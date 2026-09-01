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Putin envoy warns of Russian economy going 'berserk' on war footing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin envoy warns of Russian economy going 'berserk' on war footing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Putin’s Envoy: Russia’s Economy at Risk of Going 'Berserk' Amid War Pressure

Concerns Rise Over Russia’s Wartime Economic Strategy

By Gleb Bryanski

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Russian economy runs a risk of going "berserk" if it is run to focus entirely on the needs of the military-industrial complex, President Vladimir Putin's international development envoy was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The comments by Boris Titov to business news outlet RBC were a rare sign of concern in Kremlin circles about the increasing pressure on the slowing economy to secure a victory in the 4-1/2-year war in Ukraine.

Boris Titov: Background and Role

Titov, appointed in 2024 as Putin's special representative to international organisations for achieving sustainable development goals, is a wealthy businessman who used to own Russia's leading producer of sparkling wine. He led an influential business lobby and ran for president in 2018.

Balancing Military and Civilian Needs

"Military and civilian economies have always existed in symbiosis everywhere. Many technical inventions that are useful for all originated within the military-industrial complex. The key lies in maintaining balance," Titov told RBC.

Economic Measures and War Financing

Russia has hiked taxes, embarked on property redistribution, welcomed contributions from businesses to finance the war, and, most recently, threatened business owners who are not doing enough to protect their facilities from Ukrainian drones.

Historical References and Current Resistance

War hawks and some government officials often refer to the reorganisation of the Soviet economy under dictator Josef Stalin during World War Two as a model, citing the wartime slogan "Everything for the front, everything for victory".

'Berserk' Mode and Its Limitations

'BERSERK' MODE IS TIME-LIMITED, TITOV SAYS

This approach is met with cautious but growing resistance from various sectors.

"This is not an economy at all, it's a kind of 'berserk mode' that can only exist for a very limited time, and the necessity of which should be considered very carefully," Titov said on the eve of a major economic forum that Putin will attend this week in Russia's Far East.

RBC, which conducted the interview, noted that the term berserk derived from mythological Norse warriors who entered a trance-like state, possibly drug-induced, that enabled them to fight ferociously and ignore pain.

Economic Outlook and Political Implications

The Russian economy is expected to grow at only 0.4% this year, and many non-military sectors are stagnating or shrinking. Ukrainian attacks on economic targets such as refineries, online retailers and oil and grain export infrastructure may push this growth rate even lower.

Titov's comments echo a statement by Moscow's technocrat mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who argued last month that "killing a normal economy is equivalent to killing the whole country".

Andrei Klepach, the chief economist at the state development bank, lost his job last month after highlighting the economic challenges posed by the war in a public speech.

Public Sentiment and Future Risks

Russia will hold a parliamentary election this month, from which the only political party calling openly for an end to the war had been barred. Opinion polls show growing fatigue from the war and support for a peace settlement.

Such sentiment is being exacerbated by persistent rumours of a large-scale post-election military mobilisation for a final push to seize the whole of the Donbas region of Ukraine. The Kremlin has called such rumours a hoax.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • GDP growth is projected between 0% and 1% for 2026, with Q1 contracting and Q2 rebounding modestly; H1 growth at around 0.6% aligns with central bank forecasts. (interfax.com)
  • Titov warns that shifting to a fully militarized economy risks unleashing “berserk mode,” tolerable only temporarily—echoing concerns by other insiders about war-induced economic imbalance. (theguardian.com)
  • Dissenting voices like Andrei Klepach, who warned prolonged war would trigger social crisis and economic lag, have been dismissed—signaling intolerance for internal criticism amid mounting economic pressure. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who warned about the Russian economy going 'berserk'?
Boris Titov, Putin's international development envoy, warned that the Russian economy risks going 'berserk' if focused solely on military needs.
Why is the Russian economy under pressure?
The Russian economy is under pressure due to increased military spending and policies to support the war in Ukraine, alongside stagnating non-military sectors.
What actions has Russia taken to finance the war?
Russia has hiked taxes, redistributed property, and solicited contributions from businesses to finance military operations.
What is the expected economic growth rate for Russia this year?
Russia's economy is expected to grow by only 0.4% this year.
How are civilians and officials responding to the war-driven economy?
There is cautious but growing resistance from various sectors, with some officials warning of the dangers of over-prioritizing military spending.

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