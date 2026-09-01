Volkswagen Considers Shutting Down Four German Plants by 2034

Overview of Volkswagen's Proposed Plant Closures

Timeline and Locations of Plant Closures

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's management board plans to propose ending production at four German plants between 2031 and 2034, German business outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Tuesday.

Plants Scheduled for Closure

The Emden and Zwickau plants are slated to end production in 2031, followed by Hanover in 2032 and finally Neckarsulm in 2034, WirtschaftsWoche said, citing a supervisory board paper.

Supervisory Board Meeting and Company Response

The supervisory board is set to meet on Friday.

A Volkswagen spokesperson said the company does not comment on the contents of supervisory board documents.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, additional reporting by Christina Amann, editing by Thomas Seythal)