the sectors."

Upcoming Earnings Reports and Market Expectations

Meta Kicks Off Hyperscaler Results

US reporting season heats up next week, with investors counting on robust performance. S&P 500 companies are expected to have increased earnings by more than 30% in the third quarter, according to LSEG IBES.

Massive outlays on AI data centers and infrastructure underpin the profit jump. Meta is one of five AI hyperscalers that combined are expected to increase their capital spending to about $1.2 trillion next year, according to Goldman Sachs. Investors are eager for signs the companies can show returns on the investments, which would build confidence that the spending is sustainable.

Profitability and Capital Expenditure Concerns

"One of the most important takeaways of earnings season is whether or not the profitability of the hyperscalers can grow faster than the pace of their capex," said Kevin Shea, senior equity analyst at BNY Wealth.

Meta, whose market capitalization was about $1.9 trillion, has seen its shares climb in recent weeks as it launched its Muse AI assistant.

"With the cost of capital going up, this capex blowout is going to become more expensive, which raises the bar for returns," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services. "Meta is going to be the first up to try to provide some color around that question."

Semiconductors, Tesla, and Other Key Reports

Chip companies have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the capital spending boom, but the stocks have cooled off. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index has slumped 8% this month, although it remained up more than 60% on the year, compared to a 13% year-to-date gain for the S&P 500. 

Investors will look to Wednesday's reports from Lam Research and Texas Instruments for broader indications of demand in the semiconductor industry. Both companies' share prices are up some 60% in 2026.

Elsewhere, investors will focus on results from Elon Musk's Tesla, another signature stock of the tech bull market. Streaming giant Netflix, consumer products company Procter & Gamble and engine maker GE Aerospace are among other high-profile reports in the coming week.

Macroeconomic Factors Influencing the Market

The rise in Treasury yields and prospects for further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve also remain front-burner issues for stock investors. Hot inflation data this week boosted bets on another rate increase at the Fed's meeting at the end of October. Futures pricing suggested most investors still expect the US central bank to wait until its meeting in December to raise rates for a second time this year.

"Another strong earnings season should help equities withstand moderately higher rates," analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management said in a note on Thursday.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, editing by Colin Barr and David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Heavily borrowed AI infrastructure plays, such as CoreWeave with ~$50 billion in debt and soaring default odds, are rattling investor confidence in the AI rally (investing.com)
  • Goldman Sachs forecasts hyperscaler AI infrastructure capex to surge to about $1.2 trillion next year, raising the bar for returns amidst heightened spending (bloomberg.com)
  • Wall Street turns its attention to upcoming earnings — led by Meta, Lam Research, and Texas Instruments — to see if hyperscalers can outpace capex with profit growth (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are investors focusing on earnings reports from AI and tech companies?
Earnings reports from key AI and tech companies like Meta and semiconductor firms are seen as a test of the AI stock rally's strength amid recent market uncertainty.
What caused recent declines in AI and tech stocks?
Recent declines were attributed to investor concerns about the sustainability of AI-driven growth, debt-related risks, and reassessments by market strategists.
How important is hyperscaler capital spending to the market?
Massive capital spending by AI hyperscalers like Meta is a driver for both company profits and broader market confidence, making their earnings crucial for investors.
Which other companies are investors watching for earnings?
Investors are also focused on earnings from semiconductor firms Lam Research and Texas Instruments, as well as Tesla, Netflix, Procter & Gamble, and GE Aerospace.
How has the S&P 500 performed amid tech sector volatility?
Despite declines in heavyweight tech and AI stocks, the S&P 500 is only down about 1% from its recent high, showing resilience in other market sectors.

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