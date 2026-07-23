The Business Model Evolution Shaping Tomorrow’s Market Leaders

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For much of corporate history, business models were expected to remain relatively stable.

For much of corporate history, business models were expected to remain relatively stable.

A company developed a product, established a distribution network, built customer recognition and expanded the same model into additional markets. Strategic improvement largely meant producing more efficiently, increasing sales or extending an existing range.

That approach remains effective for many established businesses. However, future market leadership is increasingly likely to depend on a company’s willingness to reconsider not only what it sells, but how it creates, delivers and captures value.

This is the essence of business model evolution.

A business model explains who the customer is, which need the company addresses, how its offering reaches the market and how the organization generates a financial return. It also determines which capabilities the company owns, which activities it performs internally and which partners contribute to the final proposition.

When customer expectations, technology and commercial opportunities evolve, the existing model may become less effective even if the underlying product remains relevant.

Companies can respond by changing distribution, introducing recurring services, building partnerships, developing digital platforms or combining products with advisory and data-driven capabilities. They may also redesign pricing, reduce dependence on physical assets or extend an established strength into an adjacent market.

PwC defines business model reinvention as a fundamental change in how a company creates, delivers and captures value. Its current research argues that continued reinvention is becoming increasingly important as customer preferences and industry boundaries evolve. (PwC)

Tomorrow’s market leaders will therefore not necessarily be the companies with the largest current product portfolios.

They may be the organizations best able to evolve the economic and operational systems surrounding those products.

Business Model Evolution Is Moving Beyond Incremental Improvement

Incremental improvement remains essential.

Companies need to simplify processes, improve customer service, reduce waste and make better use of technology. These changes can strengthen margins and extend the useful life of an established model.

However, operational improvement and business model evolution solve different problems.

Operational improvement asks how the company can perform its current activities more effectively.

Business model evolution asks whether those activities remain the best way to create and capture value.

A business may make its physical distribution network highly efficient while customers increasingly prefer digital access. It may reduce the cost of producing a product while customers are becoming more interested in receiving an ongoing service or measurable outcome.

In these cases, efficiency alone may not be sufficient.

Deloitte’s work on business model innovation argues that extracting further marginal improvement from an existing model may not create enough resilience or growth. Companies may need to reconsider the broader system through which they serve customers and generate revenue.

This does not mean abandoning everything that made the company successful.

Business model evolution often begins with an established strength.

A trusted brand, specialist knowledge, distribution capability, customer relationship or proprietary process can be applied through a new commercial structure.

The objective is to preserve what remains valuable while redesigning what no longer fits.

Customer Value Is Becoming the Starting Point

Traditional business models were frequently organized around what the company produced.

Future models are increasingly being designed around the outcome the customer is trying to achieve.

This shift sounds straightforward, but it can significantly change the organization.

A product-focused company may primarily measure units sold. A customer-focused business may also consider usage, retention, service requirements and the complete experience surrounding the purchase.

This can lead to propositions such as:

product-and-service bundles;

subscriptions;

managed services;

outcome-based contracts;

digital self-service;

personalized recommendations;

ongoing maintenance; and

advisory support.

McKinsey’s research on customer-centric business models argues that companies can support profitable growth by redesigning end-to-end processes around customer needs and using digital technologies to improve delivery.

Customer centricity should not be confused with providing every possible option.

Excessive customization can add cost and operational complexity without creating sufficient value. The stronger model identifies which customer problems genuinely require differentiation and which services can be standardized.

The market leader of the future will understand not only what customers purchase, but why they purchase it and which outcome determines whether they remain.

Recurring Revenue Is Changing the Economics of Growth

Many companies are exploring recurring-revenue models because they can create more continuous customer relationships and greater revenue visibility.

Instead of relying only on individual transactions, the business may generate income through:

subscriptions;

service agreements;

memberships;

usage-based charges;

maintenance contracts;

licensing; or

long-term managed solutions.

Recurring revenue can improve planning and deepen customer engagement, but it also changes the demands placed on the company.

A transaction-based model may concentrate heavily on acquiring the customer and completing the sale. A recurring model must continually demonstrate value.

Customers can review whether they are using the service, whether the price remains justified and whether competing alternatives appear more attractive.

The company must therefore monitor:

retention;

customer usage;

renewal rates;

service quality;

customer support costs;

lifetime value;

acquisition costs; and

reasons for cancellation.

Recurring revenue should not be treated as a pricing adjustment alone.

It requires an operating model capable of supporting an ongoing relationship.

The strongest recurring models create a clear exchange: customers receive continuous value, while the company gains more dependable revenue and better information about customer needs.

Services Are Becoming More Important Around Products

Products remain central to many industries, but competitive differentiation is increasingly developing through the services surrounding them.

A company may provide implementation, monitoring, maintenance, training, financing, analytics or operational support in addition to the physical or digital product.

This can strengthen customer relationships and create additional revenue streams.

It may also reduce the risk that the core product becomes easy to compare primarily on price.

Service-led evolution often requires new capabilities.

The business may need customer-success teams, remote support, data analysis, service-level agreements and stronger account management. Employees may need to understand customer operations rather than only product specifications.

The financial model also changes.

Product revenue may be recognized at the point of sale, while service revenue develops over time. Management must understand the cost of fulfilling the ongoing commitment and whether the company has sufficient capacity to maintain service quality as the customer base expands.

A product-and-service model can create durable value, but only when both elements are designed as one proposition.

Adding services without changing internal processes can increase complexity rather than strengthen the model.

Platform Models Are Expanding the Boundaries of the Firm

A conventional business creates most of its value through assets and capabilities it owns or controls.

A platform model creates additional value by connecting different participants.

These participants may include:

customers;

suppliers;

service providers;

software developers;

distributors;

specialists; and

complementary businesses.

The platform may facilitate transactions, information exchange, service delivery or collaboration.

Its value can increase as more relevant participants join and the range of interactions expands.

Deloitte explains that platform-enabled ecosystems can provide wider customer reach, access to capabilities and opportunities for additional revenue by bringing multiple participants together on a shared network. (Deloitte Insights)

Platform models can be attractive because they allow growth without the company directly providing every product or service.

However, they require careful design.

The platform owner must establish:

participation rules;

service standards;

data responsibilities;

pricing arrangements;

quality controls;

dispute processes; and

a fair distribution of value.

A platform with many participants but weak trust may fail to create a sustainable advantage.

The strongest platforms solve a coordination problem that would otherwise remain expensive or inconvenient for customers and partners.

Business Ecosystems Are Replacing Self-Contained Models

Few companies possess every capability required to respond to developing customer needs.

Business ecosystems allow organizations to combine complementary expertise, technology, distribution and customer access.

A company may partner with a software provider rather than developing every system internally. It may work with specialist service companies to create a broader proposition or use distribution partnerships to enter an adjacent market more quickly.

Deloitte describes business ecosystems as networks that enable participants to create and serve markets in ways that may exceed the capacity of a single organization. (Deloitte Insights)

Ecosystem participation can support:

faster innovation;

broader services;

shared infrastructure;

lower market-entry costs;

access to specialist capabilities;

flexible capacity; and

additional customer channels.

PwC similarly identifies cross-industry collaboration as an important element of current business model reinvention, particularly where companies can combine data, technology and customer propositions to develop new sources of value. (PwC)

Partnerships do not remove the need for strategy.

Companies must determine which capabilities are truly differentiating and should remain under direct control. They must also understand where external dependence could create operational or customer risk.

Future market leaders may own fewer parts of the value chain, but they will understand the value chain more clearly.

Data Is Becoming Part of the Value Proposition

Data was traditionally treated mainly as an internal management resource.

Companies used it to forecast demand, monitor financial performance and improve operations.

Increasingly, data can become part of the customer proposition itself.

A company may use information to provide:

personalized services;

performance insights;

predictive maintenance;

recommendations;

benchmarking;

automated decisions; or

improved service timing.

The economic value does not come from collecting data alone.

It comes from converting reliable information into a useful customer or operational outcome.

A company may possess large volumes of customer data but struggle to use it because information is fragmented, poorly governed or disconnected from decision-making.

Data-driven business models therefore require:

clear ownership;

suitable permissions;

consistent definitions;

strong security;

dependable quality;

analytical capability; and

responsible use.

The OECD notes that digital technologies and data have the potential to support productivity and growth, although the benefits depend on whether companies possess the skills and organizational conditions required to use them effectively.

Data becomes strategically valuable when it strengthens the proposition, improves efficiency or enables a revenue model that was previously unavailable.

Digitalization Is Making Business Models More Modular

Digital technology allows companies to separate and recombine parts of the value chain more easily.

A service can be delivered through digital channels. A specialist capability can be accessed through an application programming interface. A company can combine its own products with external services within one customer experience.

This modularity supports business model experimentation.

Instead of building every element before launching, the company can assemble a proposition from reusable internal capabilities and selected partners.

It can test customer demand, adjust features and replace weaker components without redesigning the entire business.

The OECD’s research on business dynamics and digitalization finds that digitally intensive sectors tend to display distinct patterns of business dynamism. Its wider research also associates digital adoption with firm-level productivity gains, while emphasizing the importance of complementary capabilities and skills. (OECD)

Digitalization should therefore be considered part of business model design rather than a separate technology programme.

The question is not simply which systems the company should install.

It is which new forms of value creation those systems make possible.

The Operating Model Must Evolve With the Business Model

A new business model cannot succeed if the organization continues operating entirely according to the old one.

A company may introduce a subscription service while rewarding sales teams only for initial transactions. It may launch a digital channel while customer information remains divided among separate departments.

The operating model must support the economic logic of the proposition.

McKinsey describes the operating model as the system through which strategy becomes performance. It includes structure, governance, processes, technology, talent, rewards and the wider ecosystem. (McKinsey & Company)

Business model evolution may therefore require changes to:

decision rights;

performance measures;

employee incentives;

customer ownership;

technology architecture;

financial reporting;

skills;

partnerships; and

resource allocation.

If these elements remain misaligned, the new model may look attractive in strategy presentations while struggling during execution.

The operating model should be designed around how the company expects to create value in the future, not only around how work was divided historically.

Business Model Evolution Requires Strategic Clarity

Not every new model is appropriate for every company.

Subscriptions, platforms and ecosystems may receive considerable attention, but they should not be adopted simply because they appear modern.

A successful model must fit:

the company’s capabilities;

customer behaviour;

the economics of the market;

the level of investment required;

the organization’s risk capacity; and

the competitive position the company wants to build.

Strategy& argues that business model reinvention should begin with a distinctive way to play based on company strengths and market conditions. (Strategy&)

This principle helps prevent unfocused diversification.

A company may see numerous opportunities but lack the resources to pursue all of them. It must decide where it has a credible advantage and which capabilities can support more than one growth opportunity.

Business model evolution should extend strategic coherence rather than weaken it.

Experimentation Is Becoming Part of Corporate Strategy

Business models contain important uncertainties.

Management may not know exactly how customers will respond to a new pricing structure, which partners will participate or how expensive ongoing service delivery will become.

Attempting to resolve every question through research before launch may delay learning.

Leading companies increasingly use controlled experiments.

These may include:

limited customer pilots;

regional launches;

minimum viable propositions;

temporary partnerships;

alternative price tests;

digital prototypes; and

staged investment.

The objective is not to release an incomplete product irresponsibly.

It is to test the assumptions that matter most before committing the full amount of capital and organizational capacity.

McKinsey’s research on innovation-led growth indicates that stronger-performing organizations use innovation both to reinforce their core businesses and to pursue growth beyond them.

Business model experimentation becomes more effective when management defines success and exit conditions in advance.

The company should know which evidence will lead to expansion, modification or withdrawal.

Capital Allocation Must Support More Than the Existing Core

Established businesses tend to attract resources because their financial performance is visible and their operational needs are well understood.

Emerging business models are less certain.

They may initially generate limited revenue and require investment in unfamiliar capabilities. If they are evaluated only through the same measures as mature operations, they may be discontinued before they have had a realistic opportunity to develop.

This does not mean new models should receive unlimited support.

They need a different investment framework.

Management can use:

staged funding;

customer milestones;

unit-economic measures;

capability-development targets;

defined learning objectives;

maximum loss limits; and

formal review dates.

Capital should increase as evidence improves.

This approach protects the core business while creating room for future sources of value.

The market leaders of tomorrow will be those that can fund emerging models without weakening financial discipline.

Simplicity Will Matter as Portfolios Expand

Business model evolution can easily create complexity.

A company may operate transactional, subscription and service-based models simultaneously. It may serve customers directly while also using partners and digital platforms.

This diversity can be valuable, but it increases the risk of overlapping systems, inconsistent pricing and unclear accountability.

Companies need a deliberate architecture for managing multiple models.

They should determine:

which capabilities can be shared;

which customer data should be common;

where separate processes are necessary;

how conflicts between channels will be managed;

which teams own end-to-end outcomes; and

when an older model should be simplified or retired.

Business model evolution should not become permanent accumulation.

The organization must remove products, processes and technologies that no longer justify their complexity.

A company that adds every new model without simplifying the old one may eventually become too expensive and slow to manage.

Trust Will Remain a Defining Advantage

As business models become more connected and data-driven, trust becomes increasingly important.

Customers may depend on companies for continuous services rather than occasional purchases. Partners may share technology, data and customer relationships.

This creates a greater need for reliability and transparency.

Trust can be strengthened through:

clear pricing;

consistent service;

responsible data use;

dependable partner standards;

straightforward contract terms;

effective customer support; and

honest communication.

A recurring or platform model can grow quickly when participants trust the system. It can also weaken quickly if service quality or governance becomes inconsistent.

Future market leaders will not treat trust as a communications activity.

They will design it into the business model.

Measuring Business Model Evolution

Companies need measures that reflect the specific economics of the model.

A useful scorecard may include:

revenue from newer models;

recurring-revenue share;

customer retention;

customer lifetime value;

customer acquisition cost;

service-delivery cost;

platform participation;

partner-generated revenue;

digital-channel adoption;

usage levels;

gross margin;

return on invested capital;

time from concept to customer test; and

percentage of initiatives progressing beyond pilot stage.

Management should avoid measuring new models only by total revenue during their early development.

However, new models must eventually demonstrate credible economics.

Experimentation without a path toward sustainable value is not reinvention. It is prolonged uncertainty.

How Companies Can Evolve Their Business Models

Start with an unresolved customer need

Identify where customers experience friction, unnecessary cost or incomplete outcomes.

Examine the current profit formula

Understand which products, customers and channels genuinely create economic value.

Identify transferable capabilities

Determine which trusted assets, relationships and expertise can support a new model.

Test alternative revenue structures

Evaluate whether subscriptions, services, usage-based pricing or partnerships improve customer and company economics.

Use controlled experimentation

Pilot the most important assumptions before committing to full-scale implementation.

Align the operating model

Update roles, incentives, technology and processes to support the new value proposition.

Build ecosystem governance

Define responsibilities, data arrangements and service standards with partners.

Allocate capital in stages

Increase investment as customer, operational and financial evidence becomes stronger.

Simplify the portfolio

Retire outdated products, systems and processes where their complexity no longer creates sufficient value.

Measure long-term economics

Track retention, lifetime value, margin and return on capital alongside initial growth.

Conclusion

The business model evolution shaping tomorrow’s market leaders is not based on one universal formula.

Some companies will build recurring-revenue propositions. Others will combine products with services, create platforms or work through broader business ecosystems.

What these models share is a stronger focus on continuing customer value, adaptable capabilities and more flexible ways of generating revenue.

Future leadership will depend less on defending a fixed model and more on understanding which elements of that model should evolve.

Companies must remain clear about their strategic strengths. They need to know which customer relationships, capabilities and assets distinguish them.

At the same time, they must be willing to reconsider how those strengths are delivered and commercialized.

This requires more than innovation teams and digital tools.

The operating model, capital-allocation process, incentives and workforce capabilities must support the new proposition. Otherwise, the organization will attempt to build tomorrow’s growth through yesterday’s structures.

Business model evolution also requires discipline.

Not every pilot should be scaled, and not every partnership will create durable value. Companies need clear evidence, staged investment and the ability to stop weaker initiatives.

The strongest organizations will combine imagination with financial accountability.

They will test new models before existing sources of success become constraints. They will use technology and ecosystems to expand what they can offer without assuming that every capability must be owned internally.

Above all, they will understand that market leadership is not defined only by the products a company currently sells.

It is defined by the system the company builds to keep creating value as customer needs and commercial possibilities evolve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is business model evolution?

Business model evolution is the process of changing how a company creates, delivers and captures value as customer needs, technologies and commercial opportunities develop.

How is business model evolution different from operational improvement?

Operational improvement makes an existing model more efficient. Business model evolution changes the underlying customer proposition, revenue structure or method of delivery.

Why are recurring-revenue models becoming popular?

They can increase revenue visibility and deepen customer relationships, although they require strong retention, service quality and continuing customer value.

What is a platform business model?

A platform model creates value by connecting different groups, such as customers, suppliers or service providers, and facilitating interactions between them.

What is a business ecosystem?

A business ecosystem is a network of organizations that combine complementary capabilities to create and deliver value that may be difficult for one company to provide alone.

How does data support new business models?

Data can enable personalization, predictive services, recommendations, automation and new customer insights when it is reliable and responsibly governed.

Why must the operating model change?

New business models often require different decision rights, incentives, processes, technology and customer ownership structures.

How should companies fund emerging business models?

They can use staged investment, releasing additional capital as customer demand, operational feasibility and financial evidence improve.

What are the main risks of business model evolution?

Common risks include weak customer demand, poor unit economics, unclear partner responsibilities, excessive complexity and failure to align the operating model.

How should business model success be measured?

Relevant measures include recurring revenue, retention, customer lifetime value, margin, adoption, partner contribution and return on invested capital.

References

PwC – A New Imperative for Business Model Reinvention

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/business-model-reinvention/new-imperative-reinvention.html PwC – Make Business Model Reinvention Real

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/c-suite-insights/make-business-model-reinvention-real.html PwC – Business Model Reinvention Insights

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/business-model-reinvention.html PwC – Reinvention Services

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/services/business-model-reinvention.html Strategy& – Business Model Reinvention

https://www.strategyand.pwc.com/m1/en/industries/technology/business-model-reinvention.html Strategy& – Reinvention

https://www.strategyand.pwc.com/ch/en/solutions/business-model-reinvention.html McKinsey & Company – What Is an Operating Model and Why Does It Matter?

https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/mckinsey-explainers/what-is-an-operating-model McKinsey & Company – A New Operating Model for a New World

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/people-and-organizational-performance/our-insights/a-new-operating-model-for-a-new-world McKinsey & Company – True Customer Centricity: An Operating Model for Competitive Advantage

https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/industrials/our-insights/true-customer-centricity-an-operating-model-for-competitive-advantage McKinsey & Company – How Top Performers Use Innovation to Grow Within and Beyond the Core

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/how-top-performers-use-innovation-to-grow-within-and-beyond-the-core Deloitte – Business Model Innovation and Resiliency

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/services/consulting/articles/business-model-innovation-and-resiliency.html Deloitte Insights – Business Ecosystem Strategy

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/manufacturing-industrial-products/industry-4-0/business-ecosystem-strategy.html Deloitte Insights – Optimizing Digital Ecosystems to Create More Value

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/digital-transformation/optimizing-digital-ecosystems.html Deloitte Insights – Platform-Enabled Business Ecosystems

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/health-care/transformed-health-care-ecosystems.html OECD – Business Dynamics and Digitalisation

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/business-dynamics-and-digitalisation_6e0b011a-en.html OECD – Digitalisation and Productivity: Firm-Level Evidence

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/digitalisation-and-productivity-in-search-of-the-holy-grail-firm-level-empirical-evidence-from-eu-countries_5080f4b6-en.html OECD – Productivity and Business Dynamism

https://www.oecd.org/en/topics/productivity-and-business-dynamism.html OECD – Going Digital Toolkit: Productivity

https://goingdigital.oecd.org/en/theme/3

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