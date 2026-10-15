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Finance

Activist Irenic builds stake in UK's Big Yellow and pushes for sale, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Irenic Capital Pushes for Sale After Building Stake in UK’s Big Yellow Group

Activist Investors Target Big Yellow Group for Strategic Sale

Irenic Capital’s Stake and Strategic Push

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor Irenic Capital Management has built a stake of about 4% in UK self-storage company Big Yellow Group and is pushing it to explore a sale, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ancora Holdings Joins the Fray

The report comes days after Ancora Holdings revealed a stake of over 4% and also called on the company to explore a sale.

Board Pressure and Share Performance

• Irenic has pressed the board to explore strategic options, including a sale, arguing the company's shares are undervalued, the FT reported

• Shares of the company rose 5.5% to 888 pence by 1446 GMT

Previous Takeover Interest and Company Response

Blackstone’s Interest and Negotiation Outcome

• Big Yellow last year received takeover interest from Blackstone, but talks ended without a deal

Company’s Current Strategy and Market Speculation

• The self-storage company said on Thursday before the report that it is evaluating all options to maximise shareholder value while remaining focused on its long-term growth strategy

• The FT said the company could attract interest from private equity firms and strategic buyers in a formal sale process

Reactions and Reporting

Comments from Stakeholders

• Irenic Capital Management and Big Yellow declined to comment on the report when approached by Reuters

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Atharva Singh and Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Irenic Capital Management has taken a ~4% stake in Big Yellow Group and is pressuring the board to explore strategic options, particularly a sale, citing undervaluation. (FT via Reuters)
  • This follows closely behind Ancora Holdings’ similar ~4% stake and campaign urging a comprehensive strategic review, including potential sale to financial or strategic buyers. (Bloomberg, Reuters)
  • Big Yellow shares rallied approximately 5–5.5% on the news. The company had prior takeover interest from Blackstone in 2025, though those talks ended without a deal, and the board says it continues to evaluate all options to maximise shareholder value. (Reuters, Investing.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the activist investor pushing for a sale of Big Yellow Group?
Irenic Capital Management has taken a 4% stake and is urging Big Yellow Group to explore strategic options, including a potential sale.
How much did Big Yellow Group's shares rise after the news?
Big Yellow Group's shares rose 5.5% to 888 pence by 1446 GMT following the report.
Did any other investors call for a sale of Big Yellow?
Yes, Ancora Holdings recently revealed a stake of over 4% and also called on Big Yellow Group to consider a sale.
Has Big Yellow Group previously received takeover interest?
Yes, Big Yellow received takeover interest from Blackstone last year, but negotiations ended without a deal.

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