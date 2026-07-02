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Hungary to launch $128 million school-start benefit scheme - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary to launch $128 million school-start benefit scheme

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Hungary Announces $128 Million School-Start Benefit for 400,000 Children

Hungary Introduces New Means-Tested School-Start Benefit Amid Budget Challenges

Government Announcement and Program Details

BUDAPEST, July 2 (Reuters) - Hungary will launch a means-tested school-start benefit program at a cost of 40 billion forints ($128.41 million) per year, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Thursday, adding new spending after a surge in the budget deficit in early 2026.

Magyar, who ousted right-wing leader Viktor Orban in an April election landslide, warned on Monday that the budget deficit would come in much higher than earlier estimates driven by Orban's pre-election spending.

Projected Budget Deficit and EU Funding Impact

His government estimates the 2026 shortfall at more than 7% of economic output, which could be the European Union's largest, even with the favourable impact of a political agreement on the release of billions of euros' worth of suspended EU funding.

Benefit Eligibility and Target Groups

"No child in Hungary should suffer a disadvantage merely because their families live in difficult circumstances," Magyar said in a Facebook video, adding that the 100,000 forint grant paid in two halves would benefit 400,000 children.

He said the grant would be linked to existing social support measures and offered to children receiving a higher-rate family allowance due to a chronic illness or severe disability, special needs children or single-parent households, among others.

Fiscal Outlook and Anti-Corruption Measures

Current Budget Deficit Figures

Official statistics released on Wednesday showed Hungary's budget deficit surging to 9% of gross domestic product.

Government Strategies for Fiscal Improvement

Magyar's Tisza party has said a sweeping anti-corruption drive, more transparent public procurement, lower spending on what they described as government "propaganda" under Orban and falling debt financing costs would help shore up the budget.

External Assessment and Fiscal Targets

"The Tisza party must now contend with competing promises, including additional fiscal support measures it pledged during the election campaign and its aim to lower the fiscal deficit to 3.0% of GDP by 2030," rating agency Morningstar DBRS said in a note.

"We are of the view that reducing budgetary pressures in a lasting manner will require structural fiscal consolidation efforts both on the spending and the revenues sides which go beyond what has been announced so far."

Additional Information

($1 = 311.5 forints)

(Reporting by Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • The initiative targets vulnerable groups—children in single‑parent households, with disabilities, special needs, or in state care—via trusted existing benefits systems
  • Hungary’s 2026 budget deficit has surged beyond 7 % of GDP, potentially the EU’s largest, despite early signs of stabilization after spending freezes and improved deficit lines by end‑May 2026
  • The Tisza government aims for long‑term fiscal consolidation—via anti‑corruption, procurement reform, and reduced propaganda spending—to reach a 3 % deficit by 2030, but experts warn deeper structural reforms are needed

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Hungary's new school-start benefit scheme?
Hungary's school-start benefit scheme will cost 40 billion forints ($128.41 million) per year.
Who will be eligible for the school-start benefit in Hungary?
Eligibility includes children receiving a higher-rate family allowance due to chronic illness, severe disability, special needs, or living in single-parent households.
How many children will benefit from the scheme?
The grant is expected to benefit 400,000 children in Hungary.
How will the grant be paid out to beneficiaries?
The 100,000 forint grant will be paid in two halves and is linked to existing social support measures.
Why is Hungary launching this new benefit scheme despite a growing budget deficit?
The scheme aims to support disadvantaged children, even as the budget deficit is projected to exceed 7% of GDP due to previous government spending.

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