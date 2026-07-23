Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

The Next Era of Corporate Growth Will Be Built on Adaptability

For much of modern business history, corporate growth followed a relatively predictable pattern.

For much of modern business history, corporate growth followed a relatively predictable pattern.

Companies expanded production, entered additional markets, hired more employees, opened new locations and invested in larger distribution networks. Success was frequently measured through scale: more customers, more assets and higher revenue.

These foundations remain relevant, but the next era of corporate growth is likely to depend on something less visible.

It will depend on adaptability.

Corporate adaptability is the ability to adjust a company’s strategy, resources, operating model and capabilities as new evidence emerges. It enables an organization to respond to changing customer expectations, technological possibilities and commercial conditions without losing its long-term direction.

Adaptability is not the same as reacting to every new development.

Constantly changing priorities can weaken execution and create uncertainty. A genuinely adaptable company combines stable strategic principles with flexible methods. It understands what should remain consistent and what must evolve.

This distinction is becoming increasingly important because the assumptions supporting a growth plan may change before the plan is fully implemented.

A new market may develop more slowly than forecast. A technology may mature faster than expected. Customer demand may move toward a different service model, while a previously attractive product may become unnecessarily expensive to maintain.

Businesses built entirely around fixed plans can struggle under these conditions.

The organizations most capable of growth will be those that can learn, reallocate resources and modify their operating models while preserving customer trust and financial discipline.

PwC describes adaptability and business model reinvention as increasingly central to sustaining growth and long-term relevance. Its work argues that companies need to reconsider how they create, deliver and capture value as industry boundaries and customer requirements evolve. (PwC)

The next era of growth will therefore not be defined only by how much companies invest.

It will be defined by how effectively they can redirect those investments when circumstances change.

Adaptability Is Becoming a Permanent Growth Capability

Companies have always needed to respond to change.

Historically, however, many organizations treated adaptation as a temporary exercise. A transformation programme would be launched in response to a major shift, after which the business was expected to return to a more stable operating pattern.

That approach is becoming less effective.

Customer expectations, digital capabilities and commercial models continue to develop. By the time one transformation is complete, the assumptions supporting it may already need to be reviewed.

Adaptability must therefore become part of everyday management rather than an occasional corporate project.

An adaptable company builds regular mechanisms for:

reviewing strategic assumptions;

gathering customer evidence;

testing new ideas;

reallocating capital;

developing employee capabilities;

updating operating processes; and

stopping activities that no longer create sufficient value.

Deloitte describes the adaptable organization as one capable of aligning continuously with customer needs and pursuing market opportunities as they emerge. This represents a fundamental shift from management systems designed primarily for stable and predictable conditions. (Deloitte)

The ability to adapt repeatedly is more valuable than completing one successful transformation.

It becomes an enduring organizational capability.

Growth Plans Must Be Designed Around Learning

Conventional strategic plans often attempt to establish a detailed route from the current position to a future target.

Long-term direction remains necessary, but detailed plans can create false confidence when they are based on assumptions that have not yet been tested.

Adaptable businesses treat strategy as a process of disciplined learning.

They establish a clear ambition but divide the route toward that ambition into stages. Each stage provides information that can improve the next decision.

This may involve:

piloting a proposition before a national launch;

testing demand in one customer segment;

funding new capabilities against milestones;

comparing different distribution models;

reviewing customer economics regularly; and

scaling investment only when evidence strengthens.

The company does not need perfect foresight.

It needs the ability to learn at a lower cost than competitors.

This approach is particularly valuable when entering unfamiliar markets or introducing new business models. Management may possess a strong hypothesis, but customer behaviour and operational requirements may differ from expectations.

A staged approach allows the company to adapt before the financial commitment becomes difficult to reverse.

Adaptability therefore changes the meaning of strategic confidence.

The strongest strategy is not always the one that assumes its original forecast will be correct. It may be the one that establishes how the organization will respond when reality differs from that forecast.

The Operating Model Must Be Able to Move

A growth strategy can be ambitious while the operating model remains rigid.

The operating model includes the structures, governance, processes, technology, capabilities and behaviours through which the company delivers its strategy. If these elements cannot adapt, new opportunities may become trapped in slow approval routes and fragmented responsibilities.

McKinsey’s work on operating-model design emphasizes that the model must function as an interconnected system. Its research identifies purpose, the value agenda, structure, governance, processes, technology, talent and rewards among the elements that need to reinforce one another. (McKinsey & Company)

An adaptable operating model generally provides:

clear strategic priorities;

visible decision ownership;

cross-functional coordination;

common performance information;

flexible access to specialist skills;

scalable technology;

proportionate governance; and

the ability to move resources between priorities.

This does not require frequent organizational restructuring.

Constant changes to reporting lines can consume management attention without improving customer or financial outcomes.

The stronger approach is to build flexibility into how work is organized.

Teams may form around customer journeys, products or strategic opportunities while drawing upon stable specialist functions. Decision rights can be adjusted according to the scale and risk of the work.

The operating model becomes a platform for adaptation rather than a structure that must be rebuilt whenever the strategy develops.

Capital Allocation Will Determine Which Companies Adapt

A company cannot adapt if its financial resources remain permanently attached to yesterday’s priorities.

Traditional budgeting processes frequently allocate most capital according to existing business structures. Established divisions receive resources because they received them previously, while emerging opportunities compete for a relatively small amount of discretionary investment.

This can preserve continuity, but it may also prevent the company from responding to changing commercial evidence.

Adaptable capital allocation requires management to review:

whether the original investment assumptions remain valid;

whether customer demand is strengthening or weakening;

whether the expected financial return has changed;

which capabilities deserve additional funding;

which initiatives should be paused; and

where capital can be released from lower-value activities.

Investment can also be staged.

An early concept may receive limited funding to establish technical feasibility or customer interest. Larger commitments follow only when evidence justifies them.

This reduces the risk of treating every strategic proposal as a fixed multi-year obligation.

Flexible allocation does not mean continuously changing budgets without discipline. Core operations require reliable resources, and larger investments need clear oversight.

The objective is to create enough movement within the financial model for capital to follow value.

Corporate adaptability becomes meaningful when strategic changes can be supported by actual changes in funding.

Adaptable Businesses Know When to Stop

Growth is often associated with launching initiatives.

Less attention is given to stopping them.

Organizations frequently continue investing in a product, system or market because money has already been spent. Managers may be reluctant to close an initiative that they originally sponsored, while internal reporting focuses on activity rather than whether the investment case remains credible.

This creates resource congestion.

Capital, employees and management attention remain committed to weak activities, leaving less capacity for stronger opportunities.

Adaptable companies establish clear review points before major initiatives begin.

They define:

the evidence expected by each stage;

the financial or customer milestones required;

the assumptions that could invalidate the plan;

the person responsible for continuation decisions; and

the conditions under which investment will stop.

Closing an initiative should not automatically be interpreted as failure.

A well-designed experiment can create valuable information even if the company decides not to proceed. The failure would be continuing to invest after the evidence no longer supports the opportunity.

The ability to stop creates space for future growth.

Business Model Adaptability Will Matter More Than Incremental Expansion

Some companies can achieve their next stage of growth by improving existing products and entering additional markets.

Others may need to reconsider the business model itself.

A business model defines how a company creates value for customers, delivers that value and generates financial returns. It can become less effective when customer preferences, distribution channels or technologies evolve.

PwC defines business model reinvention as a fundamental change in how a company makes money, serves customers or delivers products and services. (PwC)

Business model adaptation could involve:

moving from one-time purchases to recurring services;

combining physical and digital channels;

providing outcomes rather than individual products;

creating a platform connecting multiple participants;

using partnerships to provide complementary capabilities;

redesigning the ownership or use of assets; or

introducing new services around established expertise.

This does not mean every company should abandon its current model.

Reinvention should be guided by customer value and commercial evidence rather than novelty.

The most successful organizations may preserve much of what they already do well while changing how those capabilities reach customers or generate revenue.

Adaptability allows the company to evolve before the existing model becomes a constraint on growth.

Customer Evidence Must Move Faster Through the Organization

Customer responsiveness is central to adaptable growth.

Companies often possess substantial customer information, including feedback, purchasing behaviour, service requests and product usage. The challenge is turning that information into coordinated action.

Evidence may remain within individual functions.

Customer service identifies a recurring problem, but product teams have different priorities. Sales employees notice a new demand pattern, but the information is not connected to investment decisions.

Adaptable organizations create shorter links between customer evidence and operational change.

They may establish:

end-to-end ownership of customer journeys;

cross-functional product teams;

common customer metrics;

regular feedback reviews;

clear routes for escalating recurring issues; and

authority to test improvements quickly.

Deloitte’s research on organizational agility notes that high-performing companies are more likely to involve customers in product development. Its product-based operating-model approach places customer understanding at the centre of ownership and decision-making. (Deloitte Insights)

The purpose is not to respond to every individual preference.

It is to identify meaningful patterns earlier and adjust before competitors do.

Customer evidence becomes a strategic asset only when the company can act upon it.

Workforce Adaptability Is Becoming a Growth Constraint

Growth plans depend on capabilities.

A company may identify an attractive opportunity and possess sufficient financial resources, yet still lack the people and skills required to execute it.

This makes workforce adaptability central to corporate growth.

An adaptable workforce can move between priorities, develop new capabilities and apply existing knowledge in different settings. It is supported by systems that make skills visible and allow managers to deploy talent beyond conventional departmental boundaries.

McKinsey argues that leaders need to strengthen their own capacity for change while helping employees build resilience and adaptability. This includes supporting learning, maintaining energy and creating an environment in which people can respond effectively to changing requirements. (McKinsey & Company)

The OECD’s Skills Outlook 2025 similarly notes that rapid transformations are giving individuals, businesses and institutions less time to adapt. It highlights access to relevant skills development as an important factor in whether companies can benefit from changing technologies and business conditions. (OECD)

Workforce adaptability may involve:

continuous skills development;

internal mobility;

cross-functional assignments;

succession planning;

broader management capabilities;

access to external specialists;

clearer skills data; and

roles designed around outcomes rather than rigid task lists.

Hiring remains important, but recruitment alone cannot solve every capability gap.

Businesses need a system through which knowledge and skills can evolve as the growth strategy changes.

Technology Must Reduce the Cost of Future Change

Technology investment is frequently justified through efficiency.

Its strategic value may increasingly depend on adaptability.

A highly customized system may support current processes effectively but make future changes expensive and slow. Customer data may be trapped in separate applications, while teams rely on manual workarounds to connect information.

Adaptable technology foundations are designed to make the next change easier.

They may include:

scalable cloud infrastructure;

modular applications;

shared data standards;

application programming interfaces;

reusable digital components;

automated testing;

strong access controls; and

clear technology ownership.

These features allow companies to update services and integrate new capabilities without repeatedly rebuilding the entire technology environment.

Technology also strengthens adaptability by improving information.

Reliable operational and customer data helps leaders identify changes earlier. Automation can release employee capacity for problem-solving and customer work.

However, technology does not create adaptability on its own.

If decision-making remains slow and processes are unclear, digital tools may automate existing rigidity.

Technology must be introduced alongside changes to responsibilities, workflows and performance measures.

The objective is not simply a more advanced technology portfolio.

It is an organization with a lower cost of learning and change.

Resilience Provides the Capacity to Adapt

Adaptability and resilience are closely connected.

Adaptability allows an organization to change. Resilience gives it the financial, operational and organizational strength to continue functioning while that change occurs.

A company may recognize the need to adjust its strategy but lack sufficient liquidity or management capacity to act. Another may possess strong financial reserves but remain unwilling to reconsider an outdated operating model.

Sustainable growth requires both capabilities.

Deloitte describes resilient growth as being supported by a long-term business model capable of flexing in response to changing customer needs. (Deloitte)

McKinsey’s research on organizational resilience similarly emphasizes empowered teams, honest feedback and management systems that allow employees to respond to new and imperfect information. (McKinsey & Company)

Growth-oriented resilience can include:

suitable liquidity;

flexible cost structures;

alternative suppliers;

dependable technology;

workforce cross-training;

realistic scenario planning; and

clear operational dependencies.

These capabilities provide options.

They give the company enough headroom to adjust rather than being forced into short-term decisions by immediate financial or operational pressure.

Adaptability Can Strengthen Productivity

Adaptability is sometimes associated with experimentation, which may appear less efficient than standardized execution.

In practice, adaptability and productivity can reinforce one another.

An adaptable business regularly examines how work is performed. It identifies delays, removes duplicated activities and redirects employees toward higher-value tasks.

Productivity improves when organizations can change processes rather than accepting inefficiency as permanent.

The OECD identifies productivity and business dynamism as important drivers of economic growth. Its research also examines how the expansion, contraction, entry and exit of firms contribute to the reallocation of resources across economies. (OECD)

Within a company, a similar principle applies.

Resources should be capable of moving from activities with weakening returns toward those with stronger potential. Processes should evolve as technology and customer needs develop.

Adaptability therefore supports productivity by preventing resources from remaining trapped in outdated ways of working.

Partnerships Can Expand Strategic Options

Adaptable growth does not require a business to own every capability.

Partnerships can help companies enter adjacent markets, access specialist technology and increase capacity without building every component internally.

A partnership may provide:

additional distribution;

specialist expertise;

complementary services;

shared infrastructure;

market knowledge;

flexible capacity; or

faster technology access.

This can lower the cost and time required to test a new opportunity.

Partnerships also preserve optionality. A company can explore an emerging area before deciding whether it needs to develop the capability internally.

However, partnership-based adaptability requires clear governance.

Organizations should define customer ownership, data responsibilities, service standards, financial arrangements and exit conditions.

An ecosystem that is poorly governed may increase dependencies and make change more difficult.

The strongest partnerships expand the company’s strategic choices without obscuring accountability.

Leaders Must Create Confidence Without Pretending to Have Certainty

Adaptability places new demands on leadership.

Employees need a clear sense of direction, but leaders may not possess complete answers about how the company will reach its objectives.

Attempting to project certainty can create problems if evidence later requires a change. Employees may interpret the adjustment as inconsistency rather than learning.

Adaptable leadership communicates:

what the company is trying to achieve;

which principles will guide decisions;

what is currently known;

which assumptions remain uncertain;

how evidence will be gathered; and

how future decisions will be made.

This approach creates clarity without pretending that forecasts are infallible.

Leaders must also make it safe for employees to raise difficult information.

An organization cannot adapt if emerging problems are hidden until they become impossible to ignore. Honest feedback, constructive challenge and early escalation improve the quality of strategic learning.

Adaptable leadership therefore combines conviction about purpose with openness about methods.

Measuring Corporate Adaptability

No single metric can establish whether a company is adaptable.

A practical scorecard may include:

decision turnaround time;

speed of capital reallocation;

time from idea to customer test;

percentage of investments funded in stages;

product-development cycle time;

customer-feedback response time;

employee mobility between priorities;

time required to update important systems;

proportion of revenue from newer offerings;

number of low-value initiatives stopped;

skills-development participation;

process-improvement speed; and

financial headroom under alternative scenarios.

These indicators should be assessed alongside profitability, cash flow, customer retention and return on invested capital.

Adaptability is valuable when it produces stronger commercial outcomes.

Constant organizational change without measurable value is not adaptability. It is instability.

How Businesses Can Build Adaptability Into Growth

Establish a clear strategic core

Companies should define their purpose, value proposition, priority customers and acceptable boundaries for risk.

Convert forecasts into assumptions

Major plans should identify which assumptions require testing and what evidence would lead management to change course.

Use staged investment

Capital should be released progressively as customer and operational evidence improves.

Review resource allocation regularly

Budgets, talent and management attention should move toward activities with stronger strategic and financial potential.

Modernize the operating model

Decision rights, governance and cross-functional ownership should support timely execution.

Develop workforce capabilities

Employees need access to learning, internal mobility and broader commercial experience.

Build adaptable technology foundations

Shared data, modular systems and scalable infrastructure should reduce the cost of future change.

Strengthen resilience

Liquidity, operational continuity and alternative capacity provide the headroom required to adapt.

Stop low-value work

Products and initiatives that no longer support the strategy should release resources for future growth.

Measure outcomes

Adaptability should be assessed through customer, productivity and financial improvements rather than organizational activity alone.

Conclusion

The next era of corporate growth will be built on adaptability because businesses can no longer assume that the strategy, operating model and capabilities that created yesterday’s success will remain sufficient.

Growth will still require investment, innovation and commercial ambition.

However, the quality of that growth will increasingly depend on the organization’s ability to learn and adjust.

Adaptable companies treat strategy as a disciplined process rather than a fixed prediction. They maintain a clear direction but test important assumptions, stage investment and move resources when evidence changes.

They also build flexibility into the organization itself.

Decision ownership is clear, technology supports future change and workforce capabilities can move across priorities. Resilience provides the financial and operational headroom required to act before adjustment becomes an emergency.

This creates a different model of competitive advantage.

The strongest company may not be the one with the most detailed long-term forecast. It may be the one capable of identifying when its forecast is becoming inaccurate and responding before competitors.

Adaptability does not eliminate uncertainty.

It changes the company’s relationship with uncertainty.

Instead of treating change primarily as a threat to an established plan, the business develops the capability to use new information as a source of better decisions.

The next era of corporate growth will therefore be defined less by expansion at any cost and more by the ability to keep creating value as customers, technologies and commercial opportunities evolve.

Scale will continue to matter.

Adaptability will determine whether that scale remains productive, relevant and capable of generating long-term growth.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is corporate adaptability?

Corporate adaptability is the ability of a business to adjust its strategy, resources, operating model and capabilities as customer needs and commercial evidence change.

Why is adaptability important for corporate growth?

It helps companies pursue emerging opportunities, stop weak investments, respond to customer evidence and avoid becoming dependent on outdated assumptions.

Is adaptability the same as business agility?

The concepts are closely related. Business agility often emphasizes speed and responsiveness, while corporate adaptability also includes longer-term changes to business models, capabilities and resource allocation.

Does adaptability mean changing strategy frequently?

No. Adaptable businesses maintain a clear long-term direction while changing methods, investments and operating practices when evidence supports an adjustment.

How does capital allocation support adaptability?

Flexible capital allocation allows investment to move toward stronger opportunities and away from initiatives whose expected value has weakened.

Why is workforce adaptability important?

Growth opportunities cannot be executed without suitable capabilities. Workforce adaptability helps companies develop and redeploy skills as priorities change.

How does technology improve adaptability?

Modular systems, shared data and scalable infrastructure reduce the cost and time required to change products, processes and customer services.

What is the relationship between resilience and adaptability?

Resilience provides the financial and operational capacity to absorb pressure, while adaptability enables the company to change its approach.

How should businesses measure adaptability?

Useful measures include decision speed, resource-reallocation time, development cycles, customer-response time, workforce mobility and revenue from newer products or services.

References

McKinsey & Company – A New Operating Model for a New World

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/people-and-organizational-performance/our-insights/a-new-operating-model-for-a-new-world McKinsey & Company – Developing a Resilient, Adaptable Workforce for an Uncertain Future

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/people-and-organizational-performance/our-insights/developing-a-resilient-adaptable-workforce-for-an-uncertain-future McKinsey & Company – Raising the Resilience of Your Organization

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/people-and-organizational-performance/our-insights/raising-the-resilience-of-your-organization McKinsey & Company – Resilience and Reimagination

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/operations/how-we-help-clients/productivity-resilience Deloitte – The Future Belongs to the Adaptable

https://www.deloitte.com/global/en/services/consulting/services/future-belongs-adaptable.html Deloitte Insights – Three Keys to Organizational Agility

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/business-strategy-growth/three-keys-to-building-organizational-agility.html Deloitte – Resilient Growth

https://www.deloitte.com/global/en/issues/resilience/resilient-growth.html Deloitte Insights – Building Organizational Resilience

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/leadership/building-organizational-resilience.html PwC – Business Model Reinvention Insights

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/business-model-reinvention.html PwC – Make Business Model Reinvention Real

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/c-suite-insights/make-business-model-reinvention-real.html PwC – Thriving Amidst Change: Reinventing Business Models for Resilience

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/crisis-solutions/reinventing-business-models-for-resilience.html PwC – Reinventing Your Company for Growth

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/1/issues/value-in-motion/reinventing-company-growth.html OECD – Productivity and Business Dynamism

https://www.oecd.org/en/topics/productivity-and-business-dynamism.html OECD – OECD Skills Outlook 2025

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/oecd-skills-outlook-2025_26163cd3-en.html OECD – Firm Dynamics and Productivity Growth

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/firm-dynamics-and-productivity-growth_054842728775.html OECD – What Drives the Dynamics of Business Growth?

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/what-drives-the-dynamics-of-business-growth_5k486qtttq46-en.html

Advertisement