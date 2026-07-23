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The New Business Priorities Emerging Across Global Industries

Business priorities have never remained completely static.

Companies have always adjusted their investments as customer expectations, technology and competitive conditions have evolved. What is changing now is the number of priorities that organizations must manage at the same time.

Businesses are expected to improve current performance while preparing for new models of value creation. They must increase productivity, modernize technology, develop employee capabilities and strengthen organizational resilience without allowing costs or complexity to grow uncontrollably.

These demands are visible across financial services, manufacturing, retail, professional services, technology, logistics and other sectors. The exact solutions differ by industry, but the underlying priorities are becoming increasingly similar.

Companies want technology investments to generate measurable commercial value. They want employees to develop capabilities that remain useful as work changes. They are seeking operating models that can respond more quickly without losing accountability.

They are also reconsidering whether their established business models will remain relevant.

PwC’s 2025 Global CEO Survey found that 42% of chief executives believed their companies might not remain viable beyond the following ten years without reinvention. It also reported that 38% had begun competing in at least one new sector during the previous five years. These findings suggest that reinvention is moving from a specialist transformation topic to a mainstream leadership priority. (PwC)

The new business agenda is consequently not centred on a single trend.

It is shaped by the need to improve performance, adaptability and long-term relevance simultaneously.

Productivity Is Returning to the Centre of Strategy

Productivity has traditionally been associated with operational efficiency and cost reduction.

It is now becoming a wider strategic priority.

Companies need productivity gains to absorb rising operating costs, fund investment and create capacity for growth. Increasing revenue by continually adding people, systems and facilities can make an organization larger without making it stronger.

Productivity-led growth asks how a business can create more customer and economic value from its existing resources.

This may involve:

simplifying processes;

removing duplicated work;

improving asset utilization;

automating routine activities;

strengthening management practices;

consolidating technology;

improving employee skills; and

reallocating capital toward higher-value work.

The OECD identifies productivity growth and business dynamism as important drivers of long-term economic growth. It also notes that productivity growth has slowed across many OECD economies, increasing the importance of digitalization, innovation and better resource allocation. (OECD)

For individual organizations, this means productivity cannot remain an isolated operations programme.

Commercial teams, finance leaders, technology functions and workforce managers all influence how efficiently the company converts resources into value.

The emerging priority is not indiscriminate cost cutting. It is the creation of a more productive operating system.

Technology Investment Must Produce Business Outcomes

Technology remains high on the corporate agenda, but the investment conversation is becoming more demanding.

Companies are moving beyond experimentation and asking whether digital tools are producing measurable improvements in revenue, margin, customer experience or operating capacity.

PwC’s 2025 CEO research found that many executives were already reporting efficiency improvements from generative AI, although the wider challenge was to increase the scale and speed of reinvention. (PwC)

McKinsey’s 2025 technology outlook similarly identified a range of frontier technologies with the potential to transform business, while emphasizing the importance of scaling useful applications and building trust around adoption. (McKinsey & Company)

The key question is becoming less about whether a company is adopting advanced technology and more about whether that technology is improving an important business process.

A disciplined technology priority begins with questions such as:

Which customer or operational problem is being solved?

What measurable outcome should improve?

Which process needs to be redesigned?

How will employees use the technology?

Which existing system or task can be removed?

What controls and governance are required?

How will value be measured after implementation?

This approach reduces the risk of introducing new tools without removing old complexity.

Technology becomes valuable when it changes how work is performed, how customers are served or how decisions are made.

AI Is Moving From Experimentation to Integration

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most visible business priorities, but companies are increasingly distinguishing between isolated pilots and enterprise value.

A limited experiment may demonstrate that a tool can summarize documents, support customer enquiries or accelerate analysis. Scaling that capability requires data, technology architecture, training, governance and redesigned workflows.

Organizations are therefore shifting attention toward integration.

They need to determine:

which use cases create sufficient value;

where human judgement remains necessary;

how information quality will be maintained;

how employees will be trained;

how systems will connect;

how performance will be monitored; and

how the organization will manage responsible use.

The OECD’s digital-economy research emphasizes that the benefits of digital technologies depend on connectivity, skills, governance and the wider foundations required for trusted adoption. (OECD)

AI should consequently be treated as an operating-model issue rather than only a software purchase.

Its value will depend on whether companies can redesign work around the combination of technology and human capability.

Workforce Capability Is Becoming a Strategic Constraint

Many corporate strategies depend on capabilities that are not yet available at sufficient scale.

A business may have the capital to modernize its operations, but lack employees with the required technical, analytical or commercial skills. It may identify a promising business model but struggle to redeploy people from established activities.

Skills development is therefore moving closer to the centre of business strategy.

The OECD Skills Outlook 2025 observes that rapid economic and technological transformations are leaving individuals and organizations with less time to adapt. It also highlights the economic consequences of unequal access to relevant skills development. (OECD)

McKinsey argues that leaders need to develop their own capacity for change while building greater resilience and adaptability across their workforces. (McKinsey & Company)

The new workforce agenda includes:

continuous learning;

leadership development;

digital capability;

internal mobility;

cross-functional assignments;

skills visibility;

succession planning;

role redesign; and

access to specialist external talent.

Recruitment remains important, but it cannot be the only answer.

Companies need systems that allow existing employees to develop and apply capabilities in different parts of the organization.

Workforce planning is consequently becoming less focused on fixed job numbers and more focused on the skills required to deliver future strategic priorities.

Adaptability Is Becoming a Core Organizational Capability

Detailed long-term planning remains useful, but businesses are recognizing that forecasts cannot eliminate uncertainty.

Customer demand, technology adoption and competitive activity may develop differently from expectations. Companies therefore need the ability to change their execution methods without losing their overall strategic direction.

Deloitte’s 2026 Global Human Capital Trends survey found that seven in ten business leaders identified speed and nimbleness—the ability to adapt to changing business, customer or market needs—as their primary competitive strategy for the following three years. (Deloitte)

Adaptability requires more than frequent strategy meetings.

It depends on:

clear strategic priorities;

shorter review cycles;

visible decision ownership;

common performance information;

flexible resource allocation;

staged investment;

cross-functional coordination; and

the ability to stop low-value initiatives.

An adaptable organization does not change direction every time new information appears.

It distinguishes between temporary variation and evidence that genuinely changes the investment case.

The priority is to build a company capable of learning and adjusting without creating organizational instability.

Resilience Is Expanding Beyond Business Continuity

Resilience has traditionally focused on protecting operations and recovering from interruption.

The concept is becoming broader.

Leading organizations increasingly treat resilience as the ability to protect current performance while maintaining the capacity to invest, adapt and pursue future growth.

Deloitte’s research on organizational resilience emphasizes that boards and executive teams must address near-term priorities while preserving attention on longer-term goals and opportunities. (Deloitte)

A resilient organization may invest in:

financial headroom;

dependable technology;

flexible cost structures;

alternative suppliers;

operational visibility;

cross-trained employees;

scenario planning; and

clear responsibility for critical processes.

These investments provide options.

A business with stronger financial and operational foundations can respond thoughtfully rather than being forced into hurried short-term decisions.

Resilience is therefore moving from a defensive requirement to a source of competitive capacity.

Business-Model Reinvention Is Becoming Continuous

Many companies once treated their business model as relatively permanent.

They focused on selling more of the same products, improving distribution and entering additional markets.

That approach remains valid where customer and company economics remain strong. However, industry boundaries are becoming less fixed, and digital capabilities are enabling companies to serve customers through new combinations of products, services and partnerships.

PwC’s current CEO research shows that companies are increasingly entering adjacent sectors and reconsidering how they create and capture value. Its findings also suggest that many organizations have not yet achieved the pace of reinvention required for long-term relevance. (PwC)

Business-model evolution can include:

recurring revenue;

product-and-service bundles;

digital channels;

platform-based models;

partnerships;

outcome-based offerings;

data-enabled services; and

entry into adjacent customer needs.

Reinvention should not mean pursuing every new model.

Companies need to understand which capabilities differentiate them and where those strengths can create additional value.

The emerging priority is to review the business model before declining performance makes change urgent.

Customer Value Is Replacing Transaction Volume

Customer acquisition remains an important business measure, but leading organizations are paying greater attention to the quality and duration of customer relationships.

A company can increase sales while weakening long-term economics if acquisition costs are high, retention is low or service delivery becomes increasingly expensive.

The customer priority is therefore shifting toward:

retention;

lifetime value;

usage;

service reliability;

customer effort;

repeat purchasing;

customer profitability; and

trust.

This creates a more complete picture of growth.

Instead of asking only how many customers were acquired, the business examines whether those customers continue to receive sufficient value and whether the relationship remains economically attractive.

Customer value also encourages closer cooperation between sales, product, operations and service teams.

Each function influences the customer experience, but fragmented ownership can make recurring problems difficult to solve.

Organizations are therefore placing more emphasis on end-to-end customer journeys and common customer measures.

Capital Allocation Is Becoming More Dynamic

A strategy cannot adapt if financial resources remain permanently attached to historical budgets.

Traditional budgeting often allocates capital according to established organizational structures. Existing divisions receive resources because they received them previously, while new priorities compete for a limited pool of discretionary funding.

The emerging approach is more active.

Companies are reviewing:

which businesses deserve additional investment;

which initiatives should be funded in stages;

which activities should focus on cash generation;

which capabilities support several strategic priorities;

which projects are no longer producing sufficient value; and

where talent and management attention should move.

Dynamic allocation does not mean changing every budget continuously.

Core operations require dependable resources. Larger investments also require disciplined oversight.

The objective is to create enough flexibility for capital to follow evidence and strategic value rather than organizational history.

This priority is closely connected to productivity and reinvention. Resources must be released from lower-value work before they can support new capabilities.

Operating-Model Simplification Is Gaining Importance

Growth naturally creates complexity.

Companies add products, systems, reporting requirements and organizational layers. Each addition may have a reasonable justification, but the combined result can slow decision-making and raise operating costs.

Simplification is consequently becoming a strategic priority.

Businesses are reviewing:

duplicated technologies;

unnecessary approval stages;

overlapping responsibilities;

low-value product variations;

fragmented customer processes;

excessive reporting;

manual handovers; and

initiatives that no longer support the strategy.

Simplification should not remove necessary controls or specialist expertise.

Its purpose is to distinguish between complexity that creates value and complexity that remains because it has not been challenged.

A simpler operating model can improve productivity, reduce customer friction and make future technology changes easier.

It also creates capacity.

Employees spend less time navigating internal processes and more time on customer, analytical and improvement activities.

Data Quality Is Becoming a Leadership Priority

Businesses increasingly depend on data for planning, automation, personalization and AI-supported decision-making.

However, the value of advanced technology depends on the quality and accessibility of the information beneath it.

Fragmented definitions, duplicated records and unclear ownership can weaken both operational reporting and new digital applications.

Data quality is therefore moving beyond the technology department.

Senior leaders need clarity on:

which data is strategically important;

who owns it;

how it is defined;

where it is stored;

who can access it;

how quality is monitored; and

how it supports specific business outcomes.

The OECD Going Digital Toolkit notes that digital technologies and data can generate efficiencies and support innovation, but that human capital remains essential for converting those capabilities into productivity and growth. (OECD Going Digital Toolkit)

Data investment should consequently be connected to clear use cases.

The strongest data programmes improve customer service, financial decision-making, operational visibility or employee productivity rather than collecting information without a defined purpose.

Partnerships and Ecosystems Are Expanding Strategic Capacity

Companies do not need to own every capability required for growth.

Partnerships can provide technology, specialist knowledge, distribution and additional operating capacity. They can also allow businesses to test an opportunity before committing to a larger internal investment.

Partnership-based growth may include:

technology alliances;

distribution arrangements;

shared customer propositions;

specialist service providers;

platform participation;

joint product development; and

access to complementary data or capabilities.

The priority is not outsourcing for its own sake.

Companies must decide which capabilities are central to differentiation and which can be accessed more effectively through an external relationship.

Strong partnership governance is essential.

Responsibilities for customer service, information, performance, intellectual property and continuity should be clear.

Well-designed ecosystems expand the organization’s strategic options. Poorly designed ones can create dependencies and unclear accountability.

Trust Is Becoming a Commercial Asset

As businesses become more digital and interconnected, trust is gaining direct economic importance.

Customers need confidence that services will remain reliable, information will be handled responsibly and pricing will be understandable. Employees need confidence that technology adoption will be managed transparently.

Partners also need confidence that commercial responsibilities and data arrangements are clear.

Trust influences:

customer retention;

partner participation;

technology adoption;

employee engagement;

willingness to share information; and

the speed at which new propositions can gain acceptance.

McKinsey’s technology outlook identifies trust as an important consideration as organizations scale emerging technologies and increasingly connect digital and physical systems. (McKinsey & Company)

Trust should therefore be designed into the operating model.

It depends on consistent behaviour, dependable systems, responsible governance and clear communication rather than promotional claims alone.

Measuring the New Business Priorities

Companies need scorecards that connect current results with future capability.

Relevant indicators may include:

revenue growth;

operating margin;

free cash flow;

return on invested capital;

productivity per employee;

customer retention;

customer lifetime value;

digital adoption;

revenue from newer offerings;

process cycle time;

employee skills coverage;

internal mobility;

decision speed;

system reliability;

capital-reallocation speed; and

operational recovery capability.

Not every measure will be appropriate for every business.

The selection should reflect the company’s strategy, business model and customer proposition.

The important principle is balance.

Financial outcomes show whether the organization is producing value today. Capability measures indicate whether it is strengthening or weakening its ability to create value tomorrow.

How Businesses Can Respond to the Emerging Priorities

Establish a small number of enterprise priorities

Organizations should distinguish company-wide strategic objectives from functional improvement programmes.

Connect technology to measurable outcomes

Every significant digital investment should have clear customer, financial or productivity goals.

Treat skills as strategic infrastructure

Workforce development and mobility should be linked directly to future business capabilities.

Simplify before adding

New systems and processes should replace unnecessary complexity rather than being layered on top of it.

Allocate resources dynamically

Capital, talent and management attention should move as strategic evidence changes.

Build resilience into growth

Financial and operational flexibility should support expansion rather than being considered only as protection.

Review the business model regularly

Companies should examine whether customer needs and technologies are changing how value can be delivered.

Strengthen customer economics

Acquisition measures should be balanced with retention, lifetime value and service cost.

Improve data foundations

Ownership, quality and access should be addressed before advanced tools are scaled.

Measure both performance and preparedness

Corporate scorecards should include present financial results and indicators of future capability.

Conclusion

The new business priorities emerging across global industries reflect a fundamental change in how companies define competitiveness.

Strong products, capable sales teams and disciplined financial management remain essential. What is changing is the range of organizational capabilities required to sustain those advantages.

Businesses must now improve productivity while modernizing technology. They need to develop workforce skills while simplifying the operating model. They must protect financial performance while creating room for business-model reinvention.

These priorities are closely connected.

Technology produces more value when data and skills are strong. Productivity creates financial capacity for investment. Resilience provides room to adapt, while dynamic capital allocation directs resources toward the most promising capabilities.

The challenge for leadership is not to create a separate programme for every new priority.

It is to design an integrated system in which each investment supports several strategic outcomes.

A technology platform may increase current efficiency while enabling new services. Workforce development may improve productivity while strengthening organizational adaptability. Simplification may reduce costs while improving the customer experience.

The most competitive companies will also remain selective.

They will not pursue every technology, market or operating trend. They will identify which priorities matter most to their customers, economics and long-term position.

The emerging business agenda is ultimately about building organizations that can perform and renew themselves at the same time.

Companies that succeed will not merely react to the next change.

They will possess the productivity, skills, financial flexibility and strategic clarity needed to turn change into a continuing source of value.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the main new business priorities?

The leading priorities include productivity, measurable technology value, AI integration, workforce capability, adaptability, resilience, customer value and business-model reinvention.

Why has productivity become more important?

Productivity allows companies to increase value without allowing costs, headcount and complexity to rise at the same rate as revenue.

How is the approach to technology investment changing?

Companies increasingly expect technology to produce defined customer, financial or operational outcomes rather than being adopted primarily for experimentation.

Why are employee skills a strategic priority?

Technology and business-model investments cannot create their intended value unless employees possess the capabilities required to implement and use them.

What does organizational adaptability mean?

It is the ability to adjust investments, priorities and methods as new evidence emerges while maintaining a clear long-term direction.

How does resilience support business growth?

Resilience provides the financial and operational capacity to continue investing and serving customers when circumstances change.

Why are companies reinventing their business models?

Changing customer needs and digital capabilities are creating new ways to deliver services, generate revenue and collaborate across industry boundaries.

Why is customer lifetime value important?

It measures the longer-term economics of a customer relationship rather than focusing only on the initial transaction.

What is dynamic capital allocation?

Dynamic capital allocation involves moving financial and organizational resources toward activities with stronger strategic and economic potential.

How should businesses measure future readiness?

They can combine financial measures with productivity, customer retention, skills, digital adoption, resilience and business-model innovation indicators.

Citation List

PwC – 28th Annual Global CEO Survey: Reinvention on the Edge of Tomorrow

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/issues/c-suite-insights/archive/ceo-survey-2025.html PwC – 2025 Global CEO Survey Findings

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/news-room/press-releases/2025/pwc-2025-global-ceo-survey.html PwC – 29th Global CEO Survey

https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/1/issues/c-suite-insights/ceo-survey.html McKinsey & Company – Technology Trends Outlook 2025

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/tech-and-ai/our-insights/the-top-trends-in-tech McKinsey & Company – Powering Productivity: Operations Insights for 2025

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/operations/our-insights/powering-productivity-operations-insights-for-2025 McKinsey & Company – Developing a Resilient, Adaptable Workforce

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/people-and-organizational-performance/our-insights/developing-a-resilient-adaptable-workforce-for-an-uncertain-future McKinsey & Company – Resilience and Reimagination

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/operations/how-we-help-clients/productivity-resilience Deloitte – 2026 Global Human Capital Trends

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/talent/human-capital-trends.html Deloitte Insights – Building Organizational Resilience

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/leadership/building-organizational-resilience.html Deloitte – Future of Work

https://www.deloitte.com/global/en/services/consulting/collections/future-of-work.html OECD – Productivity and Business Dynamism

https://www.oecd.org/en/topics/productivity-and-business-dynamism.html OECD – OECD Skills Outlook 2025

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/oecd-skills-outlook-2025_26163cd3-en.html OECD – Digital Economy Outlook 2024, Volume 2

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/oecd-digital-economy-outlook-2024-volume-2_3adf705b-en.html OECD Going Digital Toolkit – Productivity

https://goingdigital.oecd.org/en/theme/3

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