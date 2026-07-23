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The Future of Business Disbursements: How Companies Are Using Virtual Prepaid Cards at Scale

Businesses are making a growing number of payments outside traditional payroll. The rise of the gig economy, customer incentives, research participation, affiliate programs and distributed workforces means finance teams now manage thousands of low-value, high-volume payouts that bank transfers and m…

Businesses are making a growing number of payments outside traditional payroll. The rise of the gig economy, customer incentives, research participation, affiliate programs and distributed workforces means finance teams now manage thousands of low-value, high-volume payouts that bank transfers and manual processes were never designed to handle. At the same time, virtual card adoption is accelerating. Juniper Research forecasts global virtual card transaction value will grow from $5.2 trillion in 2025 to $17.4 trillion by 2029, driven largely by business-to-business payments and procurement. Virtual prepaid cards are one part of that shift. Delivered digitally and preloaded with a fixed value, they allow businesses to distribute funds in minutes without collecting recipients’ bank details. This guide explains where virtual prepaid cards fit, when they make sense and why businesses are increasingly adopting them.

Industry research reflects this broader transformation in business payments. Deloitte has observed that finance functions are increasingly automating routine payment workflows as part of wider digital finance initiatives, while Mastercard has highlighted growing enterprise adoption of virtual cards to improve spend control, reconciliation and payment security. Together, these trends point to a broader shift toward programmable, data-driven payment infrastructure.

The expanding scope of the finance department

For decades, finance teams mainly handled payroll, supplier invoices and tax payments. Today, they’re also responsible for research incentives, customer rewards, employee reimbursements, contractor payments and marketplace disbursements. The challenge isn’t that payments have become larger, but that there are far more of them. Consider a software company launching a product; it might pay hundreds of UX research participants, reward customers who complete surveys, reimburse employees attending conferences and compensate freelance designers contributing to the launch. None of these payments belong in payroll, yet each still requires approval, reporting and an audit trail. Manual processes work well for dozens of recipients, but they quickly become difficult to manage at scale.

Why virtual prepaid cards are gaining traction

Virtual prepaid cards sit somewhere between a bank transfer and a retailer gift card. They’re issued digitally, loaded with a fixed value and can generally be used wherever the underlying payment network is accepted, subject to the issuer’s terms. Unlike bank transfers, they don’t require recipients’ banking information. Unlike retailer gift cards, they aren’t tied to a single merchant. For finance teams, the appeal lies in control. Virtual prepaid cards can carry predefined spending limits, expiry dates and, in some cases, merchant restrictions, helping businesses control budgets while simplifying reconciliation through individual transaction records. Instead of tracing payments through spreadsheets, finance teams can match each transaction to a project, campaign or cost centre. This is explored further in the Global Banking and Finance piece on how virtual cards simplify business payments.

The shift to automated payouts

Many providers have gone further by integrating virtual prepaid cards into wider business workflows using automation platforms such as Zapier and APIs, enabling programmable business payments. An API (application programming interface) allows software systems to communicate directly, enabling an HR platform, CRM or survey tool to trigger a payment automatically when predefined conditions are met.

Among providers in this space, companies such as Giftogram offer virtual prepaid cards, APIs and reporting tools designed to support automated business disbursement programmes. These platforms help organisations automate high-volume payout programmes while maintaining central oversight, reporting and spend controls.

Finance teams spend less time processing transactions, operations teams handle fewer support requests, and recipients receive approved funds almost immediately. As more organizations move away from manual payout processes, adoption of these platforms is accelerating. Juniper Research expects B2B payments to account for around 83% of virtual card transaction value by 2029, reflecting growing demand for programmable payments, tighter spend controls and better visibility across finance operations.

Replacing reimbursement with controlled spending

One of the biggest operational shifts is moving away from reimbursement altogether.

Under the traditional model, employees or participants spend their own money, submit receipts, wait for approval and are reimbursed later. The process is familiar but administrative, particularly across hundreds of claims. Many organizations are now shifting to a pre-funded model by issuing a virtual prepaid card loaded with an approved amount before spending takes place. Finance controls spending upfront, employees avoid paying out of pocket and reconciliation becomes much simpler because transactions are managed from the outset rather than reconstructed afterwards.

The future of business disbursements

Business payments are becoming increasingly event-driven. Rather than finance deciding when each payment should be processed, systems can now trigger payouts automatically when predefined business events occur. Virtual prepaid cards are one part of that broader shift towards programmable finance, helping organizations automate high-volume payments with greater speed, visibility and control. The question is no longer whether digital disbursements are possible, but how much manual administration still makes business sense. As finance teams automate routine payouts, their role shifts from processing individual payments to designing the workflows that trigger them.

Looking ahead, the evolution of business disbursements forms part of a broader transformation in digital finance. As embedded finance capabilities become more widely integrated into enterprise platforms, organisations are increasingly combining treasury automation, programmable payments and digital finance tools to improve operational resilience, financial visibility and governance. Payment modernisation is no longer focused solely on faster transactions; it is also enabling finance teams to build more connected, scalable and data-driven payment ecosystems that can adapt to changing business requirements.

Frequently asked questions

How can businesses send corporate gift cards and virtual prepaid cards in bulk?

Giftogram lets businesses send corporate gift cards and virtual prepaid cards in bulk, delivering thousands in a single campaign through a CSV upload or its public API. Bulk issuance like this is how most organizations distribute large volumes of rewards, incentives, and payments at once.

Can corporate gift cards and virtual prepaid cards be automated?

Yes, rewards platforms automate corporate gift cards and virtual prepaid cards through a public API and no-code integrations, including Zapier, triggering delivery when a business event occurs, such as completing a survey, approving an expense, or reaching an employee milestone.

Can businesses issue corporate gift cards and prepaid cards internationally?

Yes, many leading providers issue corporate gift cards and prepaid cards internationally across a global catalog of reward options, though supported countries, currencies, and payment-network availability vary by program.

How quickly do recipients receive a virtual prepaid card or digital gift card?

Recipients usually receive a virtual prepaid card or digital gift card within minutes, because delivery is entirely digital. Exact timing can vary by provider.

What's the difference between a virtual prepaid card and a digital gift card?

A virtual prepaid card generally works anywhere its payment network (such as Visa® or Mastercard®) is accepted, subject to the issuer's terms. A digital gift card is usually limited to a single retailer or a curated catalog of brands.

Are there platforms that support large-scale virtual prepaid card programmes?

Yes. A number of providers offer platforms that support large-scale virtual prepaid card and digital reward programmes. For example, Giftogram provides virtual prepaid cards, API integrations and reporting tools designed to help organisations automate high-volume business disbursements. Businesses should evaluate providers based on their operational requirements, geographic coverage, security features and integration capabilities.

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