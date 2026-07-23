Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Why the Most Successful Businesses Are Rethinking Growth

For many years, business growth was understood primarily through scale.

For many years, business growth was understood primarily through scale.

A growing company opened more locations, hired more employees, entered additional markets, increased production and generated higher revenue. Expansion was treated as evidence that the strategy was working, while slower growth was often interpreted as a loss of momentum.

That definition is becoming less complete.

The most successful businesses still want to grow, but they are becoming more selective about the type of growth they pursue. Revenue expansion remains important, yet it is increasingly being considered alongside profitability, cash generation, productivity, resilience and the company’s ability to create lasting customer value.

The central question is no longer simply: How quickly can the business become larger?

It is becoming: How can the business become more valuable, capable and resilient as it grows?

This distinction matters because not all growth strengthens a company.

A business can increase sales while margins weaken. It can enter new markets while adding operational complexity. It can acquire customers rapidly while spending more to serve them than those relationships will generate. It can increase headcount without improving productivity or decision-making.

Growth that appears impressive externally may leave the underlying organization financially or operationally weaker.

McKinsey’s recent research on sustained growth emphasizes that growth requires deliberate choices, a clear growth mindset and the courage to continue investing through changing conditions. It also notes that translating ambition into consistent action remains difficult for many companies. (McKinsey & Company) (McKinsey & Company)

Successful businesses are therefore not abandoning growth. They are redefining it.

Growth Is Becoming a Question of Quality

Revenue is one of the clearest indicators of commercial activity, but it does not reveal whether growth is creating economic value.

A company can increase revenue through heavy discounting, costly customer acquisition or expansion into low-margin markets. These approaches may improve the top line while weakening cash flow and returns on invested capital.

Higher-quality growth has several characteristics:

it produces attractive or improving margins;

it generates cash rather than permanently consuming it;

it strengthens the company’s strategic position;

it can be supported operationally;

it creates lasting customer relationships; and

it does not expose the business to disproportionate financial risk.

This broader perspective encourages leaders to assess the economics beneath expansion.

For example, a company entering a new market should examine more than the potential number of customers. It should understand the cost of distribution, customer support requirements, working-capital implications and the time needed to reach a sustainable return.

McKinsey has argued that profitable and sustainable growth should be evaluated together rather than treated as separate objectives. Its research found that companies combining revenue growth with profitability and broader strategic discipline were better positioned to deliver stronger market performance than businesses relying on revenue expansion alone. (McKinsey & Company) (McKinsey & Company)

The emerging growth model therefore rewards quality, not simply quantity.

Profitable Growth Requires Greater Selectivity

Rapid expansion can create pressure to pursue every available opportunity.

A company may introduce too many products, enter several markets simultaneously or accept customers whose requirements are expensive to fulfil. Each decision may add revenue, but the combined result can be a more complicated and less profitable organization.

Successful businesses are responding by becoming more selective.

They are asking:

Which customers create the strongest long-term value?

Which products have defensible economics?

Where does the company possess a genuine capability advantage?

Which markets can be served without excessive complexity?

Which activities deserve additional capital?

Which forms of growth should the business decline?

Saying no becomes an important growth capability.

A company that refuses low-quality expansion preserves resources for opportunities that better match its strengths. It can invest more deeply in customer service, technology, talent and product quality rather than spreading capital across too many priorities.

McKinsey’s work on growth outperformance highlights the difficulty of achieving expansion that is both profitable and sustainable. Its recommended strategies include strengthening the core business, expanding selectively into adjacencies and building new businesses where the company has a credible basis for advantage. (McKinsey & Company) (McKinsey & Company)

Selectivity is not a sign of limited ambition. It is a way of concentrating ambition where it is most likely to generate value.

Productivity Is Becoming a Growth Strategy

Traditional expansion frequently depends on adding more resources.

More revenue may require more employees, facilities, inventory and management layers. This can work while demand and margins remain strong, but it may become difficult to sustain if costs rise as quickly as sales.

The alternative is productivity-led growth.

Productivity-led growth asks how the business can generate more value from its existing resources before continuously adding new ones. It may involve simplifying processes, improving employee skills, using technology more effectively or directing capital toward higher-return activities.

The OECD’s productivity research examines the relationship between business investment, firm size, labour productivity and multifactor productivity. It also highlights the continuing differences between highly productive frontier businesses and firms that have been slower to adopt effective technology and management practices. (OECD) (OECD)

Productivity-led growth can include:

reducing duplicated work;

automating routine administration;

improving scheduling and capacity use;

simplifying product portfolios;

strengthening workforce capabilities;

improving data quality;

standardizing common processes; and

reducing delays in decision-making.

These improvements may not produce the visibility of a major expansion announcement. However, they can increase the amount of revenue and value generated from every unit of capital and employee time.

A more productive company can grow without allowing complexity and cost to increase at the same rate.

Cash Generation Is Replacing Revenue as the Only Test

Revenue growth can be attractive while creating financial pressure.

A rapidly expanding business may need to purchase inventory, recruit employees or invest in capacity before customer payments arrive. The faster it grows, the more cash it may require.

This is why successful businesses increasingly evaluate growth through cash generation as well as earnings.

They examine:

customer payment behaviour;

inventory requirements;

capital expenditure;

acquisition costs;

supplier terms;

recurring revenue;

contract duration; and

the time required for an investment to produce cash.

A growth strategy becomes more sustainable when the business understands how expansion will be financed.

This does not mean that every new initiative must generate immediate cash. Important investments may require time to mature. The objective is to establish whether the expected return justifies the period of financial commitment and whether the company possesses sufficient flexibility to continue funding the opportunity.

Cash-aware growth reduces the risk that a commercially promising business becomes constrained by its own expansion.

It also encourages leaders to distinguish between accounting growth and financial capacity.

Resilience Is Becoming Part of the Growth Model

Resilience was once treated largely as a defensive concern.

It was associated with continuity plans, insurance and the ability to recover from operational disruption. Today, leading businesses increasingly view resilience as a foundation for growth.

A resilient company can continue serving customers, investing in priority areas and responding to opportunity when conditions change. It has greater freedom because its growth strategy is not dependent on every assumption proving correct.

Deloitte describes resilient growth as the ability to use core strengths to navigate adversity while ensuring future expansion remains meaningful and sustainable. It connects customer focus, product innovation and market growth with the organization’s capacity to adapt. (Deloitte) (Deloitte)

Growth-oriented resilience includes:

maintaining suitable liquidity;

diversifying critical suppliers;

protecting important technology;

cross-training employees;

understanding operational dependencies;

preparing alternative financial scenarios; and

avoiding excessive customer concentration.

These capabilities may appear to slow expansion because they require investment before their benefits become visible.

In practice, they help companies sustain growth over a longer period.

A business that grows rapidly but cannot absorb a supplier failure, system interruption or temporary decline in demand may discover that expansion has increased its fragility.

Resilient growth creates scale without allowing dependency and risk to grow unchecked.

The Core Business Is Receiving Renewed Attention

Corporate growth strategies often emphasize diversification and new markets because they appear to offer the largest opportunities.

Yet the most reliable growth may be available within the company’s established customer base and core operations.

Successful businesses are reconsidering whether they have fully developed the value of what they already do well.

Core growth may come from:

improving customer retention;

increasing customer usage;

introducing relevant complementary services;

improving product availability;

strengthening distribution;

reducing service failures; and

serving existing customers more efficiently.

The economics of core growth can be attractive because the company already possesses customer relationships, operational knowledge and supporting infrastructure.

This does not mean businesses should avoid adjacencies or new ventures. It means they should not overlook the value of improving established activities while searching for more dramatic expansion.

Deloitte’s resilient-growth framework emphasizes using core competitive strengths as the basis for future growth. This helps companies expand from capabilities they already understand rather than relying entirely on unfamiliar areas. (Deloitte) (Deloitte)

The core business is not necessarily the past.

It can be the platform from which the next stage of growth is built.

Customer Value Is Becoming More Important Than Customer Volume

Many growth plans prioritize customer acquisition.

The number of new customers is visible and easy to communicate. However, acquisition volume does not indicate whether customers remain, buy again or generate a suitable return.

Successful businesses are paying closer attention to customer lifetime value.

They want to understand:

how much it costs to acquire a customer;

how long the relationship lasts;

which services the customer uses;

the cost of servicing the account;

the likelihood of repeat purchases; and

the reasons customers leave.

This creates a shift from transactional growth toward relationship growth.

A company may decide that improving retention among existing customers creates more value than acquiring a large number of low-engagement customers. It may invest in service quality, onboarding and personalization rather than relying primarily on promotional spending.

Customer-led growth also requires operational consistency.

Businesses cannot build durable relationships if service quality weakens whenever demand increases. Growth must therefore be supported by processes and systems capable of delivering the promised experience at scale.

The strongest growth strategy is not simply to attract attention.

It is to become increasingly valuable to the customers the company is best equipped to serve.

Business Model Reinvention Is Replacing Simple Expansion

Some companies cannot reach their next stage of growth by doing more of what they already do.

Customer expectations, technologies and industry structures can change the way value is created. In these circumstances, leaders may need to reconsider the business model rather than expand the existing one.

Business model reinvention asks:

Which customer needs are emerging?

How should value be delivered?

Which capabilities will become more important?

What new revenue models are possible?

Which activities should the company continue to own?

Where could partnerships create greater value?

PwC’s 2025 Global CEO Survey, based on responses from 4,701 chief executives, emphasized business model reinvention as a central leadership issue. It found that some CEOs were moving quickly to invest in emerging technologies and rethink operations to create value in new ways. (PwC) (PwC)

Strategy& defines business model reinvention as a systematic process for identifying new ways to create, deliver and capture value. It extends beyond incremental improvement by challenging the value proposition and the capabilities required to support it. (Strategy&) (PwC)

Reinvention should not be confused with abandoning the core business impulsively.

The strongest approach often combines continuity and change. The company preserves trusted capabilities while adapting how those capabilities are used.

Technology Investment Is Being Connected More Closely to Value

Technology remains a major source of business growth, but successful organizations are becoming more disciplined about how they invest.

A new platform or artificial intelligence initiative does not create growth automatically. Value appears when the technology improves a customer outcome, strengthens productivity or enables a commercially viable business model.

This requires companies to move beyond technology adoption as an objective in itself.

They need to ask:

Which problem will the technology solve?

How will employee work change?

Which existing processes can be removed?

What financial outcome is expected?

How will adoption be measured?

Which risks and governance requirements must be addressed?

PwC’s work on reinvention emphasizes that emerging technologies can support productivity, new revenue streams and business model change when they are built on scalable operational foundations. (PwC) (PwC)

Technology-led growth is therefore becoming more selective.

Companies may run smaller pilots, stage funding and expand only when evidence of customer or productivity value becomes clear.

This reduces the risk of large technology programmes becoming disconnected from commercial performance.

Capital Allocation Is Defining the Pace of Growth

Every growth strategy competes for limited capital.

Businesses must decide how much to invest in established operations, market expansion, technology, acquisitions, workforce development and financial resilience.

Successful companies increasingly recognize that the quality of these allocation decisions matters more than the number of initiatives launched.

Capital-efficient growth directs resources toward the areas with the strongest combination of:

strategic relevance;

expected return;

competitive advantage;

cash-generation potential;

operational readiness; and

manageable risk.

It also requires management to reduce or stop investments when the evidence changes.

Growth becomes more resilient when capital is not permanently attached to historical plans. Resources can be reallocated toward stronger opportunities as performance and customer needs become clearer.

This creates a more dynamic model of expansion.

The organization remains ambitious but does not assume that every initiative deserves to continue indefinitely.

Organizational Capacity Sets the Real Growth Limit

A company may identify more commercial opportunities than it has the capacity to execute.

Management attention, skilled employees, technology resources and operational infrastructure are all limited. Launching too many initiatives can therefore reduce the quality of execution across the entire portfolio.

Successful businesses are becoming more realistic about organizational capacity.

Before approving growth, they assess:

whether leaders have sufficient time;

whether essential skills are available;

whether operating systems can scale;

whether suppliers can support higher volumes;

whether customer service will remain reliable; and

whether the business can absorb additional complexity.

This may lead the company to sequence opportunities rather than pursuing them simultaneously.

The decision can appear cautious, but it protects execution quality.

Growth only creates value when the organization can deliver it. Revenue targets that exceed operational capability may produce service problems, employee burnout and reputational damage.

A mature growth strategy therefore treats organizational capacity as a financial and strategic constraint, not merely a human-resources concern.

Sustainability Is Being Integrated With Commercial Strategy

Sustainability is increasingly being evaluated through its effect on revenue, cost, risk and resilience.

Businesses are looking beyond separate sustainability initiatives and asking how resource efficiency, supply-chain design and product innovation can support long-term competitiveness.

McKinsey recommends evaluating sustainability activities through both defensive and offensive sources of value. Defensive value can include mitigating risks to expected performance, while offensive value can involve new revenue opportunities and business creation. (McKinsey & Company) (McKinsey & Company)

Deloitte similarly connects sustainability strategy with revenue growth, cost reduction, risk management and resilient supply chains. (Deloitte) (Deloitte)

This makes sustainability part of the broader rethinking of growth.

The objective is not to add another corporate programme. It is to understand which changing customer needs, technologies and resource constraints will influence future value creation.

Growth Is Becoming a Portfolio of Options

Traditional growth plans often commit heavily to one expected future.

A more flexible approach builds a portfolio of options.

The company may maintain several smaller initiatives in emerging areas while continuing to strengthen the core business. As evidence improves, management can increase investment in the most promising opportunities and close those that fail to develop.

This approach has several advantages:

it limits early financial exposure;

it generates practical market knowledge;

it preserves strategic flexibility;

it reduces dependence on one forecast; and

it allows capital to follow evidence.

The model is particularly valuable when customer behaviour or technology is developing quickly.

Businesses do not need to predict the future perfectly. They need a process for learning and reallocating resources as the future becomes clearer.

PwC estimates that major changes across industries are placing trillions of dollars of revenue in motion, creating opportunities for businesses able to understand shifting sector boundaries and reinvent how they create value. (PwC) (PwC)

The opportunity is substantial but capturing it requires flexibility rather than expansion for its own sake.

How Businesses Can Rethink Growth

Define what good growth means

Companies should establish clear standards for profitability, cash generation, customer value and strategic fit.

Strengthen the core

Before entering multiple new markets, leaders should examine whether retention, pricing, service quality and productivity can improve existing operations.

Measure customer economics

Customer acquisition should be evaluated alongside retention, servicing costs and lifetime value.

Prioritize productivity

Technology, process improvement and employee development should increase the value generated from existing resources.

Build resilience into expansion

Growth plans should account for financial headroom, supplier capacity, operational continuity and alternative scenarios.

Stage major investments

Capital should be released progressively as customer evidence and execution confidence improve.

Simplify before scaling

Processes, products and systems should be reviewed before additional volume is added.

Reallocate resources actively

Budgets should move toward stronger opportunities rather than remain attached to historical activities.

Review the business model

Companies should assess whether changing customer needs or technologies require a different approach to creating and capturing value.

Measure the quality of growth

Management should monitor margins, cash flow, returns, retention, productivity and organizational capacity alongside revenue.

Measuring the New Growth Model

A broader growth scorecard may include:

revenue growth;

operating margin;

free cash flow;

return on invested capital;

customer retention;

customer lifetime value;

productivity per employee;

working-capital performance;

recurring revenue;

investment payback;

service reliability;

employee capability;

revenue from new offerings; and

resilience of critical operations.

These measures provide a more complete view than revenue alone.

They reveal whether the company is becoming economically stronger as it expands.

Conclusion

The most successful businesses are rethinking growth because scale alone is no longer an adequate measure of progress.

Growth can create value, but it can also create complexity, financial pressure and operational fragility. The difference depends on how the growth is designed, funded and delivered.

Leading businesses are therefore placing greater emphasis on profitable expansion, productivity, cash generation, customer value and organizational resilience. They are strengthening their core operations while selectively exploring new markets and business models.

They are also becoming more disciplined about technology and capital allocation.

New initiatives are increasingly expected to demonstrate how they improve customer outcomes, operational productivity or long-term financial performance. Investment is staged, evidence is reviewed and resources are redirected when assumptions change.

This does not represent a retreat from ambition.

It represents a more mature form of ambition.

The goal is not merely to become larger. It is to build a company capable of producing stronger returns, serving customers more effectively and adapting as conditions develop.

The next generation of successful businesses may not always be those that expand fastest.

They may be those that understand which growth is worth pursuing, which capabilities must be strengthened first and when discipline creates more value than speed.

Rethinking growth ultimately means recognizing that size is an outcome.

The real objective is a business that becomes more valuable, productive and resilient with every stage of expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why are successful businesses rethinking growth?

They are recognizing that revenue expansion alone can weaken margins, cash flow and operational performance. Higher-quality growth balances scale with profitability, productivity and resilience.

What is sustainable business growth?

Sustainable business growth is expansion that can be financially and operationally maintained without weakening the company’s long-term capabilities or customer value.

Why is profitable growth more important than revenue growth?

Profitable growth creates resources that can be reinvested. Revenue growth without suitable margins or cash generation may increase financial pressure.

How does productivity support growth?

Productivity allows a business to generate more value from its employees, capital, technology and processes without increasing costs at the same rate.

What is resilient growth?

Resilient growth strengthens the company’s ability to adapt, maintain critical operations and continue investing when conditions change.

Why should businesses focus on customer lifetime value?

Customer lifetime value considers retention, repeat purchases, servicing costs and long-term profitability, providing a better measure than acquisition volume alone.

What is business model reinvention?

Business model reinvention involves redesigning how a company creates, delivers and captures value in response to changing customer needs, technologies or industry structures.

How should companies measure growth?

Companies should combine revenue with margins, cash flow, return on invested capital, retention, productivity, working capital and operational reliability.

References

McKinsey & Company – What Does It Take to Achieve and Sustain Growth?

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/growth-marketing-and-sales/our-insights/what-does-it-take-to-achieve-and-sustain-growth McKinsey & Company – The Triple Play: Growth, Profit and Sustainability

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/the-triple-play-growth-profit-and-sustainability McKinsey & Company – Six Strategies for Growth Outperformance

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/six-strategies-for-growth-outperformance McKinsey & Company – Sustainability: Sources of Value Creation

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/sustainability-sources-of-value-creation PwC – 28th Annual Global CEO Survey: Reinvention on the Edge of Tomorrow

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/c-suite-insights/archive/ceo-survey-2025.html PwC – The $7 Trillion Opportunity in Reinvention

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/c-suite-insights/the-leadership-agenda/7-trillion-opportunity-in-reinvention.html PwC – Your Reinvention Playbook

https://cee.pwc.com/your-reinvention-playbook.html Strategy& – Business Model Reinvention

https://www.strategyand.pwc.com/ch/en/solutions/business-model-reinvention.html Deloitte – Resilient Growth

https://www.deloitte.com/global/en/issues/resilience/resilient-growth.html Deloitte Insights – Growth-Oriented Business Resilience

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/business-strategy-growth/business-resilience-strategy.html Deloitte Insights – Building Organizational Resilience

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/leadership/building-organizational-resilience.html Deloitte – Sustainability Strategy, Value and Growth

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/services/consulting/services/sustainability-strategy-value-and-growth.html OECD – OECD Compendium of Productivity Indicators 2025

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/oecd-compendium-of-productivity-indicators-2025_b024d9e1-en.html OECD – Productivity in SMEs and Large Firms

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/oecd-compendium-of-productivity-indicators-2025_b024d9e1-en/full-report/productivity-in-smes-and-large-firms_968cffa9.html OECD – Firm Dynamics and Productivity Growth

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/firm-dynamics-and-productivity-growth_054842728775.html

Advertisement