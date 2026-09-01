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Volkswagen management proposes shutdown of four German plants by 2034, WiWo reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen management proposes shutdown of four German plants by 2034, WiWo reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Volkswagen Considers Shutting Down Four German Plants by 2034

Overview of Volkswagen's Proposed Plant Closures

Timeline and Locations of Plant Closures

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's management board plans to propose ending production at four German plants between 2031 and 2034, German business outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Tuesday.

Plants Scheduled for Closure

The Emden and Zwickau plants are slated to end production in 2031, followed by Hanover in 2032 and finally Neckarsulm in 2034, WirtschaftsWoche said, citing a supervisory board paper.

Supervisory Board Meeting and Company Response

The supervisory board is set to meet on Friday.

A Volkswagen spokesperson said the company does not comment on the contents of supervisory board documents.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, additional reporting by Christina Amann, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • The closure proposal covers four major German plants — Emden and Zwickau (2031), Hanover (2032), and Neckarsulm (2034) — as reported by WirtschaftsWoche, citing supervisory board papers.
  • The restructuring is driven by overcapacity, high costs, and competitive pressures, with estimated risk to tens of thousands of jobs already strained by previous workforce reductions (electrive.com).
  • The supervisory board meeting this Friday will weigh the proposal amid strong resistance from labor representatives and regional governments, reflecting a high level of uncertainty (electrive.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Volkswagen plants in Germany are proposed for shutdown?
Volkswagen plans to end production at Emden, Zwickau, Hanover, and Neckarsulm plants.
When are the proposed shutdown dates for the Volkswagen plants?
Production is expected to end at Emden and Zwickau in 2031, Hanover in 2032, and Neckarsulm in 2034.
Who reported the proposal to shut down Volkswagen plants?
The report was published by the German business outlet WirtschaftsWoche.
Has Volkswagen officially commented on the plant shutdown proposal?
A Volkswagen spokesperson stated the company does not comment on supervisory board documents.
When is the Volkswagen supervisory board expected to meet regarding this proposal?
The Volkswagen supervisory board is set to meet on Friday.

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