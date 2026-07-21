Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

International relocation decisions are becoming increasingly complex. For internationally mobile professionals, entrepreneurs, retirees and investors, choosing where to live is no longer determined solely by climate, property prices or lifestyle. Tax residency, cross-border reporting, investment str…

International relocation decisions are becoming increasingly complex. For internationally mobile professionals, entrepreneurs, retirees and investors, choosing where to live is no longer determined solely by climate, property prices or lifestyle. Tax residency, cross-border reporting, investment structures, pension treatment and economic stability are also playing a greater role.

Türkiye has increasingly entered this discussion as individuals reassess established relocation destinations and consider a wider range of jurisdictions. Its large domestic economy, geographic position, transport links and established property market create a different proposition from smaller destinations traditionally associated with international tax planning.

However, Türkiye should not be presented simply as a new low-tax alternative to Portugal, Italy, Greece or the United Arab Emirates. Its tax system, residency requirements and economic conditions require careful assessment, and the potential outcome will vary considerably according to an individual’s income sources, assets, family circumstances and length of residence.

International Tax Planning Is Becoming More Complex

Governments worldwide continue to adjust personal and corporate tax systems in response to fiscal pressures, investment needs and wider economic change. The OECD’s Tax Policy Reforms 2025 report documents tax measures introduced or announced across dozens of jurisdictions, illustrating how frequently international tax environments are changing. (OECD)

At the same time, international tax cooperation has increased. Greater information exchange, enhanced transparency and measures addressing cross-border tax avoidance mean that relocation is no longer simply a matter of selecting the jurisdiction with the lowest headline rate.

Professional guides published by EY, PwC and KPMG regularly emphasise the importance of reviewing tax residence, domicile, double taxation agreements, social security, property ownership, investment income and succession planning before relocating. PwC’s Worldwide Tax Summaries, for example, provides regularly updated tax information covering more than 145 jurisdictions, reflecting the number of variables involved in cross-border financial planning. (PwC Tax Summaries)

For individuals with pensions, dividends, rental income, companies or investments in several countries, the interaction between different systems can be more significant than any single tax rate.

Understanding Tax Residence in Türkiye

Tax residence is one of the first issues that prospective residents must examine.

PwC’s Türkiye tax summary states that individuals whose legal residence is in Türkiye, or who intend to settle there, may be treated as resident taxpayers. Foreign nationals who remain in the country for more than six months in a calendar year are also generally treated as tax residents, subject to specific exceptions for temporary assignments and certain other circumstances. (PwC Tax Summaries)

The distinction matters because Türkiye generally taxes residents on worldwide income, while non-residents are ordinarily taxed only on income arising from Turkish sources. Recent rules also include a foreign-income exemption regime for certain qualifying individuals, but eligibility and application depend on the relevant legislation and personal circumstances. (PwC Tax Summaries)

These provisions mean that relocating can affect the treatment of:

employment and consultancy income;

pensions and retirement withdrawals;

dividends and investment returns;

overseas rental income;

capital gains;

business profits; and

property and inheritance planning.

The existence of a tax treaty between two countries does not necessarily remove every tax obligation. Double taxation agreements typically determine which jurisdiction has taxing rights and whether credits or exemptions are available, but they must be applied to the individual’s specific situation.

For British nationals, this makes coordinated UK and Turkish advice essential before residence changes occur.

Why Planning Before the Move Matters

International tax planning is generally most effective before tax residence changes.

Selling investments, drawing pension benefits, transferring assets or restructuring company ownership after becoming resident in a new jurisdiction can produce a different outcome from carrying out the same transaction beforehand. The location from which a company is managed may also affect its tax position, particularly when a director or controlling shareholder begins making strategic decisions from another country.

Relocation planning should therefore examine the sequence of events rather than focusing only on the eventual destination.

The review may need to cover:

the date on which residence is expected to change;

the location and tax treatment of existing investments;

pension access and retirement income;

property purchases and disposals;

company management and permanent-establishment risk;

banking and reporting obligations;

estate and succession planning; and

the availability of treaty relief.

This is not unique to Türkiye. It is a central consideration in almost every cross-border relocation.

Economic Conditions Remain Part of the Assessment

Tax treatment is only one component of a sustainable relocation decision. Economic stability, inflation, currency movements, access to financial services and the reliability of the regulatory environment can all affect the long-term outcome.

Türkiye is one of the world’s larger economies and a member of both the OECD and G20. The World Bank describes the country as an upper-middle-income economy with a significant domestic market and notes its long-term record of economic growth. (World Bank)

Nevertheless, the macroeconomic environment remains challenging. The IMF’s 2025 Article IV consultation reported progress in fiscal consolidation and disinflation, while also noting that inflation remained elevated and that the policy outlook continued to involve risks and costs. (IMF)

The OECD has similarly argued that Türkiye should maintain prudent monetary and fiscal policies while pursuing structural reforms to support sustainable growth. (OECD)

The World Bank has also highlighted the continuing importance of disinflation and fiscal discipline, while forecasting moderate economic growth. (The World Bank Docs)

For prospective residents, these conditions matter because inflation and exchange-rate movements can influence:

the local purchasing power of foreign income;

the value of property and investments;

the cost of imported goods and services;

business operating expenses; and

the real value of savings held in local currency.

A jurisdiction may offer certain tax or lifestyle advantages while still presenting economic risks that need to be managed.

Türkiye’s Broader Appeal

Türkiye’s relevance to internationally mobile individuals extends beyond taxation.

Its position between Europe, Asia and the Middle East supports extensive commercial and transport connections. Istanbul remains an important business, finance and cultural centre, while coastal regions continue to attract international residents and property buyers.

For entrepreneurs and globally active families, a large domestic market may offer opportunities that smaller relocation destinations cannot provide. For retirees, the appeal may lie in climate, lifestyle, private healthcare and the relative cost of some goods and services.

These factors can make Türkiye worthy of consideration, but they should not be interpreted as evidence that it is suitable for every internationally mobile individual.

The appropriate decision will depend on whether the person intends to:

work locally or remotely;

manage an overseas company;

receive foreign pension income;

maintain investments abroad;

purchase Turkish property;

apply for long-term residence or citizenship; or

divide their time between several countries.

Each scenario can create a different tax and regulatory outcome.

Comparing Türkiye With Established Relocation Destinations

Portugal, Italy, Greece and the United Arab Emirates have each developed distinctive positions in the international relocation market. Some have offered preferential regimes for new residents, while others have relied on low or minimal personal taxation, lifestyle, property markets or access to regional business opportunities.

Türkiye’s proposition is different. It combines a large domestic economy and established urban centres with evolving tax and residency rules. This may appeal to some individuals, but direct comparisons based only on headline tax rates can be misleading.

A meaningful comparison should examine:

the scope of worldwide-income taxation;

the duration and conditions of any exemption;

wealth, inheritance and property taxes;

treatment of pensions and investment income;

residence and citizenship requirements;

double taxation agreements;

reporting obligations;

economic and currency risk; and

the predictability of future policy.

OECD research shows that tax policy reform is continuous across many jurisdictions. A regime that appears attractive today may be amended, restricted or withdrawn later, making regulatory stability and long-term planning particularly important. (OECD)

Who May Consider Türkiye?

Türkiye may attract attention from several groups:

Internationally mobile professionals may value its transport links and ability to work across European, Middle Eastern and Asian markets.

Entrepreneurs and business owners may be interested in the scale of the domestic economy, although they must assess company residence, management and permanent-establishment issues carefully.

Retirees may consider lifestyle, property and healthcare alongside the treatment of pension and investment income.

Families with international assets may evaluate Türkiye as part of a broader wealth, succession and residence strategy.

Yet no group should assume that relocation automatically produces a tax advantage. The outcome depends on where income arises, how long the person remains in the country, which treaties apply and how assets are structured.

A More Balanced View of the Opportunity

Türkiye deserves a place in the wider conversation about international mobility, but describing its changing tax environment as a guaranteed wealth-preservation opportunity would overstate the position.

The country offers scale, connectivity and lifestyle advantages, while recent fiscal and economic reforms have attracted renewed international attention. At the same time, elevated inflation, currency exposure, worldwide-income taxation for residents and evolving regulation require detailed analysis. (IMF)

The strongest relocation decisions are therefore likely to be those based on a complete assessment rather than a single tax incentive.

Before moving, individuals should review:

current tax rules in both the departure and destination countries;

treaty residence and potential dual-residence issues;

financial and corporate structures;

pension and investment timing;

reporting and compliance requirements; and

the economic risks associated with holding assets or receiving income in different currencies.

Türkiye may be suitable for some internationally mobile Britons and other foreign nationals, but it should be evaluated as one option within a broader financial, legal and lifestyle strategy.

International relocation decisions involve tax, legal, financial and lifestyle considerations that extend well beyond the choice of destination. Readers seeking additional background on the practical aspects of relocating may find the Advice for Expats guide to moving to Türkiye from the UK a useful supplementary resource alongside professional tax and legal advice.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for general information only and does not constitute tax, legal, investment or relocation advice. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change. Anyone considering relocation should obtain advice from appropriately qualified professionals in all relevant jurisdictions.

Advertisement