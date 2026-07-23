How Leading Companies Are Redefining Long-Term Business Success

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For decades, corporate success was commonly described through a relatively narrow set of outcomes.

For decades, corporate success was commonly described through a relatively narrow set of outcomes.

A successful company increased revenue, expanded its market share, delivered higher quarterly earnings and created attractive returns for investors. These measures remain central to business performance. Without revenue, profitability and financial discipline, even the most ambitious strategy will eventually become difficult to sustain.

What is changing is not the importance of financial performance, but the way leading companies understand the conditions required to maintain it.

Long-term business success is increasingly being defined through a broader combination of value creation, customer relevance, productivity, organizational health, resilience and adaptability. Companies are recognizing that strong results in one period do not necessarily demonstrate that the business is prepared for the next.

A company can increase revenue while weakening margins. It can reduce costs while losing critical capabilities. It can meet short-term targets while delaying investments needed for future competitiveness. It can also pursue rapid expansion while adding more complexity than its systems and employees can manage.

Leading businesses are therefore asking a more demanding question.

They are not simply asking whether the company is performing well today. They are asking whether today’s decisions are increasing its capacity to perform well tomorrow.

Research from McKinsey & Company has connected long-term management behaviour with stronger value creation, employment and economic contribution. The research also emphasizes that companies can improve long-term performance when they consider the interests of customers, employees and other stakeholders alongside investor returns.

The emerging model of corporate success is consequently more balanced. It combines immediate financial accountability with the continuing development of the capabilities from which future value will be created.

Financial Performance Remains Essential, but It Is No Longer Sufficient

Long-term business success cannot be separated from financial performance.

A company must generate returns that justify the capital committed to it. It needs suitable margins, dependable cash generation and enough financial flexibility to fund operations and strategic investment.

However, a financial result provides only a partial view of organizational strength.

Higher profit may result from lasting productivity improvements, but it could also reflect postponed maintenance, reduced employee development or cuts to customer support. Revenue may increase because the company has developed a stronger proposition, or because it has accepted low-margin business that adds operational pressure.

Leading companies are becoming more interested in the quality of performance.

They examine whether growth is:

profitable;

cash-generative;

operationally manageable;

supported by customer retention;

consistent with the company’s strategic strengths; and

capable of being maintained without disproportionate risk.

This produces a more complete definition of value creation.

The business is not considered successful merely because it reaches a financial target. Management also examines what was required to achieve that target and whether the underlying method can continue.

Long-term success depends on economic strength rather than accounting momentum alone.

Returns on Capital Are Gaining Greater Attention

Revenue growth can create a powerful impression of progress, but the capital required to produce that growth matters.

A company may increase sales significantly while investing heavily in facilities, inventory, acquisitions or technology. If the additional return remains below the cost and risk of the capital committed, expansion may not create sustainable economic value.

Returns on invested capital provide a more disciplined perspective.

They encourage management to evaluate:

the cash required by a growth initiative;

the expected financial return;

the time needed to reach that return;

alternative uses of the capital;

the downside if assumptions prove inaccurate; and

whether the investment strengthens a defensible capability.

McKinsey notes that returns on invested capital are fundamental to long-term value creation, even though companies can remain overly focused on growth in isolation. Its research argues that long-term management requires executives to monitor competitive position, enter or exit activities when appropriate and reallocate both capital and talent as conditions evolve.

The objective is not to avoid investment.

Companies cannot build future capabilities without committing resources before every benefit is visible. The objective is to distinguish productive investment from expansion that increases scale without sufficient economic return.

Active Capital Allocation Is Becoming a Leadership Responsibility

Traditional corporate budgeting often reinforces the existing organization.

Business units receive allocations influenced by historical revenue, prior budgets and established internal power. This can make the financial plan stable, but it may also prevent capital from moving toward the company’s strongest future opportunities.

Leading companies are treating capital allocation as an active strategic process.

They regularly consider:

which businesses should receive additional investment;

which activities should prioritize cash generation;

which initiatives require restructuring;

which new opportunities deserve staged funding; and

which products, systems or operations should release capital.

McKinsey’s research on resource allocation for long-term value creation argues that companies need to move beyond incremental allocation and shift resources toward areas where future growth is expected. The firm has also found that active resource reallocation is associated with stronger performance than allowing allocations to remain largely unchanged.

This approach requires governance.

Management needs dependable information, clear decision ownership and a willingness to challenge earlier assumptions. Investment should not continue automatically simply because a project was once considered strategic.

The ability to withdraw resources is as important as the ability to approve them.

Organizational Health Is Being Treated as a Performance Indicator

Financial statements describe what an organization has achieved. They do not fully reveal how well the organization is functioning internally.

Organizational health concerns the company’s ability to align around a strategy, execute consistently and renew itself as circumstances change. It includes leadership quality, accountability, coordination, employee motivation and the effectiveness of management practices.

McKinsey’s continuing research on organizational health and long-term performance describes organizational health as a significant predictor of value creation and a sustainable source of competitive advantage.

This changes how business success is evaluated.

A company may deliver strong current results while displaying warning signs such as:

unclear priorities;

slow decisions;

excessive management layers;

weak cooperation between departments;

loss of important employees;

limited challenge to senior assumptions; and

dependence on a small number of individuals.

These issues may not immediately appear in reported earnings. Over time, however, they can weaken execution and increase the cost of growth.

Leading companies therefore monitor the organizational conditions beneath financial performance. They understand that results become more durable when employees know what matters, decisions have clear owners and the operating model supports the strategy.

Productivity Is Replacing Scale as a Measure of Strength

Corporate growth has traditionally depended on adding resources.

More revenue often meant more employees, facilities, systems and inventory. That model can remain effective, but it becomes difficult to sustain when cost and complexity increase at the same pace as business volume.

Productivity-led growth seeks to create more value from the resources already available.

This may involve:

simplifying processes;

reducing duplicated work;

improving technology adoption;

developing employee skills;

using assets more effectively;

improving data quality; and

directing capital toward higher-return activities.

The OECD identifies productivity and business dynamism as important drivers of economic growth. Its research also highlights the persistent slowdown in productivity growth across many advanced economies and the importance of digitalization, innovation and effective resource reallocation.

For individual businesses, productivity is more than a cost-management issue.

A productive company can invest more, respond to customers faster and grow without allowing overhead to rise uncontrollably. It has greater financial flexibility because a larger proportion of its resources is directed toward value-creating work.

The next generation of leading companies may therefore be distinguished less by how many resources they control and more by how effectively those resources are combined.

Customer Relationships Are Being Valued Over Transaction Volume

Customer acquisition remains an important indicator of commercial momentum.

However, new customer numbers do not demonstrate whether those relationships will create lasting value. A company may attract customers through heavy discounts or promotional spending, only to lose them when introductory offers end.

Leading businesses are focusing increasingly on customer lifetime value.

They examine:

acquisition cost;

retention;

repeat purchasing;

product usage;

servicing cost;

customer profitability;

satisfaction;

referrals; and

reasons for departure.

This creates a shift from transactional growth toward relationship-based growth.

Instead of asking only how many customers can be acquired, the company considers how effectively it can solve customer needs over time.

Long-term customer value is also closely connected to trust. Customers need confidence that the company will provide dependable service, handle information responsibly and communicate clearly.

A business that repeatedly sacrifices customer experience to meet a short-term financial objective may improve one reporting period while weakening future revenue.

Leading companies recognize that customer trust and loyalty are not abstract reputational ideas. They are economic assets that affect retention, pricing strength and the cost of future growth.

Resilience Is Becoming a Source of Growth

Resilience was once viewed primarily as a defensive capability.

It was associated with business continuity, backup systems and the ability to recover from operational disruption. These capabilities remain important, but leading companies increasingly regard resilience as a foundation for growth.

A resilient business can continue investing, serving customers and pursuing opportunities when conditions change.

Deloitte defines resilient growth as growth supported by a sustainable, long-term business model that can flex in response to evolving customer needs. The emphasis is not merely on surviving difficulty, but on remaining relevant and capable of future expansion.

Growth-oriented resilience may include:

suitable liquidity;

dependable critical systems;

diversified supply arrangements;

flexible cost structures;

workforce cross-training;

realistic scenario planning;

clear operational dependencies; and

reduced concentration risk.

These capabilities provide strategic options.

A company with financial and operational headroom can respond thoughtfully rather than making hurried decisions under pressure. It can invest when attractive opportunities emerge and maintain customer service while competitors are constrained.

Resilience therefore contributes directly to long-term competitiveness.

Adaptability Is Becoming More Valuable Than Forecasting Precision

Forecasts remain essential for budgets, capacity planning and investment decisions. Yet no forecast can remove uncertainty.

Customer behaviour, technology adoption and competitive activity may develop differently from expectations. Long-term plans that depend on every assumption proving correct can become fragile.

Leading companies are designing strategies around learning and adaptability.

They may:

test propositions before full-scale launch;

fund investments in stages;

review assumptions at regular intervals;

use leading operational indicators;

gather customer evidence early; and

adjust resources when performance differs from the plan.

Adaptability does not mean changing direction constantly.

It means preserving the ability to change when evidence justifies it.

This approach can strengthen financial discipline because it reduces the cost of inaccurate assumptions. A company can explore an opportunity without committing all required capital before customer and operational evidence becomes available.

Long-term success is consequently becoming less dependent on predicting the future perfectly and more dependent on responding effectively as the future becomes clearer.

Business Model Reinvention Is Becoming a Continuing Requirement

Some businesses can sustain growth by improving the way they already operate.

Others need to reconsider how they create, deliver and capture value.

PwC’s research on business model reinvention emphasizes that changing customer needs and shifting industry boundaries are creating a continuing requirement for companies to review their business models. Its 2025 CEO Survey also identified weak decision processes and limited resource reallocation as barriers to reinvention.

Business model change may include:

moving from individual sales to recurring services;

combining physical and digital delivery;

developing new customer propositions;

using partnerships to extend capabilities;

introducing outcome-based pricing;

creating platform-based services; or

generating value from underused expertise and data.

Reinvention should not be pursued simply because change appears modern.

It should be grounded in a clear view of customer value, the company’s capabilities and the expected financial model.

The strongest companies often preserve trusted elements of the existing business while changing the way those strengths reach customers.

Long-term success therefore requires both continuity and renewal.

Workforce Capability Is Being Viewed as an Investment

Employees are often presented as a company’s most important asset, but workforce expenditure may still be managed primarily as a short-term cost.

Leading companies are taking a broader view.

They recognize that future growth depends on skills that may not currently exist at sufficient scale. Technology investments, new products and redesigned operating models cannot produce their intended value unless employees are prepared to use and support them.

Workforce investment may include:

leadership development;

technical training;

commercial skills;

internal mobility;

cross-functional assignments;

succession planning;

management capability; and

access to external expertise.

The value of these investments is not always visible immediately.

However, a company that continually postpones development may discover that it cannot execute its future strategy, even when capital and market opportunity are available.

Long-term business success therefore includes the organization’s capacity to renew its workforce capabilities rather than relying indefinitely on existing knowledge.

Technology Is Being Judged by Business Value

Leading companies are also becoming more disciplined about technology.

A large technology budget does not itself demonstrate digital strength. Value depends on whether technology improves a customer outcome, increases productivity, enables a new business model or strengthens decision-making.

A business-focused technology strategy asks:

Which problem is being solved?

What process will change?

What measurable outcome is expected?

Which employees need to adopt the system?

Which older activity or platform can be removed?

How will the investment support future adaptability?

Technology should make the organization easier to operate and change.

If new applications are introduced without consolidating existing systems, the company may increase complexity. Employees can end up entering the same information repeatedly or using manual workarounds to connect platforms.

Long-term success requires technology foundations that are scalable, secure and sufficiently modular to support future development.

The strongest digital investment may be one that improves the company’s ability to make the next change, not merely the current one.

Simplicity Is Becoming an Indicator of Management Quality

Business growth naturally creates complexity.

New products, systems, markets and governance processes accumulate over time. Each addition may be reasonable, but the combined organization can become slower and more expensive.

Leading companies increasingly treat simplification as an ongoing management responsibility.

They regularly review:

low-value product variations;

duplicated technologies;

unnecessary approval stages;

overlapping responsibilities;

excessive reporting;

fragmented customer processes; and

strategic initiatives that no longer justify their resources.

Simplification is not the removal of every control or specialist capability.

It is the deliberate distinction between complexity that creates value and complexity that remains because it has not been challenged.

A simpler organization can make decisions faster, deliver more consistent customer service and scale without adding the same amount of overhead.

Long-term success is therefore partly determined by whether leaders can remove yesterday’s complexity while building tomorrow’s capabilities.

Strategic Success Is Becoming More Balanced

The emerging definition of long-term success combines several dimensions:

financial returns;

profitable growth;

cash generation;

productivity;

customer loyalty;

organizational health;

resilience;

workforce capability;

adaptability; and

business model relevance.

These dimensions are interconnected.

Organizational health supports execution. Productivity strengthens margins and investment capacity. Customer trust improves retention, while resilience gives the company room to adapt. Active capital allocation directs resources toward the capabilities most likely to create future value.

Weakness in one area can eventually affect the others.

A business that neglects productivity may lose financial flexibility. A company that underinvests in employees may struggle to realize value from technology. An organization with weak customer trust may face rising acquisition costs.

Leading companies do not manage these areas as unrelated programmes.

They treat them as parts of one value-creation system.

Measuring Long-Term Business Success

A broader corporate scorecard may include:

revenue growth;

operating margin;

free cash flow;

return on invested capital;

customer retention;

customer lifetime value;

productivity per employee;

working-capital performance;

recurring revenue;

employee capability;

decision speed;

revenue from newer offerings;

operational reliability; and

financial resilience.

Not every measure belongs in every organization.

The appropriate scorecard depends on the company’s strategy and business model. The important principle is that current financial results should be considered alongside indicators of future capability.

Management should be able to determine not only whether the company is performing, but why it is performing and whether the drivers of that performance are sustainable.

How Companies Can Build Long-Term Success

Define long-term value clearly

Leaders should explain how financial returns, customer value and future capabilities support one another.

Protect investment in strategic capabilities

Technology, employee development and innovation should not be reduced automatically to achieve short-term targets.

Reallocate capital actively

Resources should move toward activities with stronger strategic and financial potential.

Strengthen organizational health

Decision rights, accountability and cooperation should support effective execution.

Prioritize productivity

Growth should not require cost and complexity to increase at the same rate as revenue.

Build customer relationships

Retention, service reliability and lifetime value should complement acquisition measures.

Maintain resilience

Financial and operational headroom provide the flexibility required for continued investment.

Review the business model

Companies should consider whether customer needs and technologies are changing how value should be delivered.

Simplify continuously

Products, systems and processes that no longer create sufficient value should be challenged.

Balance current and future measures

Performance reviews should include present results and indicators of future competitiveness.

Conclusion

Leading companies are redefining long-term business success because the strongest results are not necessarily the most visible or immediate.

Revenue growth, profit and investor returns remain indispensable. However, those outcomes become more durable when they are supported by productive operations, loyal customers, capable employees and a resilient organization.

The new definition of success is therefore broader but not less financially disciplined.

It considers the return generated from capital, the quality of customer relationships and the ability of the company to adapt as evidence changes. It also recognizes that organizational health, workforce development and technology foundations are not secondary concerns. They are among the sources from which future financial performance will emerge.

Leading businesses are becoming more selective about growth and more active in reallocating resources. They are prepared to invest for the future, but they also require clearer evidence that investment is creating customer and economic value.

They understand that a company can meet a short-term target while weakening its future position.

Equally, they understand that long-term thinking should not become an excuse for weak current performance. A sustainable strategy must connect today’s decisions with tomorrow’s value in a way that remains commercially accountable.

Long-term business success is ultimately being redefined as the capacity to perform, renew and adapt at the same time.

The strongest companies will not simply produce good results.

They will maintain the organizational and financial capabilities required to keep producing them as markets, technologies and customer expectations evolve.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is long-term business success?

Long-term business success is the ability to produce sustainable financial returns while maintaining customer relevance, organizational health, productivity, resilience and future growth capabilities.

Why are companies redefining corporate success?

They are recognizing that revenue and profit in one period do not fully show whether a company is prepared to remain competitive and valuable over time.

Why is return on invested capital important?

It indicates whether the returns generated by a business justify the capital committed to achieving them.

How does organizational health affect performance?

Organizational health improves alignment, decision-making, accountability and execution, supporting more consistent long-term results.

What role does productivity play in business success?

Productivity allows a company to generate more value from its people, capital and technology without increasing costs at the same rate.

Why is customer lifetime value important?

It considers the revenue, retention and servicing economics of a customer relationship rather than measuring acquisition volume alone.

How does resilience support growth?

Resilience provides the financial and operational headroom needed to continue investing and serving customers when conditions change.

What is business model reinvention?

Business model reinvention involves changing how a company creates, delivers or captures value in response to developing customer needs and commercial opportunities.

How should companies measure long-term success?

They should combine financial measures with customer, productivity, organizational, capability and resilience indicators.

References

McKinsey & Company – How Executives Can Help Sustain Value Creation for the Long Term

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/how-executives-can-help-sustain-value-creation-for-the-long-term McKinsey & Company – Resource Allocation for Long-Term Value Creation

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/tying-short-term-decisions-to-long-term-strategy McKinsey & Company – Building an Effective Capital Allocation Strategy

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/capital-allocation-starts-with-governance-and-should-be-led-by-the-ceo McKinsey & Company – Six Process Improvements for Capital Allocation

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/keep-calm-and-allocate-capital-six-process-improvements McKinsey & Company – Organizational Health Is Still the Key to Long-Term Performance

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/people-and-organizational-performance/our-insights/organizational-health-is-still-the-key-to-long-term-performance PwC – A New Imperative for Business Model Reinvention

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/business-model-reinvention/new-imperative-reinvention.html PwC – Make Business Model Reinvention Real

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/c-suite-insights/make-business-model-reinvention-real.html PwC – Reinvention Insights

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/business-model-reinvention.html PwC – When Is the Right Time to Reinvent Your Business?

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/business-model-reinvention/business-model-reinvention-pressure-index.html Deloitte – Resilient Growth

https://www.deloitte.com/global/en/issues/resilience/resilient-growth.html Deloitte – Resilience for Growth

https://www.deloitte.com/global/en/issues/resilience/resilience-for-growth.html Deloitte Insights – Building Organizational Resilience

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/leadership/building-organizational-resilience.html OECD – Productivity and Business Dynamism

https://www.oecd.org/en/topics/productivity-and-business-dynamism.html OECD – Firm Dynamics and Productivity Growth

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/firm-dynamics-and-productivity-growth_054842728775.html OECD – Diagnosis and Policy Action for Sustainable and Inclusive Productivity Growth

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/diagnosis-and-policy-action-for-sustainable-and-inclusive-productivity-growth_1668f250-en.html OECD – OECD Compendium of Productivity Indicators 2026

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/oecd-compendium-of-productivity-indicators-2026_734a5e68-en.html

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