Why Refinancing Windows Are Changing Corporate Investment Timing

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Corporate investment decisions are usually explained through demand, strategy and expected returns. Increasingly, another variable is shaping the calendar: when the company has to refinance.

Corporate investment decisions are usually explained through demand, strategy and expected returns. Increasingly, another variable is shaping the calendar: when the company has to refinance.

The reason is visible in the global debt maturity wall. The OECD Global Debt Report 2026 estimates that refinancing requirements over 2026–2028 amount to 24% of outstanding investment-grade corporate debt and 31% of non-investment-grade debt. Much of that debt was issued at rates below today’s effective borrowing costs: 65% of investment-grade debt maturing over those three years carries an interest rate of 4% or less, while 67% of non-investment-grade debt due in the period costs 6% or less.

Those figures do not mean every company will refinance at a sharply higher rate, nor do they imply an imminent credit crisis. Corporate spreads remain compressed by historical standards and many issuers have substantial liquidity. The more interesting implication is strategic: debt maturity schedules can influence when companies choose to approve capex, make acquisitions, issue new debt or preserve cash.

The refinancing calendar has become part of capital allocation

A company considering a large investment must answer two financing questions, not one. The first is whether the project earns enough to justify the capital. The second is whether the balance sheet can fund the project on acceptable terms while existing debt is being rolled over.

That distinction matters because the cost of old debt and new debt are converging only gradually. The OECD notes that fixed-rate, long-maturity borrowing delayed the pass-through of the post-2022 rate increase into companies’ effective interest costs. At the end of 2025, half of outstanding investment-grade corporate debt carried an interest cost above 4%, the first time since 2015, while the share carrying rates of 2% or less had fallen to 14% from almost a quarter in 2021.

The repricing is therefore not one event. It is a multi-year process. Every maturity date becomes a point at which a company may discover that the financing assumptions behind earlier capital plans no longer hold.

Companies can pull investment forward—or push it back

A refinancing window can affect investment in opposite directions. A highly rated borrower may choose to issue debt before a maturity and lock in funding for a planned project while market access is favourable. Another company may delay a discretionary expansion until a major refinancing is completed and its post-refinancing interest burden is known.

This is where headline corporate investment data can become difficult to interpret. A delay in capex may reflect weak expected demand. It can also reflect sequencing: management may prefer to refinance first, preserve leverage headroom and invest second. Conversely, a surge in borrowing can finance both refinancing and new investment at the same time.

The ECB’s second-quarter 2026 Bank Lending Survey illustrates this overlap. Euro-area banks reported that corporate loan demand was supported by inventories and working capital, fixed investment among large firms, and other financing needs including debt refinancing and restructuring. The survey does not show that refinancing caused investment to move, but it confirms that these demands are arriving at lenders simultaneously.

Higher financing costs raise the hurdle for marginal projects

The refinancing effect is most powerful for projects that were only marginally attractive under the old capital structure. A factory extension, acquisition or technology programme expected to earn a modest spread over a company’s historic financing cost may look much less attractive once legacy debt is refinanced at a higher coupon.

This does not require management to assign the full refinancing cost directly to a single project. Corporate capital is fungible. But the weighted average cost of debt affects the hurdle rate applied across the portfolio, and refinancing can change that hurdle even when the project itself has not changed.

The ECB SAFE survey for the second quarter of 2026 found that 40% of firms most commonly used financing for inventories and working capital and 37% for fixed investment. Firms also reported a strong net increase in bank-loan interest rates. This reinforces the trade-off: operating liquidity, refinancing and investment all compete for the same financing capacity.

The US picture is less restrictive, but timing still matters

Financing conditions are not uniformly tightening. The Federal Reserve’s July 2026 Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey found that standards for commercial and industrial loans were basically unchanged in the second quarter, while demand from large and middle-market firms strengthened. Several loan terms also eased.

That is an important counterweight to the “refinancing wall” narrative. Many strong borrowers can access bank and bond markets without obvious stress, and lower short-term policy rates can offset part of the legacy repricing problem. The earlier April 2026 SLOOS had shown tighter standards in the first quarter, demonstrating how quickly the financing backdrop can change.

The strategic issue is therefore not that companies cannot refinance. It is that the attractiveness of refinancing can change over a shorter period than the life of a major investment project. That makes financing-window management more valuable.

Shorter maturities create more frequent decision points

The maturity structure of new borrowing is also changing. The OECD’s 2026 executive summary notes that companies and governments have shifted issuance toward shorter maturities in response to higher long-term borrowing costs. The share of corporate issuance with maturities above ten years reached its lowest level on record in 2025.

Shorter borrowing can reduce today’s coupon but increases the number of times a company must return to the market. That creates more refinancing windows, more exposure to market conditions and potentially more interaction between debt management and operating investment.

For a company with a five-year investment programme funded through repeatedly refinanced three-year debt, capital allocation is no longer detached from market access. The project may be economically long duration while the financing is much shorter duration.

This is one reason liquidity buffers can rise ahead of large maturities. A company that enters a refinancing period with significant cash has more bargaining power: it can repay part of the maturity, wait for better market conditions or issue less debt. A company with limited liquidity has fewer choices.

The OECD finds that corporate cash levels remain above historical averages even after declining from pandemic-era peaks. That is consistent with several possible motives, including operational resilience and acquisition flexibility. One inference is that maturity management gives cash an additional option value: it reduces the risk that a company must refinance on an unfavourable day.

The cost of that option is real. Excess cash can earn less than the company’s cost of debt, so holding it indefinitely destroys carry. The optimal buffer therefore depends on the size and timing of maturities, the reliability of operating cash flow and the strength of committed facilities.

AI investment is making the financing question larger

The interaction between investment timing and funding is particularly visible in technology infrastructure. The OECD estimates that major hyperscalers could require cumulative capital expenditure of about $4.1 trillion over 2026–2030, with the four largest accounting for roughly $3.5 trillion. The report argues that external debt markets are likely to play a much larger role in financing this expansion than they historically have for some of these cash-rich firms.

This is not a general forecast for all companies, but it shows why financing capacity can become part of competitive strategy. A company that can issue debt cheaply when a new technology cycle begins can invest faster. One that must refinance a large legacy debt load at the same time may have to sequence projects more carefully.

Banks are increasingly financing calendars, not just projects

For banks, the change creates an opportunity to advise on the whole liability schedule rather than individual borrowing transactions. Revolvers, bridge facilities, term loans and bond issuance can be coordinated around maturity dates, capex commitments and expected operating cash flow.

Banks also have to recognise the risk. A borrower may look conservatively levered today because old fixed-rate debt is cheap. Credit metrics can deteriorate after refinancing even if EBITDA is unchanged. Stress testing therefore needs to apply plausible rollover rates to the maturity schedule rather than relying only on current interest expense.

Fintech and treasury-software providers can contribute by integrating debt maturities with cash forecasting and capex plans. The value is not merely displaying a debt schedule. It is showing how a refinancing at 100, 200 or 300 basis points above the current coupon affects future liquidity and investment headroom.

Investors should watch sequencing, not just capex totals

For investors, changes in capex guidance can be misread when considered in isolation. A company that delays investment until after refinancing may be protecting balance-sheet flexibility rather than signalling weaker confidence. Another that accelerates capex ahead of a maturity may be trying to use an existing liquidity window while it remains open.

The most useful disclosures therefore connect four items: debt maturities, expected refinancing cost, cash generation and investment commitments. The published statement of cash flows under IAS 7 shows realised investing and financing cash flows, but it does not by itself explain the management sequencing behind them. The IASB’s current cash-flow project is exploring greater transparency and disaggregation, underscoring the demand for a clearer connection between cash flows and financing activity.

The counterargument: market access remains strong

The strongest counterargument is that corporate credit markets are functioning well. The OECD notes that spreads are near historical lows and 2025 corporate borrowing reached a new peak. Stronger borrowers can pre-fund maturities, tender old bonds or issue across currencies and markets. Refinancing is therefore a strategic consideration, not automatically a constraint.

There is also a danger of over-attributing investment decisions to financing. Demand, technology, regulation, competition and supply-chain capacity usually matter more. A company should not delay a high-return project simply because a maturity occurs nearby if it has ample liquidity and market access.

The evidence supports a large refinancing pipeline and a gradual increase in effective borrowing costs. The inference is that these conditions are making debt maturity schedules more influential in the timing of discretionary investment, especially for lower-rated, highly leveraged or capital-intensive firms.

Conclusion: the maturity schedule is becoming a strategy document

Corporate debt used to be easier to treat as background infrastructure: borrow, invest, refinance when necessary. The new environment makes the calendar itself more important. A maturity in 2027 can affect a factory decision in 2026; a favourable bond-market window can pull a technology investment forward; a refinancing at a higher coupon can change the hurdle rate for projects that looked attractive under yesterday’s balance sheet.

The implication is not that financing should dictate corporate strategy. It is that financing and strategy can no longer be modelled independently. For more companies, the maturity schedule is becoming part of the investment schedule.

References

1. OECD — Global Debt Report 2026: Corporate Debt Market Outlook

2. OECD — Global Debt Report 2026: Executive Summary

3. ECB — Euro Area Bank Lending Survey, Q2 2026

4. ECB — Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises, Q2 2026

5. Federal Reserve — July 2026 Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey

6. Federal Reserve — April 2026 Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey

7. IFRS Foundation — IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows

8. IFRS Foundation — Statement of Cash Flows and Related Matters

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