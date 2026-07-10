The New Economics of Business Confidence and Sustainable Growth

Business confidence has traditionally been viewed as a reflection of economic conditions.
Strong demand, stable markets and favourable financial conditions typically improve executive confidence, while uncertainty often reduces investment and expansion plans.
Today, however, business confidence is evolving into something broader.
Rather than depending solely on macroeconomic indicators, confidence increasingly reflects an organization's ability to adapt, innovate, manage risk and invest for the future. As global markets become more interconnected and technology accelerates change, sustainable growth depends not only on favourable economic conditions but also on the internal capabilities that allow businesses to perform consistently across different environments.
The OECD notes that trust and confidence in business are essential for encouraging productive investment, supporting commerce and contributing to sustainable and inclusive economic growth. (OECD)
Confidence Is Becoming an Organizational Asset
Confidence is often associated with market sentiment.
Increasingly, it is also becoming an internal organizational capability.
Businesses strengthen confidence by investing in:
operational resilience
leadership capability
financial discipline
digital transformation
governance
customer trust
These investments improve decision-making even during uncertain periods.
Rather than relying entirely on external economic conditions, organizations increasingly create confidence through preparedness and execution.
Sustainable Growth Depends on More Than Expansion
Growth remains an important business objective.
However, sustainable growth increasingly reflects an organization's ability to generate value consistently over time.
This includes improving:
productivity
innovation
customer relationships
operational efficiency
workforce capability
capital allocation
The OECD's Foundations for Growth and Competitiveness 2026 highlights that long-term growth increasingly depends on productivity, technology diffusion, business investment and human capital rather than expansion alone. (OECD)
Businesses are therefore placing greater emphasis on strengthening the quality of growth alongside its pace.
Trust Supports Business Confidence
Confidence cannot be sustained without trust.
Customers, investors, employees and business partners increasingly evaluate organizations based upon:
transparency
reliability
ethical conduct
governance
operational consistency
long-term commitment
The OECD explains that strengthened trust in business encourages productive investment and supports more sustainable economic development by reinforcing confidence in markets and institutions. (OECD)
Trust therefore becomes both an economic asset and a strategic advantage.
Productivity Is Quietly Driving Confidence
Business confidence increasingly reflects an organization's ability to improve productivity.
Higher productivity enables businesses to:
invest more confidently
improve profitability
strengthen resilience
support innovation
enhance customer value
compete more effectively
The OECD notes that productivity growth remains one of the most important foundations of long-term competitiveness, particularly as artificial intelligence and digital technologies reshape industries. (OECD)
Confidence therefore grows not simply through optimism, but through stronger organizational capability.
Strategic Investment Reinforces Long-Term Growth
Investment decisions increasingly focus on capabilities that generate sustainable returns.
Organizations continue directing capital toward:
digital infrastructure
artificial intelligence
cybersecurity
employee capability
operational modernization
research and development
These investments improve future competitiveness while strengthening present-day confidence.
Rather than responding only to current demand, businesses increasingly invest in capabilities that prepare them for future opportunities.
Leadership Shapes Organizational Confidence
Business confidence begins with leadership.
Leaders influence confidence by providing:
strategic clarity
consistent communication
disciplined decision-making
long-term planning
responsible governance
organizational stability
Confident leadership encourages informed investment rather than reactive decision-making.
Organizations with clear strategic direction are often better positioned to maintain momentum despite changing market conditions.
Customer Confidence Drives Sustainable Performance
Customers increasingly contribute to business confidence through their long-term relationships with organizations.
Businesses strengthen customer confidence through:
reliable service
product quality
transparency
digital security
responsiveness
consistent delivery
Customer confidence improves retention while supporting predictable revenue growth.
This reinforces broader organizational confidence by creating more stable business foundations.
Adaptability Has Become an Economic Advantage
Business environments continue changing rapidly.
Organizations increasingly strengthen confidence by improving their ability to adapt rather than attempting to predict every future development.
Adaptability includes:
agile decision-making
operational flexibility
technology integration
workforce development
continuous learning
scenario planning
Businesses capable of adapting effectively often maintain confidence because they possess greater flexibility regardless of external conditions.
Confidence Supports Better Investment Decisions
Confidence influences more than business sentiment.
It also affects capital allocation.
Organizations with stronger confidence often continue investing during uncertain periods by focusing on:
innovation
productivity
customer capability
operational improvement
digital modernization
Conversely, prolonged uncertainty may delay productive investment and weaken future competitiveness.
The OECD's Business Confidence Index is designed to anticipate future economic activity because executive confidence frequently influences investment, production and hiring decisions before broader economic changes become visible. (OECD)
Confidence therefore becomes an important leading indicator of business performance.
Sustainable Growth Requires Continuous Capability Building
Organizations increasingly recognize that sustainable growth depends upon strengthening internal capabilities continuously.
These capabilities include:
organizational learning
operational excellence
technology adoption
workforce skills
governance
resilience
Rather than treating capability building as a one-time initiative, organizations increasingly embed it into long-term strategy.
These investments improve future adaptability while supporting present performance.
Why the Economics of Growth Are Changing
Traditional growth models frequently emphasized:
expanding capacity
entering new markets
increasing scale
maximizing output
Modern growth increasingly depends upon:
productivity
knowledge
innovation
trust
confidence
resilience
This shift reflects broader structural changes within the global economy.
The OECD notes that slower productivity growth, demographic pressures and evolving technologies require businesses to strengthen the structural foundations supporting future competitiveness. (OECD)
Growth therefore increasingly reflects organizational quality rather than organizational size alone.
Looking Ahead
Artificial intelligence, digital transformation and changing customer expectations are likely to continue reshaping business over the coming decade.
Recent McKinsey executive surveys show that business confidence increasingly reflects expectations regarding organizational performance, investment priorities and long-term competitiveness rather than macroeconomic conditions alone. (McKinsey & Company)
At the same time, the OECD continues to emphasize that stronger productivity, technology adoption, human capital and business investment remain essential for sustaining long-term growth. (OECD)
Organizations combining confidence with disciplined execution, strategic investment and organizational resilience are therefore likely to be better positioned to create sustainable value.
Conclusion
Business confidence is entering a new phase.
It increasingly reflects an organization's internal capabilities rather than external market conditions alone.
Trust, productivity, innovation, leadership, resilience and disciplined investment are becoming the foundations upon which sustainable growth is built.
These capabilities develop gradually and often receive less attention than short-term financial results.
Yet over time they strengthen organizational performance, improve adaptability and support long-term competitiveness.
As the global economy continues evolving, the new economics of business confidence may ultimately prove to be less about optimism—and more about consistently building organizations capable of succeeding under a wide range of future conditions.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is business confidence?
Business confidence reflects how organizations assess current conditions and future prospects, influencing decisions related to investment, hiring, production and expansion. The OECD Business Confidence Index is widely used as a leading indicator of future economic activity. (OECD)
Why is business confidence important for sustainable growth?
Higher confidence encourages productive investment, innovation and long-term planning, all of which contribute to sustainable business performance and economic growth. (OECD)
How does trust influence business confidence?
Trust strengthens relationships between businesses, customers, investors and employees, supporting investment, commerce and sustainable economic development. (OECD)
Why is productivity central to long-term growth?
Productivity enables organizations to generate greater value from existing resources, supporting higher competitiveness, stronger profitability and more sustainable economic growth. (OECD)
How are modern businesses building confidence?
Organizations increasingly strengthen confidence through strategic investment, organizational resilience, technology, leadership, governance and continuous capability development rather than relying solely on favourable market conditions. (McKinsey & Company)
References
OECD – Business Confidence Index (BCI)
https://www.oecd.org/en/data/indicators/business-confidence-index-bci.html (OECD)
OECD – OECD Business and Finance Outlook 2019: Strengthening Trust in Business
https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/oecd-business-and-finance-outlook-2019_af784794-en.html (OECD)
OECD – Foundations for Growth and Competitiveness 2026
https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/foundations-for-growth-and-competitiveness-2026_40a7532f-en.html (OECD)
McKinsey & Company – Economic Conditions Outlook (2026)
https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/economic-conditions-outlook (McKinsey & Company)
McKinsey & Company – Economic Conditions Outlook 2025
https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/economic-conditions-outlook-2025 (McKinsey & Company)